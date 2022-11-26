Kylian Mbappe level with Zinedine Zidane on France goals after Denmark double

Kylian Mbappe's brace for France against Denmark on Saturday saw the Paris Saint-Germain forward draw level on international goals with Les Bleus legend Zinedine Zidane.

Mbappe gave France the lead just after an hour in the teams' Group D clash at Stadium 974 in Doha and netted a winner four minutes from time after Denmark had earlier drawn level through Andreas Christensen.

The 23-year-old's first goal saw him reach 30 in a France shirt and saw him draw level with legends Just Fontaine and Jean-Pierre Papin.

And his second moved him past those two and level with the great Zidane on 31 goals for France.

Mbappe, like Zidane, is already a World Cup winner and he will be key to Les Bleus' hopes of retaining their trophy in Qatar.

France beat Australia 4-1 earlier in the week and this win saw them become the first team to qualify for the last 16 of the tournament.

And Mbappe's double against Denmark makes him the joint-leading scorer, alongside Ecuador's Enner Valencia, at this World Cup with three.

Mbappe is 20 goals behind Thierry Henry and Olivier Giroud in France's all-time list, but the first of those is retired and the latter is 36 years old, so time is on his side to overcome them both.