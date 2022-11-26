ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

The Curious Case of Kowacie: Florida Gators basketball

Kowacie Reeves, Florida’s 6’6 sharp-shooter and former 5-star recruit, posted the message to twitter just days after a brief flirtation with the transfer portal. The sophomore guard was returning to Gainesville for a season that had . . . and maybe, still has . . . the promise of greatness.
Florida Dominated By West Virginia In PK85 Closer

What started as an exciting weekend with all kinds of possibilities for the Gators to pick up quality wins and put the college basketball world on notice quickly turned sour with a loss to Xavier and then ended on an even worse note on Sunday as they got blasted by the West Virginia Mountaineers by a score of 84-55. This was an all-out beatdown by the Mountaineers who came out with the first punch and never looked back, out-executing the Gators on both sides of the floor. West Virginia’s lead grew to 16 in the first half before the Gators clawed back to cut the deficit to 8 at the break, but the Mountaineers blitzed them early in the second and ultimately won the second frame 43-22. Leading the way for the Mountaineers was Texas transfer Tre Mitchell who finished the game with 17 points and 8 rebounds.
Florida Football Mailbag / Nov. 29th edition

The Florida Gators finished the regular season with a 6-6 (3-5 SEC) record after their loss to FSU in week 13. With the bowl game and the offseason quickly approaching, Gator Country gives you another chance to ask your Florida football questions. GC provides part one of our Florida football...
