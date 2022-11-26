Read full article on original website
Not much room for youth in Croatia vs. Belgium at World Cup
DOHA , Qatar (AP) — When Belgium’s “Golden Generation” meets Croatia’s accomplished veterans in a decisive World Cup match on Thursday, there won’t be much room on the field for younger players. Croatia, which reached the final four years ago, and Belgium, which finished...
Exploring a memory: Designer re-creates a dress for Diana
LONDON (AP) — This is a dress with a story, and Elizabeth Emanuel wants to tell it. Shocking pink with a plunging, ruffled neckline and body-hugging shape, the gown was designed by Emanuel to wear at a party at Buckingham Palace a few days before her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981. It was a visual coming out party for the future princess, until then known for her conservative sweater-and-pearls look.
Russian, Chinese bombers fly joint patrols over Pacific
Russian and Chinese strategic bombers have flown a joint patrol over the western Pacific in a show of increasingly close defense ties between the two countries
