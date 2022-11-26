ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA



The Suburban Times

PCSD congratulates DPA Drye on Standing Ovation award

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Please join us in congratulating Pierce County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Josh Drye on his 2022 Standing Ovation award. DPA Drye is the attorney who provides legal advice for our Animal Control officers and works with them to build strong cases. He plays a critical role in helping us protect animals in Pierce County.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Pursuit Collision in University Place

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. At 11:17 am, on Tuesday November 29th, South Sound 911 Dispatchers advised University Place Deputies about an armed robbery that occurred at the Walmart on Bridgeport Way in Lakewood. The suspect vehicle was headed into the city of University Place and deputies located it...
LAKEWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Marysville Detectives arrest suspect in cold case homicide

MARYSVILLE, Wash., November 29, 2022—On Monday, November 28, Marysville Police Department detectives arrest 52-year-old Jeffrey Paul Premo, a Renton man, in the cold case connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. “Solving this case has been at the top of the priority list of the Marysville Police...
MARYSVILLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Three teens arrested for assault, robbery at gunpoint in Central District

Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a report of two robberies on Friday, one at 16th Avenue and E Yesler Street and the other at 17th Avenue and Spruce St. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, said three teens grabbed her fanny pack and punched her in the face trying to wrestle the pack away from her. They eventually fled on foot without the fanny pack.
SEATTLE, WA
Lakewood United General Meeting Dec. 1

Lakewood United announcement. Lakewood United will hold a General Meeting on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Bur’s Restaurant. Doors open at 7am and the meeting will begin promptly at 7:30 am. Please join us at our December 1st General Meeting to hear the work our Transition Team has done...
LAKEWOOD, WA
thejoltnews.com

Transient Olympia man accused of assaulting with axe

A transient Olympia man, Brandon James Jackson, 37, was charged with a felony after allegedly assaulting another individual using an axe, causing the victim’s head to bleed. Jackson, was charged with first-degree assault by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on November 18. Olympia police arrested Jackson on November 17,...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Friends of Aron Christensen Protest in Chehalis, Ask for Justice, After Another Month Passes Without Charges Filed in the Case

Another month has passed since Aron Christensen and his dog, Buzzo, were found dead on a hiking trail near Walupt Lake in East Lewis County. With no clear answers yet on what happened to the two and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation at an apparent standstill, Christensen’s friends and family joined Lewis County community members on the corner of West Main Street and Southwest Chehalis Avenue in Chehalis on Sunday to again publicly demand justice for Christensen and Buzzo.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma serial arsons: Woman charged with murder, 17 counts of arson

TACOMA, Wash. - A woman in Tacoma is now charged with murder and 17 counts of arson after, in one of the fires, an 83-year-old man died in his home on New Year's Eve. Tacoma police arrested 42-year-old Sarah Ramey on Jan. 28 in connection with a string of arsons in Tacoma that happened between the evening hours of Jan. 25 and the early morning hours of Jan. 26.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Man arrested after pulling gun on driver over line-cutting argument

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a driver outside the West Precinct Tuesday after another motorist called saying he was being followed by someone with a gun. A 911 call came in early Tuesday morning from a 31-year-old man who left a gas station at 7th Avenue and Denny Way and noticed a driver in a gray van following him, according to police.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Tacoma woman faces murder charge, additional arson charges

TACOMA, Wash. — A woman accused of starting a series of fires now faces a murder charge. Sarah Jane Ramey, 42, was charged with first- and second-degree murder earlier in November. She's accused of a starting a fire that resulted in the death of James Elliott on Dec. 31, 2021.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

WSP seeks help identifying deadly hit-and-run suspect in Kent

KENT, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for help identifying a driver who hit and killed someone in Kent, and drove away early Tuesday morning. According to the WSP, troopers received a call about a man laying in the middle of State Route 516 near the northbound I-5 on ramp at around 2:30 a.m.
KENT, WA

