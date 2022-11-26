ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

cbs17

Fire crews respond to Raleigh townhouse fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Multiple fire crews responded to a Raleigh townhouse fire Monday night. This happened near Six Forks and Mourning Drive Roads. Firefighters said they believe the fire started in a laundry room. And one woman told CBS 17 that she rushed over because the fire was next door...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man hit by car along New Bern Ave. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At least 10 police cars, a fire truck and EMS responded after a man was hit by a car near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Hedingham Boulevard Tuesday night. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. and a CBS 17 crew on scene...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC
alamancenews.com

Shooting in Burlington leaves one dead, another wounded

Police in Burlington insist they have “strong leads” in a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the city’s police department, this fatal burst of gunfire erupted last Wednesday evening along the 800 block of Avon Avenue. By...
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Affordable housing in Cary: Apartment units to go up on major Cary road

CARY, N.C. — Cary is working with a developer to build housing that will remain affordable to families for decades. The apartment complex will be built along southeast Maynard Road, between East Cary Middle School and the Cary Village Square Shopping Center – within walking distance of Cary High School and the new Fenton development.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Yuck! 600+ gallons of wastewater overflows from Durham sewer, city says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham said they had to contain a sewer spill after hundreds of gallons of wastewater overflowed from a manhole Friday morning. At about 10:35 a.m., staff with the city’s Department of Water Management said they received an alert that the manhole at 1447 NC-54 Highway was overflowing.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

GoFundMe for Raleigh mass shooting survivor surpasses goal; woman still in hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe for one victim of the mass shooting in Raleigh on Oct. 13 has surpassed its $50,000 goal. The fundraiser for Lynn Gardner, who was injured in the attack in the Hedingham neighborhood, has collected $52,375 as of Tuesday morning. The money will go toward medical bills and she faces a “long road to recovery,” the GoFundMe page stated.
RALEIGH, NC
alamancenews.com

Elderly man dies in single-car accident

An elderly driver in Burlington was killed last week when his SUV struck a tree and burst into flames. According to the city’s police department, 71-year-old Robert Miller, III of Haw River had been heading west along Morningside Drive last Wednesday afternoon when his Chevrolet HHR left the road and careened into a tree.
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Heavy holiday traffic leaves some NC drivers frustrated

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The disappearing leftovers in the refrigerator are a reminder that the holiday weekend is coming to an end. And a busy travel weekend as well. If you've been on any of the highways throughout the Triad today, there is no mistaking the rush to get back home.
RALEIGH, NC

