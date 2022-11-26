ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State Police looking for missing 61-year-old man

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to help locate a 61-year-old man who is confused about his location. Gerald Wade Robertson called his daughter Monday afternoon and wasn't sure about where he was. He believed he was at the U.S. 131 and 8 Mile Road interchange in Mecosta County, but he was not there when she arrived.
Is It Illegal Not To Dim Bright Lights While Driving In Michigan?

Is there anything worse than driving in the dark while it's raining or sleeting only to have an oncoming driver obliviously blinding you with their high beam, bright lights? It's even worse if these lights are the more modern high intensity beams, which already illuminate a longer distance than standard incandescent headlights... even when they aren't in "bright" mode.
Michigan woman called 911 after threatening boyfriend with handgun

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan woman allegedly threatened her boyfriend with a handgun then called 911 and was arrested for assault, police said. Around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post and deputies from the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Elk Lake Road in Whitewater Township for a report of a felonious assault. The victim alleged that his girlfriend, 49-year-old Robin Lee Haveman from Williamsburg, had threatened him with a handgun during an argument and then fled.
Michigan man charged after meeting undercover officer posing as minor female

BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with several felonies after he was busted in an undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula. William Michael Brunk, 26, of Baraga was arraigned last week at the 97th District Court for child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
National Weather Service issues wind advisory for southeast Michigan

A wind advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for southeast Michigan, with wind gusts up to 45 mph, the National Weather Service announced Tuesday. Between 4 and 6 a.m., a strong cold front will push across the region, the weather service said. At the same time, periods of wind gusts up to 45 mph are likely. Wind gusts of 30-45 mph are expected to persist through the early afternoon and evening hours.
Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan

ALTOONA, Penn. (WLUC) - Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, has announced its expansion into Michigan. According to a Tuesday press release, the first Michigan location is projected to begin in 2025 and will start in the Detroit market. Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA TODAY, Sheetz’s locations will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu where local residents can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.
DNR wants Michiganians to report bear dens to help orphaned cubs

Hunters, backpackers, trail runners and anyone who comes across a bear den in the northern Lower Peninsula this fall and winter should alert state wildlife officials, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources asked this month. Tracking dens could help conservation workers find new homes for orphaned cubs. Between three and...
Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023

A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
