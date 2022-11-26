Read full article on original website
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
actionnews5.com
State lawmakers look to crack down on reckless driving in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis leaders spent much of 2022 pleading with lawmakers in Nashville to help the city stop the epidemic of reckless driving... and the call to confiscate the cars of dangerous drivers is growing louder. Senator London Lamar, a democrat representing District 33 in Memphis, confirms bipartisan...
Brown Baptist gives $1,000 per week for two years to WREG’s Community Changers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brown Missionary Baptist Church has been our anonymous donor for Community Changers all along. The church has donated $1,000 per week over the past two years to organizations working hard to make Memphis better. We are thankful that we get a chance to be in the community making a difference. So Memphis, […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 22-28
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Dunkin Donuts – 84775 […]
Not enough staff at juvenile detention facility, Shelby County DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Juvenile crimes in Memphis and Shelby County are up by 40 percent, and it’s not getting any better. The Shelby County District Attorney and community leaders are trying to come up with ways to intervene with young offenders to keep them from ending up back on the streets.
Police officers help starving woman in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Memphis police officers are receiving praise after they went the extra mile to help a woman in Frayser Saturday morning. It all started when officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 2100 block of Slocum Drive after a woman who needed help called a food company in […]
Memphis area prepares for Tuesday’s strong storms
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As we warn you about Tuesday’s severe weather threat, different agencies are doing what they can to prepare for damage and possible power outages. MLGW said crews are prepared to work around the clock if needed with high winds being a big concern. MLGW leaders are looking ahead to the potential of severe […]
WREG
Strong storms, rain expected to roll through Mid-South Tuesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday will be stormy with a threat of severe weather, so stay alert to rapidly changing conditions. A strong cold front will rumble across the region over the next 24 hours and it will be packing a punch with the threat of high winds, heavy rain and the possibility of isolated tornadoes, WREG’s Todd Demers said.
Report: TVA’s Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis ranks #10 in most contaminated U.S. sites
(Editor’s note: This story has been updated with comment from TVA.) The Tennessee Valley Authority’s coal ash dumps in Memphis rank among the worst in the nation for contamination of groundwater with cancer-causing toxins, according to a new report that relied on the power provider’s own records. TVA’s coal ash dumps at the now-defunct Allen […] The post Report: TVA’s Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis ranks #10 in most contaminated U.S. sites appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Owner of Memphis gay bar undeterred after mass shooting; spreads message of love, tolerance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a mass shooting at a gay bar in Colorado Springs, Colo. last weekend, bars around the Mid-South are re-evaluating security protocol. “It’s a different world now,” said Tami Montgomery, owner of DRUS Bar, a LGBTQ-friendly bar in Memphis’ Midtown neighborhood. Montgomery took...
Memphis-area school closures due to Tuesday’s severe weather
UPDATE: MSCS will dismiss all schools early today ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather. All after-school activities and after-care are canceled. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — See below to stay up to date with the latest closings due to Tuesday’s weather threat.
Trial begins for accused gunman in deadly Southaven Walmart shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial is set to begin for the accused gunman in the fatal Walmart shooting that left two people dead in Southaven, Mississippi in 2019. The jury was selected Monday afternoon and opening statements will begin in DeSoto County Tuesday morning, according to the DeSoto County Court Clerk. Martez Abrams is charged […]
Toddler thrown, man arrested in apartment attack
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man is facing serious charges after he allegedly threw a 2-year-old boy across a room and attacked the child’s aunt. According to a police affidavit, officers were called to an apartment complex on River Trace Drive.When they arrived they found three adult victims and one child. Police said it […]
WREG
One person shot at Germantown and Trinity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call Monday morning on Germantown Parkway and Trinity Road. When MPD made the scene, they found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. A silver Jeep Patriot was the focus of an investigation off Germantown Parkway and Trinity Road. The back window blown out.
West Junior High in West Memphis dismisses early due to heat issue
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Junior High in West Memphis, Arkansas will dismiss early on Monday, November 28, the West Memphis School District (WMSD) announced. The school will let out at 12:30 p.m. WMSD said there is no heat in the junior high building but that the gas company...
Two men wanted after lottery ticket robbery at Memphis store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are wanted after lottery tickets were stolen from a Memphis business earlier this month, police said. On Nov. 20, one of the men grabbed a container of lottery tickets from the MAPCO store on Mt. Moriah Road and left without paying while the other man held the door for him and stopped customers from coming in, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Man killed hours after moving into North Memphis rooming house
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old man checks into a rooming house in north Memphis in hopes of a better life but hours later his family received a phone call that still haunts them. The young man they had just helped move into his new place had been killed and his death is still a mystery […]
localmemphis.com
Tanya and Jerry Smith share their journey as entrepreneurs navigating an inflated economy
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Near-record-high inflation has cast a shadow over this year's holiday shopping season for both shoppers and some businesses. Still, for some entrepreneurs, there is major growth. Mississippi-based owner Tanya Smith and her husband Jerry Smith expanded from an online-only business that started during the height of...
ucbjournal.com
Averitt opens Memphis-area distribution and fulfillment facility
Memphis – As part of its continuing growth in distribution & fulfillment services, Averitt Express recently opened a new facility in the Memphis area. The facility features 260,000 sq. ft of enclosed space to handle the flow and distribution of domestic and international freight. Within short proximity of the...
One killed, one critical after attempted murder-suicide in Atoka
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died following a shooting in Atoka, Tennessee in what police believe is an attempted murder-suicide. The shooting happened on Brittany Lane around 8:15 p.m. on Monday night. A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim, 50, was taken to Regional One in critical condition. […]
