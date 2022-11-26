ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Comments / 33

Justice for all
2d ago

McFarty should be reminded it's not flag football duh. worthless leader he is just Jerry's puppet. The team is is in remote control Go Cowboys

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Star Quarterback's Wife

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have "no plans" to shut down quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is concerning news, considering the ailments and injuries that the Rams quarterback has been dealing with over the past several weeks. Stafford's wife, Kelly, has taken the injuries particularly hard. She was "not OK" while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Get Fired

Another week, another Sunday of NFL fans calling for a head coach to get fired. At some point, the fans are probably going to be heard. Perhaps it'll be today. On Sunday, the Broncos are losing to the lowly, Sam Darnold-led Panthers, 20-3. On social media, fans are calling for...
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday

Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go.  Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
CLEVELAND, OH
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Gisele Bundchen Reacts To Tom Brady's Photo

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen might be divorced, all love is not lost between them. Earlier this week, Brady, 45, revealed his "inspiration" for continuing to play football. Brady shared a photo of his son, Jack, whom he had with his first girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. “❤️ My Inspiration ❤️,”...
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves

Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Surprising Comment

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen officially announced their divorce earlier this year. Until recently, neither the star quarterback nor the supermodel had really reached out to one another, at least publicly. But that changed this weekend. Gisele left a surprising comment on Brady's Instagram post about his oldest son, Jack.
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Wants To Keep Playing

It's been a tough season for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The MVP quarterback has been playing with a broken thumb and, now, he's dealing with a painful oblique injury. With the Packers way out of the playoff hunt, does he really want to continue playing through the pain?
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Was Concerned About Patrick Mahomes' Wife Today

The NFL World was concerned about Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, on Sunday afternoon. Brittany Mahomes, who typically tweets up a storm during Chiefs games, was surprisingly quiet during Sunday afternoon's contest against the Rams. NFL fans were a bit concerned for Brittany, wondering if she was in labor or...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To The Embarrassing Sean Taylor Statue

The Washington Commanders' Sean Taylor "tribute" was unveiled on Sunday. To say it wasn't well-received would be an understatement. Essentially, the Commanders erected a mannequin to honor their former Pro Bowl safety, who was tragically killed 15 years ago today. They didn't even bother to match the logos on the uniform, with the figure wearing a Nike jersey and Reebok pants.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces His Decision On Bears Game

Despite dealing with multiple injuries, Aaron Rodgers has no intention of sitting out this weekend. During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this afternoon, Rodgers confirmed he plans on suiting up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. "I got good news on the scans," Rodgers said, via PFF's...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
668K+
Followers
85K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy