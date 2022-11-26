Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Related
Augusta Free Press
Third-ranked Virginia rallies from 11 down at halftime, wins at Michigan, 70-68
Michigan had 45 at halftime, and an 11-point lead, and had made seven of its 13 shots from three-point range. You don’t replicate that against Virginia for 40 minutes. The third-ranked Cavaliers held Michigan to 23 points in the second half, put five guys in double figures, and in the process did just enough to win an instant classic in Ann Arbor, 70-68, on Tuesday in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Virginia Places Seven on All-ACC Football Teams
Led by First-Team All-ACC cornerback Anthony Johnson, seven Cavaliers earned All-ACC honors
Virginia Basketball Moves Up to No. 3 in AP Top 25 Poll
UVA's No. 3 ranking is the program's highest since the end of the 2018-2019 season
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Among Multiple Power 5s Interested in JMU RB Commit Jarvis Green
It has been a senior season to remember for JMU RB commit Jarvis Green at Dutch Fork HS in Irmo, SC. Green has been a star leading his high school to a state championship while putting up absurd numbers. In 12 games this season, Green has an absurd 2,031 rushing...
aseaofred.com
Coaches to keep an eye on to replace Hugh Freeze at Liberty
Hugh Freeze is headed to Auburn and Liberty is looking for its next head coach. Under Director of Athletics Ian McCaw, Liberty offers a very attractive job. The Flames have some of the best facilities of any Group of Five program in the country. Freeze was one of the highest paid G5 coaches, and Liberty has the resources to invest in the program to continue its growth towards being one of the best at the G5 level.
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Soccer: Top-seeded UCLA scores in OT, ends UVA’s season in NCAA Tournament
The Virginia women’s soccer team’s season came to an end in overtime on a chilly, late-November Saturday night in Southern California, as No. 1 seed UCLA scored in the 98th minute to defeat the No. 3 seed Cavaliers, 2-1, in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Tournament. UCLA...
schillingshow.com
Guest editorial: Under the Dome (UVA and its failure to protect)
“Mr. Jones, also had come to the attention of our threat assessment team because he was involved in a hazing investigation of some sort. I don’t know the facts and circumstances of that investigation. I know that it was eventually closed due to witnesses that would not cooperate with the process.”
WAFF
Liberty’s Coach Freeze agrees to deal with Auburn
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - According to multiple sources, including ESPN and Fox Sports, Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze has agreed to a deal to become the new Auburn leader. He will finish at Liberty with a 34-15 tally and will replace Bryan Harsin, who was fired on Oct. 31 after going 9-12 in less than two seasons.
Augusta Free Press
Sportswriter Jerry Ratcliffe among inductees in Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Sportswriter Jerry Ratcliffe will be inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in the hall’s Class of 2023. Ratcliffe was the long-time sports editor at The Daily Progress in Charlottesville, and since 2018, he has been the editor of JerryRatcliffe.com, a popular UVA sports website. A four-time Virginia...
thelocalpalate.com
A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants
There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
Franklin News Post
UVa shooting timeline: Key dates leading up to the tragedy
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The alleged University of Virginia shooter enrolled at the school in the fall of 2018, walking onto the football team. Four years later, he was arrested and charged in the on-campus shooting deaths of three football players. In between those dates, Jones twice pleaded no contest to...
WJLA
UVA continues to assist students, remembers victims after deadly shooting
CHARLOTTESVILE, Va. (WSET) — In the wake of the deadly shooting at the university of Virginia which left three dead in November, the school's president Jim Ryan said he was feeling a wide range of emotions returning from Thanksgiving break. From thankfulness at the recoveries of the two injured victims of the shooting to the grief at the loss of the three who died, UVA has a rocky road ahead to recovery.
wfxrtv.com
State semifinals set after Wythe, Glass and Heritage advance with region crowns
(WFXR) — There will be a total of five Southwest Virginia squads competing for a spot in the state championship after George Wythe, E.C. Glass and Heritage won their respective region finals on Saturday. They join Christiansburg and Appomattox, who won on Friday night. The Maroons defeated Grayson County,...
Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline
Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia
The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
WHSV
Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
sungazette.news
4 inducted into Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame
Four prominent Virginians were inducted Nov. 12 as members of the Class of 2022 of the Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame. The induction dinner and ceremony was conducted by the Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society and hosted by Shannon Airport owner and president Luke Curtas on the Shannon Airport campus in Fredericksburg.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Kenny Chesney to kick off 2023 ‘I Go Back’ tour at JPJ
Kenny Chesney’s “I Go Back” 2023 tour will make a stop in Charlottesville at John Paul Jones Arena on March 23. The concert will also feature special guest Kelsea Ballerini. When Kenny Chesney wrapped his 2022 “Here And Now” tour, the East Tennessee songwriter/superstar knew he wanted...
Augusta Free Press
December Ivy Talk to focus on desegregation of extension service
The December Ivy Talk will feature Dr. Carmen Harris, a professor of history at the University of South Carolina, speaking on the subject of the desegregation of the extension service on Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. The talk titled “Negro Extension Work in the American South: A Quest for Independence”...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Police welcome six Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy grads
The Albemarle County Police Department has added six new officers to the department. On Thursday, Nov. 17, ACPD supported six recruits as they graduated from the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy. During the 20-week academy, the recruits passed all the requirements for law enforcement certification in Virginia. The graduates included:
Comments / 0