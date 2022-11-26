ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Not much room for youth in Croatia vs. Belgium at World Cup

DOHA , Qatar (AP) — When Belgium’s “Golden Generation” meets Croatia’s accomplished veterans in a decisive World Cup match on Thursday, there won’t be much room on the field for younger players. Croatia, which reached the final four years ago, and Belgium, which finished...
KCRG.com

Exploring a memory: Designer re-creates a dress for Diana

LONDON (AP) — This is a dress with a story, and Elizabeth Emanuel wants to tell it. Shocking pink with a plunging, ruffled neckline and body-hugging shape, the gown was designed by Emanuel to wear at a party at Buckingham Palace a few days before her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981. It was a visual coming out party for the future princess, until then known for her conservative sweater-and-pearls look.

