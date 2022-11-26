Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
PCSD congratulates DPA Drye on Standing Ovation award
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Please join us in congratulating Pierce County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Josh Drye on his 2022 Standing Ovation award. DPA Drye is the attorney who provides legal advice for our Animal Control officers and works with them to build strong cases. He plays a critical role in helping us protect animals in Pierce County.
The Suburban Times
Pursuit Collision in University Place
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. At 11:17 am, on Tuesday November 29th, South Sound 911 Dispatchers advised University Place Deputies about an armed robbery that occurred at the Walmart on Bridgeport Way in Lakewood. The suspect vehicle was headed into the city of University Place and deputies located it...
Chronicle
Thurston County Coroner Turns to Canada to ID Man Fatally Shot After Carjacking Semi on I-5
A man who carjacked a semi then crashed it on I-5 in Lacey and was eventually shot to death by Washington State troopers has finally been identified, the Thurston County Coroner said Tuesday. Neil Alexander Costin, 32, of Nanaimo, British Columbia, died Nov. 18 after he refused to exit the...
KUOW
Police academy warned Tacoma Police about officer charged in Manuel Ellis' death
A new investigation from The Seattle Times uncovers a memo sent from the state's police academy to the Tacoma Police Department. That memo warned the department about the behavior of a new recruit: Timothy Rankine. In December 2018, Rankine was given a test at the state police academy. It was...
King County takes legal action against DSHS for leaving defendants with mental illnesses in jail
KING COUNTY, Wash. — On Tuesday, King County filed a motion in King County Superior Court, asking a judge to award the county $219.90 per day for every day the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) fails to transport defendant Alexander Jay to Western State Psychiatric Hospital for court-ordered treatment.
Man killed after carjacking semi-truck in Thurston County identified
A man who carjacked a semitruck in Thurston County on Nov. 18 and later crashed the vehicle on Interstate 5, has been identified. Neil A. Costin, 32, of Nanaimo, British Columbia, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. About 2 p.m....
lynnwoodtimes.com
Marysville Detectives arrest suspect in cold case homicide
MARYSVILLE, Wash., November 29, 2022—On Monday, November 28, Marysville Police Department detectives arrest 52-year-old Jeffrey Paul Premo, a Renton man, in the cold case connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. “Solving this case has been at the top of the priority list of the Marysville Police...
Three teens arrested for assault, robbery at gunpoint in Central District
Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a report of two robberies on Friday, one at 16th Avenue and E Yesler Street and the other at 17th Avenue and Spruce St. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, said three teens grabbed her fanny pack and punched her in the face trying to wrestle the pack away from her. They eventually fled on foot without the fanny pack.
q13fox.com
State says Sheriff Ed Troyer texted their potential witness during pre-trial
Opening statements in the high profile criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer could start as early as Wednesday. Jury selection continued Tuesday in the case at Pierce County District Court.
wa.gov
Pierce County law enforcement team up for ‘HiVE’ patrol on State Route 7
TACOMA, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol (WSP), Puyallup Police Department, and Lakewood Police Department combined their efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as interdict crime during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The emphasis was the first...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood United General Meeting Dec. 1
Lakewood United announcement. Lakewood United will hold a General Meeting on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Bur’s Restaurant. Doors open at 7am and the meeting will begin promptly at 7:30 am. Please join us at our December 1st General Meeting to hear the work our Transition Team has done...
thejoltnews.com
Transient Olympia man accused of assaulting with axe
A transient Olympia man, Brandon James Jackson, 37, was charged with a felony after allegedly assaulting another individual using an axe, causing the victim’s head to bleed. Jackson, was charged with first-degree assault by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on November 18. Olympia police arrested Jackson on November 17,...
Chronicle
Friends of Aron Christensen Protest in Chehalis, Ask for Justice, After Another Month Passes Without Charges Filed in the Case
Another month has passed since Aron Christensen and his dog, Buzzo, were found dead on a hiking trail near Walupt Lake in East Lewis County. With no clear answers yet on what happened to the two and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation at an apparent standstill, Christensen’s friends and family joined Lewis County community members on the corner of West Main Street and Southwest Chehalis Avenue in Chehalis on Sunday to again publicly demand justice for Christensen and Buzzo.
q13fox.com
Tacoma serial arsons: Woman charged with murder, 17 counts of arson
TACOMA, Wash. - A woman in Tacoma is now charged with murder and 17 counts of arson after, in one of the fires, an 83-year-old man died in his home on New Year's Eve. Tacoma police arrested 42-year-old Sarah Ramey on Jan. 28 in connection with a string of arsons in Tacoma that happened between the evening hours of Jan. 25 and the early morning hours of Jan. 26.
One-ton ATM dragged from Northgate bank found on roadside
SEATTLE — Three men used a van and a chain to rip out an ATM from a bank’s vestibule wall early Monday, leaving a trail of destruction behind. At 3:22 a.m., Seattle police were dispatched to the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way for a burglary alarm going off at the bank.
q13fox.com
Jury selection begins in criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer
Jury selection officially started in the high-profile criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. Court proceedings were delayed last week after Troyer’s attorney said he was sick with the flu.
KOMO News
Man arrested after pulling gun on driver over line-cutting argument
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a driver outside the West Precinct Tuesday after another motorist called saying he was being followed by someone with a gun. A 911 call came in early Tuesday morning from a 31-year-old man who left a gas station at 7th Avenue and Denny Way and noticed a driver in a gray van following him, according to police.
Tacoma woman faces murder charge, additional arson charges
TACOMA, Wash. — A woman accused of starting a series of fires now faces a murder charge. Sarah Jane Ramey, 42, was charged with first- and second-degree murder earlier in November. She's accused of a starting a fire that resulted in the death of James Elliott on Dec. 31, 2021.
Seattle police arrest man with nearly 60 grams of crack, thousands in cash
SEATTLE — Police officers arrested a suspected crack dealer in the downtown Seattle area on Monday evening. Officers working an emphasis patrol at Third Avenue and Pine Street at 4:50 p.m. saw a 29-year-old trying to sell drugs, according to Seattle police. He was taken into custody by officers.
q13fox.com
WSP seeks help identifying deadly hit-and-run suspect in Kent
KENT, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for help identifying a driver who hit and killed someone in Kent, and drove away early Tuesday morning. According to the WSP, troopers received a call about a man laying in the middle of State Route 516 near the northbound I-5 on ramp at around 2:30 a.m.
