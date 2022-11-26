ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Philharmonic’s Holiday Pops concert returns for the first time in three years

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Get into the holiday spirit with the Richmond Philharmonic’s Holiday Pops concert, which is back next weekend for the first time since 2019.

The concert will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, located at 428 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, beginning at 7 p.m. The evening will feature favorite winter songs and arrangements and even a sing-along.

Vasen Brewing Company welcomes local artists to its first Cellar Market

Admission is free to all.

Since the concert takes place after museum closing hours, attendees should enter through the museum’s main entrance, which is located off of the paid parking lot between the Dominion Energy Plaza and the Stuart Avenue entrance.

