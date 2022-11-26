Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kiwaradio.com
Brent & Dawn Prescott Take Top Honors In Jeep Parade During 2022 Christmas Parade Of Lights
Sheldon, Iowa — People lined the streets downtown in Sheldon Saturday night for Sheldon’s 3rd annual Christmas Parade of Lights. Temperatures in the lower 40’s when the parade began at 5:30 pm made for a beautiful evening for the event. Twenty-seven entries were decked out with Christmas...
nwestiowa.com
Martha Goslinga, 102, Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Martha Joan Goslinga, 102, Sioux Center, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Crown Pointe Estates in Sioux Center. Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Sioux Center. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center. Visitation with family present will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center.
nwestiowa.com
Wagner: It was what we didn’t know that counted!
CHAPTER 23 - Jeff Wagner. This year, 2022, has been one of exceptional celebrations for the Wagner family. Sibley and Sheldon both marked their 150th anniversary, for example. And closer to home, our first publication, The Golden Shopper marked its 60th birthday while The N’West Iowa REVIEW celebrated 50 years of growth.
nwestiowa.com
One book unites Sioux County
REGIONAL—Sioux County residents have been brought together this year by something unlikely — an unsolved murder that took place in rural Iowa at the turn of the 20th century. The selected book for this year’s “One Book, One Sioux County” yearlong reading program was “Midnight Assassin: A Murder...
nwestiowa.com
Ruth Hocking, 92, Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Ruth Hendrene Hocking, 92, Rock Rapids, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at First Reformed Church in Rock Rapids. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Jurrens Funeral Home in Rock Rapids.
kicdam.com
Area Officials Working to Find Solution For Local Homelessness
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Area officials are working to find a solution to help those considered to be homeless in Clay County and Spencer. Mayor Steve Bomgaars says this in an issue is something that will have to be handled in a more regulated manner as time goes on which is what led to a brainstorming session between elected leaders and social workers earlier this month.
nwestiowa.com
Javan Kruse, 37, Hartley, formerly of Everly
HARTLEY—Javan Keith Kruse, 37, Hartley, formerly of Everly, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Royal. Burial will be at Willow Creek Cemetery near Royal. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, with family present 4-6 p.m., at the church. The family encourages those attending visitation to wear Iowa State University Cyclone gear. Arrangements are under the direction of Warner Funeral Home in Spencer.
kicdam.com
Storm Lake Man Wins Lottery Prize
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man has won one of the top prizes currently offered by the Iowa Lottery. Yasser Damanhoury purchased an “Extreme Cash” ticket at the Brew convenience store at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive. It turned out to be the twelfth ticket worth the top prize of a quarter million dollars.
kelo.com
Winter weather will bring snow and strong winds to the area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Light to moderate snow, from 1 to 4 inches, and a glaze of ice are expected Tuesday as winter weather passes through the region. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says, currently a heavier band of snowfall looks to develop along a line from Yankton to Windom, Minnesota. Northwest winds gusting up to 35mph could lead to visibility problems at times. A Winter Weather Advisory runs until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
nwestiowa.com
Pickup strikes pedestrian in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A pedestrian received minor injuries when he was struck by a pickup about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Orange City. Sixteen-year-old Beau Wayne Webber of Orange City was making a right turn from Second Street Southeast onto Frankfort Avenue Southeast when his 2000 Ford F-150 pickup’s passenger side mirror struck 65-year-old Terry Lee Hofmeyer of Orange City as he was crossing the street, according to the Orange City Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in accident in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident about 11:55 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in Orange City. Thirty-eight-year-old Michael Robert Monroe of Ashton was backing out of a parking spot on Arizona Avenue Northwest when his 2001 Ford F-150 pickup struck a southbound 2012 Kia Sorento driven by 62-year-old Sandra Sue Roder of Remsen, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Faribault County Register
BE Council votes not to cover costs
The Blue Earth City Council debated setting a precedent at a regular meeting on Nov. 21. Discussion arose from two residents’ requests for reimbursement for private improvements to their properties, which were negatively affected by the city’s 2021 and 2022 street improvement projects. Both improvements were installed in...
kiwaradio.com
Remsen Woman Taken To Hospital After Orange City Accident
Orange City, Iowa– A Remsen woman was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 11:55 a.m., 62-year-old Sandra Roder of Remsen was driving a 2012 Kia southbound on Arizona Avenue Northwest in Orange City. They tell us that 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ashton was backing eastbound from a parking spot onto Arizona in a 2001 Ford pickup.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man charged for intox, more
SIOUX CENTER—A 33-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, on charges of public intoxication; providing false identification information; and possession of fictitious license, ID card or form. The arrest of Rolando Alfonso Bartolon Ramos stemmed from Shell Sioux-Per Center in Sioux Center refusing to...
kicdam.com
Motion to Suppress Evidence Heard in Dickinson County Murder Case
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Attorneys on both sides of a Northwest Iowa murder case are arguing what should and should be allowed to be presented when it goes to trial. Right now 27 year old Christian Goyne Yarns from Spirit Lake is set to stand trial on 1st degree murder next week in Buena Vista County. He’s accused of shooting 24 year old Shelby Woizeschke on the morning of February 3rd in the parking lot of her employer in Milford. She succumbed to those injuries a few days later at a Sioux Falls hospital.
kicdam.com
Two Injured and One Dead in Emmet County Crash
Estherville, IA (KICD) — An Estherville woman lost her life and two others were injured in a rural Emmet County Crash on Sunday morning. According to Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens, a two vehicle crash one mile South of the Iowa/Minnesota border on Highway 4 was reported to the Emmet County Communications Center just after 9 am. The caller also stated a person was trapped in a vehicle.
nwestiowa.com
Woman jailed for providing false ID info
ORANGE CITY—A 20-year-old Flint, MI, woman was arrested about 4:25 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, in Orange City on a charge of providing false identification information. The arrest of Anira Dionca Lashae Lay stemmed from the stop of a 2019 Mazda CX-3 at the intersection of Eighth Street Southwest and Iowa Avenue Southwest for failure to use headlights, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Emmetsburg man who misused thousands in funeral payments receives probation
A funeral home director who was accused of taking funeral service funds for personal use was granted a deferred judgment in the District Court for Palo Alto County.
algonaradio.com
NW Iowa Man Killed in Pocahontas County Wreck Thanksgiving Morning
–A Northwest Iowa man was killed when his vehicle struck a semi early Thanksgiving morning in rural Pocahontas County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley was northbound on Iowa Highway 4 in a 2007 GMC Sierra, about 7 miles north of Pocahontas, just before 2:30 AM Thursday.
Comments / 0