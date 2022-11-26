Richmond Philharmonic’s Holiday Pops concert returns for the first time in three years

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Get into the holiday spirit with the Richmond Philharmonic’s Holiday Pops concert, which is back next weekend for the first time since 2019.

The concert will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, located at 428 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, beginning at 7 p.m. The evening will feature favorite winter songs and arrangements and even a sing-along.

Admission is free to all.

Since the concert takes place after museum closing hours, attendees should enter through the museum’s main entrance, which is located off of the paid parking lot between the Dominion Energy Plaza and the Stuart Avenue entrance.

