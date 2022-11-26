Mick Jagger’s Desire to Play Alex in ‘A Clockwork Orange’ Shared by Malcolm McDowell at Beatles Vs. Stones Extravaganza in Turin

Read full article on original website
Joe Pesci recalls avoiding Macaulay Culkin on Home Alone set
Joe Pesci has recalled avoiding Macaulay Culkin on the set of the Home Alone films.The Goodfellas actor appeared opposite the child star in the Christmas comedy and its sequel, Lost in New York, in 1990 and 1992, when Culkin was 10 and 12.In the first film, Pesci played Marv, one of the two robbers attempting to break into the house of Kevin (Culkin), a child who is left behind when his family go missing. The sequel, set one year later, finds Kevin stranded in New York City with the robbers in pursuit.Despite Culkin’s age, Pesci, who is known...
Joe Rogan, Alex Cooper and Emma Chamberlain Top Spotify’s Most Popular Podcasts List
Holiday season is upon us, and with that comes the arrival of Spotify Wrapped, the audio giant’s annual data bonanza that honors the most-streamed artists and packages users’ listening habits into fun graphics to laugh and cringe at. This year’s Wrapped, which analyzed listener data between January 1 and November 26, saw the return of The Joe Rogan Experience and Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy — both of which are exclusively licensed to Spotify — as the first and second most popular podcasts around the world, respectively. Newcomer Emma Chamberlain, whose podcast Anything Goes will become exclusive to Spotify beginning next...
Joe Pesci says he sustained 'serious burns' to his head doing one of the memorable stunts in 'Home Alone 2'
The Oscar-winning actor recalled how things backfired when he did the stunt while making the classic "Home Alone" sequel.
Universal International Studios, Home Team Strike First-Look Deal for TV
Universal International Studios has struck a first-look deal with Dominic Buchanan and Bennett McGhee’s production company Home Team. The exclusive deal will see Home Team develop and produce premium TV projects with UIS for the U.K. and global market, with a focus on championing underrepresented creatives, new voices and ground-breaking on-screen talent.
