Fire crews respond to Raleigh townhouse fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Multiple fire crews responded to a Raleigh townhouse fire Monday night. This happened near Six Forks and Mourning Drive Roads. Firefighters said they believe the fire started in a laundry room. And one woman told CBS 17 that she rushed over because the fire was next door...
cbs17
Smoke, ashes in North Raleigh for 4th day as landfill fire continues; fire did not appear to begin as ‘controlled burn’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A large fire in North Raleigh at a landfill on the city’s border with Wake County is continuing for at least the fourth day — and initial reports appear to indicate the fire did not start as a controlled burn. Large, dark smoke-filled...
cbs17
Man hit by car along New Bern Ave. in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At least 10 police cars, a fire truck and EMS responded after a man was hit by a car near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Hedingham Boulevard Tuesday night. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. and a CBS 17 crew on scene...
cbs17
Raleigh police coordinating charges in North Hills shooting with Wake County DA
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two days after a high-profile shooting at an upscale shopping center over Thanksgiving weekend stunned the Raleigh community, no charges have been filed. One person was shot during a busy shopping time early Sunday evening at North Hills shopping center, according to Raleigh police. The...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Raleigh's North Hills Shopping Center
Raleigh Police are investigating after a man was shot in the North Hills Shopping Center on Sunday night.
cbs17
Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
alamancenews.com
Shooting in Burlington leaves one dead, another wounded
Police in Burlington insist they have “strong leads” in a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the city’s police department, this fatal burst of gunfire erupted last Wednesday evening along the 800 block of Avon Avenue. By...
Affordable housing in Cary: Apartment units to go up on major Cary road
CARY, N.C. — Cary is working with a developer to build housing that will remain affordable to families for decades. The apartment complex will be built along southeast Maynard Road, between East Cary Middle School and the Cary Village Square Shopping Center – within walking distance of Cary High School and the new Fenton development.
cbs17
Yuck! 600+ gallons of wastewater overflows from Durham sewer, city says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham said they had to contain a sewer spill after hundreds of gallons of wastewater overflowed from a manhole Friday morning. At about 10:35 a.m., staff with the city’s Department of Water Management said they received an alert that the manhole at 1447 NC-54 Highway was overflowing.
cbs17
GoFundMe for Raleigh mass shooting survivor surpasses goal; woman still in hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe for one victim of the mass shooting in Raleigh on Oct. 13 has surpassed its $50,000 goal. The fundraiser for Lynn Gardner, who was injured in the attack in the Hedingham neighborhood, has collected $52,375 as of Tuesday morning. The money will go toward medical bills and she faces a “long road to recovery,” the GoFundMe page stated.
Father of driver in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade truck crash faces gun charge
RALEIGH, N.C. — The father of the driver charged in the Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl is facing a gun charge. Christopher Glass, 49, of Goode, Va., is charged with bringing a firearm in a parade, court records show. He does not face any charges related to the crash.
alamancenews.com
Elderly man dies in single-car accident
An elderly driver in Burlington was killed last week when his SUV struck a tree and burst into flames. According to the city’s police department, 71-year-old Robert Miller, III of Haw River had been heading west along Morningside Drive last Wednesday afternoon when his Chevrolet HHR left the road and careened into a tree.
cbs17
Gun charge brought against father of driver in Raleigh Christmas Parade fatality
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following the tragic death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks at the Raleigh Christmas parade, the father of the truck driver who hit her is now facing a gun charge from that same day. Christopher Hylton Glass, 49, has been charged with carrying a gun during the...
cbs17
Trial starts for man accused of killing Raleigh man during Craigslist sale in 20
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two years ago, William “Andy” Banks went missing after meeting someone from Craigslist to sell a vehicle in Raleigh. Banks body would later be found in Virginia. On Tuesday, the trial of his suspected murderer, Justin Fernando Merritt, of Danville, Va., began. In...
1 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured as a result of a crash on West Gate City Boulevard, according to the Greensboro Police Department. All lanes of West Gate City Boulevard between Farmington Drive and Colby Street were closed for several hours due to the crash on Sunday […]
cbs17
Woman shot in Durham Sunday night, police investigating, officers say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Durham Sunday night, according to a news release. Shortly before midnight, officers said they were called to the 400 block of Old Oxford Road in reference to a shooting. They said they found a woman suffering...
Durham police chief discusses ShotSpotter program with Rotary Club of Durham
Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews talked to Rotary Club of Durham about ShotSpotter. The new technology has its critics and supporters when it comes to how to fight gun violence.
Man shot at North Hills in Raleigh has non-life-threatening injuries, knew shooter
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man injured in a Sunday night shooting at North Hills knew the person who shot him, police say. Around 7:30 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near the Regal movie theater at 4150 Main at North Hills St., close to the Christmas tree and green space in the busy shopping center.
Heavy holiday traffic leaves some NC drivers frustrated
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The disappearing leftovers in the refrigerator are a reminder that the holiday weekend is coming to an end. And a busy travel weekend as well. If you've been on any of the highways throughout the Triad today, there is no mistaking the rush to get back home.
