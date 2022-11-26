ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anita Dyer
3d ago

it's about time they do something about these greedy people who are ripping people off. People out here can't make ends meet because of these high rent and home prices. I hope they get shut down.

Jay 392
3d ago

its about time cause these companies and property owners are just ripping people off now...these rent prices in my area of the country are just outrageous

goin postal
3d ago

Get them gougers , Garland. They have been preying on their tenants since the start of the pandemic, crying about the losses they incurred with the laws while still recording profits at a pre pandemic rate. 😡

