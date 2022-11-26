Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Michigan's 5 mph increase in speed limits led to 5% increase in crashes, study finds
(FOX 2) - In the four-and-a-half years since Michigan raised some of its freeway speed limits, the state has seen a jump in crashes. Maximum speed limits were raised for some 600 miles of Michigan freeways from 70 mph to 75 mph beginning in May 2017. The speed limit for trucks were also increased by 5 mph to 65 mph on all freeways at that time as well.
abc12.com
Michigan State Police looking for missing 61-year-old man
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to help locate a 61-year-old man who is confused about his location. Gerald Wade Robertson called his daughter Monday afternoon and wasn't sure about where he was. He believed he was at the U.S. 131 and 8 Mile Road interchange in Mecosta County, but he was not there when she arrived.
Is It Illegal Not To Dim Bright Lights While Driving In Michigan?
Is there anything worse than driving in the dark while it's raining or sleeting only to have an oncoming driver obliviously blinding you with their high beam, bright lights? It's even worse if these lights are the more modern high intensity beams, which already illuminate a longer distance than standard incandescent headlights... even when they aren't in "bright" mode.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan car crash survivor sues auto insurance company for caregiver pay
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A ruling this summer requires auto insurance companies to reinstate care for Michigan car crash survivors, but many of those victims are still waiting for anything to change. "They're trying to put a dollar amount on our lives, and it's not about that. We need the...
Have Crashes Increased in Michigan Since Boosting Speed Limit to 75?
Michiganders have been able to drive 75mph on over 600 miles of the state's freeways since the law changed back in 2017. Does an increase of only 5mph really make that big of a difference when it comes to traffic accidents and fatalities? Apparently, it does. A new study that...
Michigan woman called 911 after threatening boyfriend with handgun
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan woman allegedly threatened her boyfriend with a handgun then called 911 and was arrested for assault, police said. Around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post and deputies from the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Elk Lake Road in Whitewater Township for a report of a felonious assault. The victim alleged that his girlfriend, 49-year-old Robin Lee Haveman from Williamsburg, had threatened him with a handgun during an argument and then fled.
Michigan man charged after meeting undercover officer posing as minor female
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with several felonies after he was busted in an undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula. William Michael Brunk, 26, of Baraga was arraigned last week at the 97th District Court for child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
La Niña winter ups and downs smack Michigan in next two weeks
This winter has been forecasted to have larger-than-normal swings in the weather pattern. The next two weeks are going to fit that weather description exactly. In the next two weeks I see three strong warm-ups, two short-lived cool snaps and finally a longer lasting cold pattern settling in. The temperature...
Man charged with robbing Shelby Twp. store on Black Friday, leading police on chase that ended with merchandise all over the road
A Pontiac man is facing a long list of charges for a dangerous situation on Black Friday that Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido says “could have been much worse.”
Gas prices below $3 a gallon at some Michigan stations after record Thanksgiving high
Despite record Thanksgiving gas prices, some discount membership clubs in metro Detroit — such as Costo, Sam's and BJ's — were selling it Monday for less than $3 a gallon. All three in Madison Heights are charging just $2.89. ...
Crews rescue man trapped in vehicle after rollover crash in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A Flint man was freed from a rolled over vehicle Saturday night and sent to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old Grant Township woman, was also injured. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
Detroit News
National Weather Service issues wind advisory for southeast Michigan
A wind advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for southeast Michigan, with wind gusts up to 45 mph, the National Weather Service announced Tuesday. Between 4 and 6 a.m., a strong cold front will push across the region, the weather service said. At the same time, periods of wind gusts up to 45 mph are likely. Wind gusts of 30-45 mph are expected to persist through the early afternoon and evening hours.
WLUC
Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan
ALTOONA, Penn. (WLUC) - Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, has announced its expansion into Michigan. According to a Tuesday press release, the first Michigan location is projected to begin in 2025 and will start in the Detroit market. Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA TODAY, Sheetz’s locations will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu where local residents can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.
Comfort Food Staple ‘Jiffy Mix’ Is Pure Michigan and Run By a Former Indy 500 Driver
It's starting to get cold outside, which means it's time for the Comfort foods. Thick, hefty, hearty foods that stick to your ribs - it's seriously the best, and two of my favorites are Chili, and Beans and Cornbread. Both of those aren't complete, though, without the namesake of the...
Detroit News
DNR wants Michiganians to report bear dens to help orphaned cubs
Hunters, backpackers, trail runners and anyone who comes across a bear den in the northern Lower Peninsula this fall and winter should alert state wildlife officials, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources asked this month. Tracking dens could help conservation workers find new homes for orphaned cubs. Between three and...
Winter storm warning for part of Upper Peninsula, wind advisory for strip of southern Michigan
A strong storm system will move quickly through Michigan tonight and Wednesday. The storm system will bring heavy snow to the U.P. while Lower Michigan gets gusty winds and eventually some spurts of snow. Winter storm warnings are in effect for the western part of the Upper Peninsula for now...
West Michigan is Home to the Largest New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in the Entire State
Can you believe 2022 is almost behind us? And what a year it was!. This year we saw cutthroat political campaigns, the end of ArtPrize, and sadly a record number of drownings in Lake Michigan. However, 2022 also brought us a great Growlers victory, a new Vernor's flavor, and a flood of new businesses to the west Michigan area.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
MLive.com
Michigan state park ranked ‘most beautiful’ in U.S. – beating one in Hawaii
Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains Wilderness is the “most beautiful” state park in the United States – and the one that’s growing the most in popularity, according to a recent study. The study by Travel Lens analyzed Yelp reviews for words synonymous with beautiful (stunning, breathtaking) to...
