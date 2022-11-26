(Editor’s note: This story has been updated with comment from TVA.) The Tennessee Valley Authority’s coal ash dumps in Memphis rank among the worst in the nation for contamination of groundwater with cancer-causing toxins, according to a new report that relied on the power provider’s own records. TVA’s coal ash dumps at the now-defunct Allen […] The post Report: TVA’s Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis ranks #10 in most contaminated U.S. sites appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO