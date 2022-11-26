ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overton, TX

CBS19

Portion of HWY 110 S in Troup blocked in both directions

TROUP, Texas — A portion of a busy East Texas highway is blocked Thursday morning. According to CBS19 crews, Highway 110 S. (Troup Hwy.) is blocked in both directions in Troup. First responders are directing traffic to turn around near the Mud Creek area. Details concerning the closure are...
TROUP, TX
CBS19

East Texas Weekend Planner: Dec. 2-4, 2022

TEXAS, USA — December is finally here! And the first weekend of the month is filled with events that will get you into the Christmas spirit. Arp Christmas Parade and Festival: 9AM Downtown Arp. Blue Santa Pub Crawl: 4-8PM Downtown Tyler. Big Christmas Expo: 12-5PM Longview Fair Grounds. Whitehouse...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Stewbabes' Grill truck

TYLER, Texas — Stewbabes' Grill stopped by to visit the CBS19 Morning Loop crew for Food Truck Friday. It's a family-owned food truck that serves up homemade hamburgers at different stops in the East Texas area. It started as a restaurant in Big Sandy, then moved to Gladewater and...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Virginia man reported missing after his release from Gregg County Jail

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials are searching for a Virginia man who was reported missing over two weeks ago after his release from the Gregg County Jail in Longview. Thomas Walter Pennix, 39, has been missing since Nov. 16 after he was released from the jail. He does not have family in the area, according to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Local singer dies in Anderson County crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A local singer died in a car crash Tuesday night in Anderson County. Devany Betancourt, 18, also known by her stage name as Divina was in a crash involving two vehicles on US Highway 175. The preliminary investigation indicates Betancourt was a passenger in the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

2 East Texas towns listed as Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas

TEXAS, USA — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Dec. 2020. You don't have to go far this holiday season to experience a Christmas town straight out of a Hallmark movie. Two East Texas towns were recognized on Trips to Discover's Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas. Jefferson. The...
TEXAS STATE
CBS19

Officials search for missing Rusk County teen

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday. Autumn Theiss has blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs 120 pounds and she is 5'3". She told her mom that she was on her way home but she never arrived, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Traffic alert: Road cleared 4300 block of SH 64

TYLER, Texas — Update: Scene is cleared according to RCOEM Coordinator Patrick Dooley. Rusk County Office of Emergency Managment reported on Facebook a single vehicle wreck involving a telephone pole. Between the loop 571 and CR 424, in the 4300 block of SH 64. RCOEM said to expect minor...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Tyler Transit honors Rosa Parks with designated seat

TYLER, Texas — On this day in 1955, Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks was arrested for not giving up her seat to a white man on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama. This was during a time when a law in Alabama required people of color to give up their seats to white passengers when a bus was at full capacity.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Tyler local news

