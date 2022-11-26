Read full article on original website
Mulerider Athletics, Leadership Magnolia, Jazz Festival seek city A&P funds
Three funding requests are set to come before the Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission during its meeting at noon Monday. The commission meets at the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce office. Mulerider Athletics wants $4,000 for its “Camping With the Champs” baseball came on December 4. Leadership Magnolia...
Magnolia students make holiday cards for military personnel
The Division of Elementary and Secondary Education recently invited all Arkansas school districts to participate in the "Holiday Cards 4 Our Military Challenge,” and Magnolia students accepted it. HCMC is a non-profit organization created in 2017. The goal of the organization is to provide holiday cards for as many...
Pesticide applicator training Monday in Lewisville
Pesticide applicator training will be held at the Lafyette Agriplex, 7 Agriplex Drive, Lewisville, on Monday, December 5. Participants need to arrive no later than 5:45 p.m. The doors will lock at 6 p.m. Cost for the class is $20. Participants should bring a check or exact change. To RSVP,...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, November 29, 2022: Lithium industry getting serious
Up to this point, talk about a lithium industry in South Arkansas has been just that – talk. Sure, a lot of land has been leased and one company has built a lithium production pilot plant in El Dorado. But there’s not a speck of South Arkansas lithium in any electric vehicle battery anywhere. Happily, things are getting serious. We reported Monday that Standard Lithium and Lanxess have asked the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission to come up with a financial formula for royalties that will be paid to property owners – their share of proceeds from future anticipated sales of lithium. In the immediate case, the two companies listed 1,800 individuals, families, churches, trusts, natural resources companies and others who may be in line to receive lithium royalties from Lanxess, which pumps the brine that Standard Lithium plans to market commercially as refined lithium chloride or lithium carbonate. With Albemarle Corporation’s plan to extract lithium from its Columbia County brine fields, and with Tetra Technologies eying a project to do the same in Columbia and Lafayette counties, thousands of property owners across the three counties will benefit financially after commercial production starts. In our case, it could be enough to splurge for a really nice supper. But for the local residents and companies who own more than a small slice of the Magnolia Square, hundreds or thousands of dollars could be coming their way annually. The Lanxess-Standard Lithium request to the AOGC means that lithium is getting real. CLICK HERE to see our Monday story.
Jodene “JoJo” Randolph Gilfillian
Jodene “JoJo” Randolph Gilfillian, 88, of Magnolia passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at the CHI St. Vincent Health System in Hot Springs. Jodene was born on October 24, 1934 in Sulphur Bluff, TX. She retired after 20 years from CMC Steel. She was a member of the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church and an avid rodeo fan. She loved and lived for her grandchildren, along with her nephews and nieces.
Derol Mayo
Derol Mayo, 67, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at his home. Derol was born on October 16, 1955 in Magnolia to the late Edward Collier and Mary Helen (Morehead) Mayo. He was an operator for Albemarle Corporation and a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church. Derol...
Sarah Wooley Souter
Sarah Wooley Souter, 75, of Magnolia passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Sarah was born on November 30, 1946 in Magnolia to the late Eli Thomas and Cleo (Rogers) Wooley. She was a member of Greer's Chapel United Methodist Church. She volunteered at the Stewpot, Southern Christian Mission, and the Wesley Foundation at SAU. She lived for her grandkids and loved being present for all their activities.
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 22
South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 22, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Certificate of Organization, Watson Stuart Aviation LLC, Blake Watson, 106 S. Washington, Magnolia filed 11/14/22. Union. Reinstatement, Lyn-Low, LLC, John Lowery Jr, 200 N. Jefferson Suite 620, El Dorado filed...
COVID-19 active cases decline in region
New COVID-19 cases trended downward in five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,434. Total Active Cases: 22. Down two since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,308. Total...
‘A little off the top’: 18-wheeler stuck under bridge for hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Part of College Drive in Texarkana was closed for several hours Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler failed to clear an overpass. Photos posted to the department’s social media show a semi truck with its load caved in at the top, with its back end still stuck under the bridge. “Lesson learned […]
Otis Featherston
Otis Featherston, 68, of Magnolia, formerly of Lewisville, passed from this life on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his residence. He was fondly called “PieJoe.” He was born to the late Hattie Ann Bishop of Stamps and C.V. Featherston of Lewisville on July 27, 1954. Mr. Featherston retired...
COVID-19 cases take rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases increased in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,435. Total Active Cases: 24. Up seven since Saturday. Total...
Camden candidate says she did not agree to advertised debate
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This weekend, Camden Mayor Julian Lott went live on Facebook to challenge his opponent, Charlotte Young, to a runoff debate. However, despite the debate being advertised on Facebook, Young says she has not accepted or agreed to the debate. A debate to be held at...
Grambling State inks agreement with Taiwanese academy for ROTC student exchange program
Grambling State University has signed a student exchange agreement with Management College of National Defense University, a military academy located in Bade District, Taoyuan City, Taiwan, Republic of China, to establish an ROTC Student Exchange Program. The agreement is to have each institution send one or two students to either...
Southwest Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, including recent thefts in Southwest Arkansas.
Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinics for Arkansas Residents
Earlier this year an ordinance was passed on the Arkansas side of Texarkana stating all animals need to be spayed/neutered unless owners are licensed breeders. To help alleviate any unwanted fees, the Animal Care and Adoption center will be hosting several low cost spay/neuter clinics in 2023 to help with the new ordinance that was passed for Texarkana Arkansas City limits.
Lockheed Martin-Camden gets part of Trident II contract
Lockheed Martin’s Camden facility will receive the largest part of a contract modification awarded Monday to the company’s Space Division in Titusville, FL. The company received a $49,942,303 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to exercise options under a previously awarded contract for Trident II (D5) missile production and deployed systems support.
70-year-old man with Alzheimer’s found, brought home safe in Texarkana
UPDATE: Texarkana Police Department said in a Facebook post that Willie Franklin Childs was found late Saturday night and returned to his home safe. TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police Department announced on Saturday, Nov. 26 that they are searching for a missing man, 70-year-old Willie Franklin Childs. Officials said that Childs, who has been […]
Claiborne Parish bridge project will close part of Louisiana 9 until spring 2025
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to replace three bridges on Louisiana 9 over Middle Fork Bayou in Claiborne Parish. Work on this $13.7 million project between Homer and Summerfield is scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 1. This will require a closure of Louisiana 9...
Trial starts Tuesday for teen accused of killing Texas High schoolmate in 2021
NEW BOSTON, Texas — Trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in 5th District Court for a teenager accused of killing a schoolmate in 2021. Kamorion Lamar Meachem, 19, of Texarkana, Texas, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Ulises Martinez. Both were Texas High School students at the time.
