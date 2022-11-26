I am a native. What this state has become since the 60’s is a travesty. It’s articles like these that keeps king county thinking they are right in how they do things. It isn’t ok for cop shops to be taken over. It isn’t ok that homeless camps are everywhere. It isn’t ok Seattle got rid of cops. Yes. That nice council member who hates cops got that through without anyone noticing. 80 positions eliminated when they already had 400 plus leave the Dept. There are less cops than 30 years ago with a population that has about doubled. And it is a fact that the upside down tax code is enlarging the divide in income classes. It is the Wild West out here. Articles like these give Inslee a bigger bobble head.
Washington State isn't what they say that it is it's pretty much crap these days because of our so-called leadership in our government socialist democratic bullcrap and they won't listen to the people
This article is a good example of how easily data can be presented in whatever way the presenter sees fit. Yes, it has some good things but it's not the best state in the country for a number of reasons.
Comments / 99