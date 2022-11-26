The Detroit Pistons still aren’t winning many games, but they have had a mini-turnaround of late, playing competitive basketball and keeping games close. This is all while being decimated with injuries, as Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart are still out, and they’ve also had to sit Bojan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, Jaden Ivey and now possibly Marvin Bagley III.

DETROIT, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO