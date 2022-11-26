ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ralphrocks
3d ago

I am a native. What this state has become since the 60’s is a travesty. It’s articles like these that keeps king county thinking they are right in how they do things. It isn’t ok for cop shops to be taken over. It isn’t ok that homeless camps are everywhere. It isn’t ok Seattle got rid of cops. Yes. That nice council member who hates cops got that through without anyone noticing. 80 positions eliminated when they already had 400 plus leave the Dept. There are less cops than 30 years ago with a population that has about doubled. And it is a fact that the upside down tax code is enlarging the divide in income classes. It is the Wild West out here. Articles like these give Inslee a bigger bobble head.

Bill Colvin
2d ago

Washington State isn't what they say that it is it's pretty much crap these days because of our so-called leadership in our government socialist democratic bullcrap and they won't listen to the people

Dion
3d ago

This article is a good example of how easily data can be presented in whatever way the presenter sees fit. Yes, it has some good things but it's not the best state in the country for a number of reasons.

KUOW

A new crisis line for Native people in Washington state

A statewide crisis line that debuted earlier this month is the first in the country to be specifically geared toward serving Native American and Alaska Native people, a resource that advocates say is much needed. Washington’s Native and Strong Lifeline is part of the state’s 988 crisis centers. When callers...
Chronicle

After Vote in Seattle, Ranked Choice Advocates Eye Rest of Washington

Ranked-choice voting appears poised to be adopted in Seattle as November election results near certification, but city voters won't feel the effects of the decision for up to five more years. During that time, officials are expected to update the voting system and advocates of ranked choice say they are...
lynnwoodtoday.com

Plan to cut statewide fuel emissions 20 percent starts Jan. 1

On Jan. 1, 2023, Washington’s new Clean Fuel Standard will begin cutting greenhouse gas emissions from transportation — the state’s largest source of carbon pollution — the Washington State Department of Ecology says. Over the next 12 years, the new standard will reduce annual transportation emissions...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Washington

Steak on a platePhoto byPhoto by Sanju M Gurung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised for their service and food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
NEWStalk 870

UW Report Details Hazards of ‘Boosted’ Marijuana in WA State

Those who utilize recreational pot, they're probably familiar with the term 'dabs.' It's slang for pot products that have a high potency level. So much so, medical officials and researchers are worried about its effects on people. UW Study says many commercially produced pot products far exceed normal. This fall,...
Chronicle

State Sees Increase in Revenue Forecast But Legislators Will Likely Disagree on How to Spend It

OLYMPIA — Ahead of the next Legislature's budget writing year, Washington's tax collections are again higher than expected. Despite concerns that revenues were slowing with a possible recession, the state revenue projections for the budget cycle ending in 2023 has increased by nearly $762 million, according to the Washington State Economic and Revenue Forecast Council.
elkhornmediagroup.com

Murdock: Kotek faces a rural uphill battle

UMATILLA COUNTY – Oregon Governor-Elect Tina Kotek says she plans to represent all of the state, not just her home base of Portland or the heavily-populated I-5 corridor. Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock says he will wait and watch with interest. “I think she has an uphill battle from...
ijpr.org

Mon 8 AM | Oregon's paid leave law starts January 1st, here's what to expect

Most Oregon workers will notice a new line item in their pay stubs come January: a deduction for paid leave. Employees and employers with 25 or more workers will pay into a new fund for paid leave starting January 1st. Workers will be eligible for up to 12 weeks of paid leave for a variety of medical, personal, and family reasons, but the ability to take leave arrives several months behind the payroll deductions.
KING 5

Tracking lowland snow chances in western Washington this week

SEATTLE — Chances for lowland snow continue throughout the week as temperatures remain cold and several weather systems move through western Washington. Snow levels are expected to hover between 400 and 800 feet throughout the week. Here’s a timeline of what to expect. Tuesday. Lowlands. The next weather...
