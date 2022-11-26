ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

State lawmakers look to crack down on reckless driving in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis leaders spent much of 2022 pleading with lawmakers in Nashville to help the city stop the epidemic of reckless driving... and the call to confiscate the cars of dangerous drivers is growing louder. Senator London Lamar, a democrat representing District 33 in Memphis, confirms bipartisan...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 22-28

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Dunkin Donuts – 84775 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Police officers help starving woman in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Memphis police officers are receiving praise after they went the extra mile to help a woman in Frayser Saturday morning. It all started when officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 2100 block of Slocum Drive after a woman who needed help called a food company in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis area prepares for Tuesday’s strong storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As we warn you about Tuesday’s severe weather threat, different agencies are doing what they can to prepare for damage and possible power outages. MLGW said crews are prepared to work around the clock if needed with high winds being a big concern. MLGW leaders are looking ahead to the potential of severe […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Strong storms, rain expected to roll through Mid-South Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday will be stormy with a threat of severe weather, so stay alert to rapidly changing conditions. A strong cold front will rumble across the region over the next 24 hours and it will be packing a punch with the threat of high winds, heavy rain and the possibility of isolated tornadoes, WREG’s Todd Demers said.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Report: TVA’s Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis ranks #10 in most contaminated U.S. sites

(Editor’s note: This story has been updated with comment from TVA.)  The Tennessee Valley Authority’s coal ash dumps in Memphis rank among the worst in the nation for contamination of groundwater with cancer-causing toxins, according to a new report that relied on the power provider’s own records. TVA’s coal ash dumps at the now-defunct Allen […] The post Report: TVA’s Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis ranks #10 in most contaminated U.S. sites appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Trial begins for accused gunman in deadly Southaven Walmart shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial is set to begin for the accused gunman in the fatal Walmart shooting that left two people dead in Southaven, Mississippi in 2019. The jury was selected Monday afternoon and opening statements will begin in DeSoto County Tuesday morning, according to the DeSoto County Court Clerk. Martez Abrams is charged […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Toddler thrown, man arrested in apartment attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man is facing serious charges after he allegedly threw a 2-year-old boy across a room and attacked the child’s aunt. According to a police affidavit, officers were called to an apartment complex on River Trace Drive.When they arrived they found three adult victims and one child. Police said it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One person shot at Germantown and Trinity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call Monday morning on Germantown Parkway and Trinity Road. When MPD made the scene, they found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. A silver Jeep Patriot was the focus of an investigation off Germantown Parkway and Trinity Road. The back window blown out.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two men wanted after lottery ticket robbery at Memphis store, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are wanted after lottery tickets were stolen from a Memphis business earlier this month, police said. On Nov. 20, one of the men grabbed a container of lottery tickets from the MAPCO store on Mt. Moriah Road and left without paying while the other man held the door for him and stopped customers from coming in, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed hours after moving into North Memphis rooming house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old man checks into a rooming house in north Memphis in hopes of a better life but hours later his family received a phone call that still haunts them. The young man they had just helped move into his new place had been killed and his death is still a mystery […]
MEMPHIS, TN
ucbjournal.com

Averitt opens Memphis-area distribution and fulfillment facility

Memphis – As part of its continuing growth in distribution & fulfillment services, Averitt Express recently opened a new facility in the Memphis area. The facility features 260,000 sq. ft of enclosed space to handle the flow and distribution of domestic and international freight. Within short proximity of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed, one critical after attempted murder-suicide in Atoka

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died following a shooting in Atoka, Tennessee in what police believe is an attempted murder-suicide. The shooting happened on Brittany Lane around 8:15 p.m. on Monday night. A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim, 50, was taken to Regional One in critical condition. […]
ATOKA, TN

