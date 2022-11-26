Read full article on original website
Rice Rd. between South Broadway Ave, Old Bullard Rd. closes for repairs due to sinkhole
TYLER, Texas — Rice Road between South Broadway Ave and Old Bullard Road will be closed while workers repair damages due to a sinkhole on Rice Road that opened up Thursday afternoon. City of Tyler officials say repairs to the intersection of Rice Road and Old Bullard Road could...
Portion of HWY 110 S in Troup blocked in both directions
TROUP, Texas — A portion of a busy East Texas highway is blocked Thursday morning. According to CBS19 crews, Highway 110 S. (Troup Hwy.) is blocked in both directions in Troup. First responders are directing traffic to turn around near the Mud Creek area. Details concerning the closure are...
Kilgore Police Department respond to a wreck caused by a furry friend
TYLER, Texas — A unattended dog drove their owners' truck into another vehicle in the Kilgore Walmart parking lot Thursday afternoon. Kilgore Police responded to the scene and upon investigation, the dog was left unoccupied in the vehicle while the owners shopped. According to an eyewitness, they saw a...
Roadway back open near FM 31 and FM 451 in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office and DPS worked on a crash near FM 31 and FM 451, which involved an overturned 18-wheeler.
East Texas Weekend Planner: Dec. 2-4, 2022
TEXAS, USA — December is finally here! And the first weekend of the month is filled with events that will get you into the Christmas spirit. Arp Christmas Parade and Festival: 9AM Downtown Arp. Blue Santa Pub Crawl: 4-8PM Downtown Tyler. Big Christmas Expo: 12-5PM Longview Fair Grounds. Whitehouse...
FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Stewbabes' Grill truck
TYLER, Texas — Stewbabes' Grill stopped by to visit the CBS19 Morning Loop crew for Food Truck Friday. It's a family-owned food truck that serves up homemade hamburgers at different stops in the East Texas area. It started as a restaurant in Big Sandy, then moved to Gladewater and...
Virginia man reported missing after his release from Gregg County Jail
LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials are searching for a Virginia man who was reported missing over two weeks ago after his release from the Gregg County Jail in Longview. Thomas Walter Pennix, 39, has been missing since Nov. 16 after he was released from the jail. He does not have family in the area, according to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.
It's peak season for Fall foliage in East Texas - what to do when those leaves fall
TYLER, Texas — It's peak season for fall foliage in East Texas and this year has been a vibrant wonderland for leaf peepers. With gorgeous hues of yellow, orange and red painting our landscape some may see those vibrant colors as more yard work to come once the trees go bare.
Teen charged in connection with hit-and-run wreck near The Cascades in Tyler
A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run wreck where two people were injured while celebrating Halloween and walking to The Cascades in Tyler on Oct. 30. Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh confirmed that the teen was charged with accident involving an injury in connection with the...
Local singer dies in Anderson County crash
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A local singer died in a car crash Tuesday night in Anderson County. Devany Betancourt, 18, also known by her stage name as Divina was in a crash involving two vehicles on US Highway 175. The preliminary investigation indicates Betancourt was a passenger in the...
Man accused of killing 17-year-old in June 2021 arrested in Tyler following police pursuit
TYLER, Texas — A 21-year-old man accused of killing a 17-year-old last summer was arrested following a police pursuit on the north side of Tyler Friday night. Jason Rhodes along with Andres Urrutia, and Lorenzo L. Martinez are charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Jesse McNeely in June 2021.
2 East Texas towns listed as Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Dec. 2020. You don't have to go far this holiday season to experience a Christmas town straight out of a Hallmark movie. Two East Texas towns were recognized on Trips to Discover's Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas. Jefferson. The...
Officials search for missing Rusk County teen
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday. Autumn Theiss has blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs 120 pounds and she is 5'3". She told her mom that she was on her way home but she never arrived, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.
Boil water notice issued for certain Rusk Rural Water Supply customers
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk Rural Water Supply issued a boil water notice for certain customers due to a main line break. The public water system officials will notify customers when the boil water notice is rescinded.
Traffic alert: Lane closures on HW 80 due to down powerline
TYLER, Texas — According to Wood County Sheffirs Office, an 18-wheeler pulled the powerline on SH 80 near CR 2230 in Mineola, TX. All four lanes of HW 80 are closed at this time. Traffic is being redirected onto CR 2230. WCSO has reported no injuries and is unsure...
Traffic alert: Road cleared 4300 block of SH 64
TYLER, Texas — Update: Scene is cleared according to RCOEM Coordinator Patrick Dooley. Rusk County Office of Emergency Managment reported on Facebook a single vehicle wreck involving a telephone pole. Between the loop 571 and CR 424, in the 4300 block of SH 64. RCOEM said to expect minor...
Tyler Transit honors Rosa Parks with designated seat
TYLER, Texas — On this day in 1955, Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks was arrested for not giving up her seat to a white man on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama. This was during a time when a law in Alabama required people of color to give up their seats to white passengers when a bus was at full capacity.
Operation Game Thief seeking information on white-tail buck dumped in Henderson County
TYLER, Texas — Operation Game Theft is seeking public help for information on an illegally dumped white-tailed buck in Henderson County. The white-tailed buck was dumped and left to waste on side of County Road 1311 near Crossroads on the late evening of Nov. 11 or early morning of Nov. 12.
County Line Missionary Baptist Church in Van Zandt County celebrates 150th anniversary
TYLER, Texas — According to Latrell Bryant, the secret to having a long-running church is faithful and dedicated members to keep it going. County Line Missionary Baptist Church in Van Zandt County celebrated its 150th anniversary Sunday by gathering for a celebratory lunch. According to the Texas Historical Society,...
