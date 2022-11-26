ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ware County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Early voting in Senate runoff race now underway in all Georgia counties

KINGSLAND, Ga. – Early voting is now underway statewide in Georgia ahead of next month’s Senate runoff election between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Election officials and voting groups are urging voters to go to the polls in person, instead of sending absentee ballots...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

More than 90,000 voters showed up to the polls for early voting over the holiday weekend

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Your voice, your vote. Early voting in the senate runoff starts Monday morning but the voter turnout this weekend was large. Saturday, lines were wrapped around the building at some polling locations across the state. According to the Secretary of State’s office, more than 90,000 people have already voted early in Georgia’s senate runoff election.
GEORGIA STATE
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

Why tornadoes are a concern in the Southeast today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Severe weather is increasing likely today and tonight across parts of the Southeast, where strong tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are all concerns. The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center is highlighting portions of the Deep South in a moderate risk for severe weather.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Enrichment Services Program offers energy assistance appointments for local counties on Dec. 1

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Enrichment Services Program is offering energy assistance appointments to nearby counties. According to the Enrichment Services Program’s website, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) aids low-income families in paying home heating and cooling bills. Appointments are available on Thursday, Dec. 1 starting at 2 p.m. for counties other than […]
GEORGIA STATE
Classix 102.9

Early Voting Started Today: Find Out Where to Vote Here

The U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Early voting will be available in most Georgia counties between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2. Some counties will start early voting starting on Today ( Saturday, Nov. 26) Warnock and Walker were forced into a runoff because neither candidate won a majority in the midterm election in November.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Governor Kemp announces GPA appointment

ATLANTA – Governor Kemp announces the President of the Sandersville Railroad Company to the Georgia Ports Authority. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment of Benjamin “Ben” J. Tarbutton, III to the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA). “Ben Tarbutton is one of our state’s most accomplished business and...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy