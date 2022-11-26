Read full article on original website
Cops in Hazmat Suits Beat Back Fiercest Chinese Protests Yet
Billy club-wielding police officers in hazmat suits have wrestled angry anti-zero-COVID protesters into submission across China—at least for the moment. Battlegrounds in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and elsewhere, where fierce fighting between protesters and security forces raged Tuesday, were hauntingly quiet on Wednesday, according to several international press outlets allowed to report from the country on the biggest act of civil disobedience under Xi Jinping’s reign. Hangzhou, Lakeside Yintai in77, Nov. 28th, 7pm.Police set up control in advance to prevent protest gathering.#TheGreatTranslationMovement pic.twitter.com/dWB7ldDXpw— The Great Translation Movement 大翻译运动官方推号 (@TGTM_Official) November 28, 2022 In the U.S., national security spokesman John Kirby underscored the White...
Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history. Tuesday night's match in Qatar likely eclipsed it. The Americans prevailed 1-0 on the pitch, where no one mentioned...
EU seeks tribunal to probe possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine
AMSTERDAM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Union will try to set up a specialised court, backed by the United Nations, to investigate and prosecute possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, European Commision President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
Hong Kong official warns lockdown protests hurt security
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's security minister on Wednesday warned that the city's protests against China's anti-virus restrictions were a “rudiment of another color revolution” and urged residents not to participate in activities that might hurt national security. Chris Tang said some events on university campuses...
Iran World Cup loss sparks despair -- and joy from regime critics
For Iranians, their football team's World Cup loss against the United States was cause for either sadness or exuberant joy, depending on where they stand on a two-month-old protest movement. The scenes of joy were not confined to Kurdistan province, reflecting the nationwide nature of the protest movement.
India, US armies hold exercises close to China border
AULI, India (AP) — Indian and U.S. troops on Tuesday participated in a high-altitude training exercise in a cold, mountainous terrain near India’s disputed border with China, at a time both countries are trying to manage rising tensions with Beijing. During the exercise, Indian soldiers were dropped from...
Russian, Chinese bombers fly joint patrols over Pacific
MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian and Chinese strategic bombers on Wednesday flew a joint patrol over the western Pacific in a show of increasingly close defense ties between the two countries. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Tu-95 bombers of the Russian air force and the Chinese...
NATO seeks to ease war impact on Bosnia, Georgia, Moldova
BUCHAREST (AP) — NATO turned its attention on Wednesday to three countries shaken by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — Bosnia, Georgia and Moldova — as the military alliance struggles to extend its security umbrella across Europe. At talks in Romania, the foreign ministers of the three...
