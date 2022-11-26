ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revisiting the Laremy Tunsil trade and Miami’s riches to come from it ahead of Dolphins-Texans

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

He’s not immortalized with a statue outside Hard Rock Stadium, like some social media memes have suggested he should be, but offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil makes his return to South Florida when the Miami Dolphins (7-3) host the Houston Texans (1-8-1).

Ahead of the Sunday 1 p.m. kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium, it seems like a good time to revisit everything the Dolphins got in return from trading away Tunsil three years ago — and the uncanny way in which he ended up in Miami in the first place in the 2016 NFL draft.

It’s a story that feels like it could be the subject of an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary one day: “What if I told you… a draft-day video release of a top prospect using a gas-mask bong could eventually lead a franchise to turn him into a handful of other Pro Bowl-caliber players?” ... And maybe become a Super Bowl contender just a few years after tanking?

Tunsil fell to the Dolphins’ 13th pick in the draft and Miami got three seasons out of him. A trade to ship him to Houston ahead of the 2019 rebuild season has either directly or indirectly led to Miami’s acquisitions of star wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, edge rusher Bradley Chubb, safety Jevon Holland and others.

On Sept. 1, 2019, Miami traded Tunsil to the Texans, a team that was a prime contender looking to put itself over the top and protect its burgeoning quarterback at the time, Deshaun Watson. Houston gave the Dolphins first-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts, a second-round selection in 2021, tackle Julien Davenport and defensive back/special teamer Johnson Bademosi. Miami also sent wide receiver Kenny Stills, a 2020 fourth-round pick and 2021 sixth-rounder to Houston.

The bulk of the massive haul the Dolphins got from it lies in that 2021 first-round pick. After the Texans were a contender in 2019, instead of remaining a playoff team, they took a nosedive in 2020 and finished 4-12, causing the value of that selection to skyrocket.

Miami general manager Chris Grier traded down with that No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers, who wanted to move up from 12 to take quarterback Trey Lance. The cost for San Francisco to do it: First-round picks in the 2022 and 2023 drafts and a third-round selection in 2022.

After trading down, the Dolphins traded back up to No. 6 with the Philadelphia Eagles, sending Miami’s own 2022 first-round pick to Philadelphia, along with a swap of a Dolphins’ fourth-round selection for a fifth-rounder from the Eagles.

That sixth pick in the 2021 draft: Waddle. The standout Alabama product is now a budding star on the verge of a second-straight 1,000-yard season after setting a rookie receptions record of 104 last season.

After selecting edge defender Jaelan Phillips with the Dolphins’ own first-round pick in 2021, they then used the early second-rounder acquired from Houston to bring in safety Jevon Holland. Through a season and a half, Holland is showing immense promise with 120 tackles, four interceptions, four sacks, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

The 2022 late-first-round selection from San Francisco then went to Kansas City last March as the centerpiece in a five-pick package for Hill. He is leading the NFL in receiving through 10 games and could end up with a record in his first year in Miami. Hill and Waddle have formed what is likely the NFL’s best wideout tandem.

And then, early this month, there was the acquisition of Chubb. He could provide a missing piece to the defense, possibly putting the Dolphins’ pass rush in an elite tier as he continues to work with Phillips, Melvin Ingram and the rest of Miami’s front seven.

In addition to the two established veterans in Hill and Chubb that have seven Pro Bowls between them and the two future stars in Waddle and Holland that could become perennial Pro Bowlers, Miami’s top two selections in the 2022 draft arrived with the team through the subsequent dealings with San Francisco and Philadelphia after the Tunsil trade. The Dolphins’ third- and fourth-round 2022 picks of linebacker Channing Tindall and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma were drafted, and the Dolphins are still trying to find out what they have in each as Tindall has barely seen defensive snaps and Ezukanma hasn’t been active for a game.

The first draft pick Miami received from Houston for Tunsil was the late first-rounder in 2020 that turned into cornerback Noah Igbinoghene following another trade back from No. 26 to 30. Igbinoghene was selected after the Dolphins used their own first-round pick on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the one from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Minkah Fitzpatrick deal on offensive lineman Austin Jackson. Igbinoghene has been buried on the Dolphins’ depth chart through three seasons, but had his first big career moment in Miami’s Oct. 23 win over the Steelers, when he brought in the game-sealing interception. The Dolphins also made another trade with Houston to get back the fourth-rounder in 2020, which turned into guard Solomon Kindley, who is no longer with Miami.

And then you still have to consider everything it took for Tunsil to even fall to the Dolphins. It was one of the most surprising draft-day storylines of all time when the bong video caused the elite prospect’s stock to plummet with teams staying away. The attempt to blemish Tunsil’s image was almost like a free trade up in the draft.

Miami has struggled with some poor offensive lines in the years since dealing Tunsil, but the Dolphins addressed the left tackle spot in the offseason by signing established veteran and three-time Pro Bowl selection Terron Armstead, who has provided a major boost.

Tunsil is bound to play his first game back in Miami. When the Texans visited last season, Tunsil was on injured reserve following thumb surgery.

He will look to limit the Dolphins’ pass rush on his left side of the line to protect quarterback Kyle Allen, who starts for Davis Mills after the young signal-caller was benched this week by Houston coach Lovie Smith.

The Dolphins, on a four-game winning streak, look for their first 8-3 start since 2001 with a win as Tagovailoa seeks to build on the best three-game stretch of his career with a passer rating of at least 135 in wins over the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns.

Miami is likely to be without running back Raheem Mostert in a running game that is gaining momentum. Mostert’s knee injury has him doubtful entering Sunday, so expect Jeff Wilson Jr. to take a greater bulk of the workload and Myles Gaskin to see touches.

