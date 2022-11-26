Read full article on original website
Related
Oath Keepers Boss Stewart Rhodes Guilty of Seditious Conspiracy in Capitol Riot Case
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was convicted Tuesday of seditious conspiracy for a violent plot to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential win, handing the Justice Department a major victory in its massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. A Washington, D.C., jury found Rhodes guilty of sedition after...
Alabama Man Charged in Alleged Scheme to Violate U.S. Sanctions on Iran
The Justice Department indicted an Alabama man on 15 counts, alleging he violated U.S. sanctions for scheming to ship goods to Iran. The DOJ alleged Ray Hunt, 69, of Alabama, evaded sanctions by shipping tools used in the oil and gas industry through Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. If...
Trump Ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Ordered to Testify in Georgia Election Probe
South Carolina's Supreme Court ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify in an investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged interference in Georgia's election results. A panel of five justices unanimously affirmed a lower court judge's order for Meadows to comply with the subpoena from the...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
82K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0