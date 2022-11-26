ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Digest

How To Ensure You're Getting Enough Electrolytes On The Keto Diet

By Niko Vercelletto
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jE4XX_0jOQIwvM00

The keto diet is used to help burn fat, but many people experience symptoms known as the keto flu. While not actually the flu, it does cause many different symptoms like fatigue, nausea, trouble sleeping, and headaches, just to name a few, according to Harvard Health Publishing . While researchers aren't exactly sure why some people feel worse than others on a low-carb diet, some people feel better after increasing their intake of electrolytes.

One of the reasons you need more electrolytes on the keto diet is that your body keeps less water while on low carbs. More water is removed from your body, including electrolytes, explains David Hastie, Managing Director of Ionocore (via LinkedIn ). Of course, switching from the standard American diet of lots of carbs and saturated fat to a diet of low carbs and clean fats can also make you lose important electrolytes, like sodium and potassium.

When on the keto diet, make sure that you're getting enough electrolytes.

Electrolytes Are Essential Minerals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F21Dd_0jOQIwvM00

Electrolytes are essential minerals that contain an electric charge for the body that primarily get flushed out of your system through sweat and urine. This is why many athletes will be seen drinking a Gatorade or similar drink to restore their electrolytes. They are vital for the functioning of key areas of the body, according to Cedars Sinai . For example, they keep you hydrated, keep muscle contractions in check, balance your body's pH levels, and even play a role in the functioning of your nervous system.

You receive electrolytes from what you eat and drink, but you don't have to worry about ingesting too many electrolytes through foods. Your kidney does a good job of filtering out excess electrolytes and flushing them from your body in urine, explains Cleveland Clinic .

The most important electrolytes include sodium (salt), calcium, potassium, chloride, phosphate, and magnesium, according to MedlinePlus .

If you're on the keto diet, you probably need more electrolytes than most people. There are a few simple ways for replenishing your supply.

Eat And Drink More Electrolytes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32JFjH_0jOQIwvM00

Just because you're on a keto diet doesn't mean you can't eat any carbs at all. Most people still eat a small number of carbs, usually under 50 grams per day, according to Carb Manager . The keto diet is a low-carb diet, not a no-carb diet. This means there is room for foods and drinks to get in your daily intake of electrolytes .

Coconut water is a fantastic source of potassium, about 13% of your daily value, explains Insider. If you have leftover carbs in your diet, bananas are also a great source of potassium. White turkey meat, around 100 grams of it, contains half your daily value of sodium. And, of course, dairy products like milk and yogurt contain high amounts of calcium.

Possibly the easiest way to increase your electrolyte intake is to add electrolyte tablets to make your own electrolyte drink, explains Healthline . While the exact amount of electrolytes will depend on the brand, they are a portable and inexpensive way to ensure you're getting enough electrolytes in your diet.

Read this next: 12 Sources Of Healthy Fats You Should Be Eating

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
cohaitungchi.com

Lose 20 Pounds In 2 Weeks – The Boiled Egg Diet

Do you love eggs? Then the boiled egg diet may just be right for you! Even if you don’t love eggs, this diet offers so many options for incorporating eggs into your diet, it won’t be an issue. It will be worth it to lose 20 pounds in 2 weeks!
EatingWell

The 7 Best Carbs to Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian

Do you have a hard time going to the bathroom? You're not alone. Constipation is common in all ages and populations in the U.S. According to the National Institutes of Health, about 16 in 100 adults have symptoms of constipation. Constipation is defined as:. Fewer than three bowel movements a...
cohaitungchi.com

Oatmeal diet for weight loss: Is the 7-day low-calorie meal plan safe for you? Tips to burn body fat fast

New Delhi: Oatmeal, made from dry oats, is a favourite breakfast for many people, especially those trying to shed a few kilos to slim down. Packed with healthy carbs and fibre, oats are a whole grain food that is claimed to offer many health benefits. Studies have shown that oats and oatmeal can help people lose weight, lower blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer. In fact, supporters of the oatmeal diet plan claim that the popular diet can help people lose up to 4 pounds (1.8 kg)in just one week.
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Put These 3 Ingredients On Your Plate Every Day For A Faster Metabolism

Metabolism is one of the most important factors when it comes to weight loss. It determines how easily you’re able to burn calories and convert them into energy. And while many things play a role in your metabolism, from your age to your activity level to simple genetics, making changes to your diet can also help speed things up. In fact, there are a few ingredients health experts swear by for boosting your metabolic rate. Making them staples in your diet could do wonders for your weight loss goals!
shefinds

4 Of The Worst Carbs That Almost Always Stall Your Weight Loss Efforts, According To Dietitians

Not all carbohydrates are bad, and many foods that contain carbs can help add balance and nutrients to a healthy, weight loss-friendly diet. However, there are several kinds of foods with carbs that may not seem too unhealthy, but could prevent you from losing weight. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about refined carbohydrates and why it’s best to avoid them as much as possible— especially if you’re frequently exercising and working to lose weight.
MedicineNet.com

Why Am I Bleeding After Not Having a Period for 10 Years?

Menopause marks the end of menstruation and is characterized by a decline in reproductive hormones. You are medically considered to have reached menopause if you have not had a menstrual period for 12 months. Bleeding after menopause may be a symptom of:. Endometrial atrophy (thinning of the tissues lining the...
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: This Is The Ingredient You Should Add To Your Eggs If You Want To Blast Belly Fat

When it comes to healthy breakfast foods, eggs are some of the most versatile. Whether you like yours scrambled, poached, or soft boiled, you can make your meal even more weight loss-friendly, dietitians tell us, by adding one nutritious leafy green. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of pairing eggs with spinach, and how this can promote overall healthy weight loss, and pesky belly fat (when added to a balanced diet and when regularly exercising of course). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements and Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM.
shefinds

This Is Actually The Best High-Protein Bean To Eat For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

When working towards losing weight, putting time aside to create a healthy, balanced diet for yourself is just as important as making time to exercise. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists, personal trainers and other health experts to learn more about one type of bean they recommend to support your weight loss journey with its high protein and fiber content, and low calorie count. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian, nutritionist and personal trainer at My Crohns and Colitis Team, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Jenni Hackworth, certified personal trainer, transformation specialist, nutritionist and CEO of White Lotus Yoga.
cohaitungchi.com

3-Day Egg Diet: Can It Up Your Protein Intake And Kick Weight Loss Up A Notch?

When you think you’ve heard about all the diets, the world comes up with another. There are almost all kinds of diets nowadays. It is not like we are complaining. More diets mean it is easier to find something for everyone. The problem with many of these diets is that some have not been proven to be safe and healthy. All of these diets claim to promote weight loss. The 3 day egg diet is one diet that is quickly gaining popularity.
Healthline

Cellulitis Symptoms Not to Ignore

Cellulitis is a common skin infection that always requires treatment. That’s why it’s important not to ignore the symptoms, such as an irritated or painful rash, skin blisters, swelling, and fever. Early treatment is the best way to prevent potentially serious complications from cellulitis. Cellulitis is a bacterial...
brewcrewball.com

The Boiled Egg Diet – Lose 24 Pounds In Just 2 Weeks

This diet has become extremely popular nowadays because it helped thousands of people around the world to lose 24 pounds within 2 weeks. Since obesity is the no.1 health problem that people deal with, in this article we will show you the boiled-egg diet which guarantees weight loss. If not...
studyfinds.org

‘Green’ Mediterranean diet burns twice as much visceral fat than the original version

BEER-SHEVA, Israel — A “green” Mediterranean diet can help people shed twice as much visceral fat than a standard version of the healthy diet. Researchers in Israel say modifying this popular diet to cut out even more red meat and increase polyphenols makes the Mediterranean diet even better at removing this harmful form of fat.
Medical News Today

Signs of high cholesterol on the face

While rare, high cholesterol levels may present as yellowish patches or bumps on the mid-upper and lower eyelids just under the skin. A doctor may recommend minimally-invasive surgery, medication, or lifestyle modifications to treat the underlying cause. A person can also use lasers and other cosmetic treatments to minimize these...
findingfarina.com

Blood Circulation Problems: How to Improve Blood Circulation

Health is wealth. Or so they say. But what contributes to healthy wealth? Nearly everyone agrees that cardiovascular health is an individual’s overall well-being. After all, the circulatory system pumps blood to every part of the body. From the heart to the blood vessels, it helps deliver nutrients to cells that make up the human body.
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
93K+
Followers
7K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy