A wind advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for southeast Michigan, with wind gusts up to 45 mph, the National Weather Service announced Tuesday. Between 4 and 6 a.m., a strong cold front will push across the region, the weather service said. At the same time, periods of wind gusts up to 45 mph are likely. Wind gusts of 30-45 mph are expected to persist through the early afternoon and evening hours.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO