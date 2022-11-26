ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

Mulerider Athletics, Leadership Magnolia, Jazz Festival seek city A&P funds

Three funding requests are set to come before the Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission during its meeting at noon Monday. The commission meets at the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce office. Mulerider Athletics wants $4,000 for its “Camping With the Champs” baseball came on December 4. Leadership Magnolia...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Magnolia students make holiday cards for military personnel

The Division of Elementary and Secondary Education recently invited all Arkansas school districts to participate in the "Holiday Cards 4 Our Military Challenge,” and Magnolia students accepted it. HCMC is a non-profit organization created in 2017. The goal of the organization is to provide holiday cards for as many...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Pesticide applicator training Monday in Lewisville

Pesticide applicator training will be held at the Lafyette Agriplex, 7 Agriplex Drive, Lewisville, on Monday, December 5. Participants need to arrive no later than 5:45 p.m. The doors will lock at 6 p.m. Cost for the class is $20. Participants should bring a check or exact change. To RSVP,...
LEWISVILLE, AR
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, November 29, 2022: Lithium industry getting serious

Up to this point, talk about a lithium industry in South Arkansas has been just that – talk. Sure, a lot of land has been leased and one company has built a lithium production pilot plant in El Dorado. But there’s not a speck of South Arkansas lithium in any electric vehicle battery anywhere. Happily, things are getting serious. We reported Monday that Standard Lithium and Lanxess have asked the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission to come up with a financial formula for royalties that will be paid to property owners – their share of proceeds from future anticipated sales of lithium. In the immediate case, the two companies listed 1,800 individuals, families, churches, trusts, natural resources companies and others who may be in line to receive lithium royalties from Lanxess, which pumps the brine that Standard Lithium plans to market commercially as refined lithium chloride or lithium carbonate. With Albemarle Corporation’s plan to extract lithium from its Columbia County brine fields, and with Tetra Technologies eying a project to do the same in Columbia and Lafayette counties, thousands of property owners across the three counties will benefit financially after commercial production starts. In our case, it could be enough to splurge for a really nice supper. But for the local residents and companies who own more than a small slice of the Magnolia Square, hundreds or thousands of dollars could be coming their way annually. The Lanxess-Standard Lithium request to the AOGC means that lithium is getting real. CLICK HERE to see our Monday story.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Jodene “JoJo” Randolph Gilfillian

Jodene “JoJo” Randolph Gilfillian, 88, of Magnolia passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at the CHI St. Vincent Health System in Hot Springs. Jodene was born on October 24, 1934 in Sulphur Bluff, TX. She retired after 20 years from CMC Steel. She was a member of the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church and an avid rodeo fan. She loved and lived for her grandchildren, along with her nephews and nieces.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Derol Mayo

Derol Mayo, 67, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at his home. Derol was born on October 16, 1955 in Magnolia to the late Edward Collier and Mary Helen (Morehead) Mayo. He was an operator for Albemarle Corporation and a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church. Derol...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Sarah Wooley Souter

Sarah Wooley Souter, 75, of Magnolia passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Sarah was born on November 30, 1946 in Magnolia to the late Eli Thomas and Cleo (Rogers) Wooley. She was a member of Greer's Chapel United Methodist Church. She volunteered at the Stewpot, Southern Christian Mission, and the Wesley Foundation at SAU. She lived for her grandkids and loved being present for all their activities.
MAGNOLIA, AR
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 22

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 22, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Certificate of Organization, Watson Stuart Aviation LLC, Blake Watson, 106 S. Washington, Magnolia filed 11/14/22. Union. Reinstatement, Lyn-Low, LLC, John Lowery Jr, 200 N. Jefferson Suite 620, El Dorado filed...
ARKANSAS STATE
COVID-19 active cases decline in region

New COVID-19 cases trended downward in five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,434. Total Active Cases: 22. Down two since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,308. Total...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Otis Featherston

Otis Featherston, 68, of Magnolia, formerly of Lewisville, passed from this life on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his residence. He was fondly called “PieJoe.” He was born to the late Hattie Ann Bishop of Stamps and C.V. Featherston of Lewisville on July 27, 1954. Mr. Featherston retired...
MAGNOLIA, AR
COVID-19 cases take rise in South Arkansas

COVID-19 cases increased in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,435. Total Active Cases: 24. Up seven since Saturday. Total...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Camden candidate says she did not agree to advertised debate

CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This weekend, Camden Mayor Julian Lott went live on Facebook to challenge his opponent, Charlotte Young, to a runoff debate. However, despite the debate being advertised on Facebook, Young says she has not accepted or agreed to the debate. A debate to be held at...
CAMDEN, AR
Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinics for Arkansas Residents

Earlier this year an ordinance was passed on the Arkansas side of Texarkana stating all animals need to be spayed/neutered unless owners are licensed breeders. To help alleviate any unwanted fees, the Animal Care and Adoption center will be hosting several low cost spay/neuter clinics in 2023 to help with the new ordinance that was passed for Texarkana Arkansas City limits.
TEXARKANA, AR
Lockheed Martin-Camden gets part of Trident II contract

Lockheed Martin’s Camden facility will receive the largest part of a contract modification awarded Monday to the company’s Space Division in Titusville, FL. The company received a $49,942,303 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to exercise options under a previously awarded contract for Trident II (D5) missile production and deployed systems support.
CAMDEN, AR

