Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
Early voting in Senate runoff race now underway in all Georgia counties
KINGSLAND, Ga. – Early voting is now underway statewide in Georgia ahead of next month’s Senate runoff election between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Election officials and voting groups are urging voters to go to the polls in person, instead of sending absentee ballots...
More than 90,000 voters showed up to the polls for early voting over the holiday weekend
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Your voice, your vote. Early voting in the senate runoff starts Monday morning but the voter turnout this weekend was large. Saturday, lines were wrapped around the building at some polling locations across the state. According to the Secretary of State’s office, more than 90,000 people have already voted early in Georgia’s senate runoff election.
Georgians show up in force for early runoff voting and more school busses will soon be going green
Nearly 200,000 people turned out for early voting, the federal government is providing funding for electric buses in Georgia, and Sen. Jon Ossoff is pushing for justice in the unsolved murder cases of lynching victims. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello Welcome to the New Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is...
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
WJCL
'This is kind of ridiculous': Chatham County voters spend up to three hours in early voting lines
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Early voting is underway in Georgia, this time for the runoff election, but, just like the general election, voters aren't happy about the wait times. Elisa King showed up to the early voting site at Chatham County Mosquito Control, ready to cast her ballot Monday morning.
Georgia runoff: Early voting for Warnock-Walker round 2
ATLANTA (AP) — In-person early voting for the last U.S. Senate seat is underway statewide in Georgia’s runoff, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock working to get the jump on Republican challenger Hershel Walker who is putting less emphasis on advance balloting. After winning a state lawsuit to allow...
News4Jax.com
Why tornadoes are a concern in the Southeast today
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Severe weather is increasing likely today and tonight across parts of the Southeast, where strong tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are all concerns. The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center is highlighting portions of the Deep South in a moderate risk for severe weather.
cobbcountycourier.com
Georgia Power’s long campaign for state approval to sign off on a 12% rate hike nears final showdown
By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. The final several weeks of Georgia Power’s $2.9 billion rate case will determine whether state regulators sign off on plans for customers to pay hundreds of dollars more per year to keep the lights on.
Georgia: Enrichment Services Program offers energy assistance appointments for local counties on Dec. 1
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Enrichment Services Program is offering energy assistance appointments to nearby counties. According to the Enrichment Services Program’s website, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) aids low-income families in paying home heating and cooling bills. Appointments are available on Thursday, Dec. 1 starting at 2 p.m. for counties other than […]
Voters turn out for Saturday voting in Senate runoff
Thousands turn out for Saturday early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia.
Early Voting Started Today: Find Out Where to Vote Here
The U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Early voting will be available in most Georgia counties between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2. Some counties will start early voting starting on Today ( Saturday, Nov. 26) Warnock and Walker were forced into a runoff because neither candidate won a majority in the midterm election in November.
News4Jax.com
Do you plan to apply for $3M in new federal rental assistance in Duval County?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville announced Monday that its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) has more than $3 million left to help Duval County residents who have been unable to pay their rent and/or utilities due to a loss of income related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications...
Action News Jax
‘I hate this place’: Arlington residents outraged over current apartment conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents inside Miramar Apartments in Arlington say they are fed up with management, arguing the complex is failing to honor their lease agreements. Problems like broken windows, faulty air conditioning units, and plumbing riddled with leaks that haven’t been fixed in months. The City of...
MSNBC
Georgia voters react to Walker in new Warnock campaign ad
In a new campaign ad for Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the Senate runoff election in Georgia, voters react to recent campaign remarks from Republican challenger Herschel Walker.Nov. 28, 2022.
News4Jax.com
Could Duval be heading for a housing crisis? Jacksonville among 7 Florida cities cited in new study
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local realtors are responding to what a study conducted by a national research team called “alarming signs” that could show a housing crisis is in the future for cities in the Sunshine State. According to a recent study by GoBankingRates, Jacksonville ranked number five...
Remains of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon found in landfill
The Atlanta division of the FBI has identified remains found in a Georgia landfill as those of toddler Quinton Simon, bringing an end to the weeks-long search for the child that garnered national attention. Bones found in the Superior Landfill in Savannah were found to belong to the 20-month-old through...
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Georgia, you should add the following town to your list.
valdostatoday.com
Governor Kemp announces GPA appointment
ATLANTA – Governor Kemp announces the President of the Sandersville Railroad Company to the Georgia Ports Authority. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment of Benjamin “Ben” J. Tarbutton, III to the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA). “Ben Tarbutton is one of our state’s most accomplished business and...
News4Jax.com
List🎄🎅: Here are the best Christmas light displays & events around Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Are you ready to get into the Christmas spirit? News4Jax has compiled a list of the best light displays and events around our area. [Have a light display or event you would like to add? Send us the location in the comments section below or email CLuter@wjxt.com.]
WJCL
Severe weather threat from the Gulf Coast to Mid-South...when storms may reach the Southeast
A severe weather outbreak is possible Tuesday through Tuesday Night from portions of the Gulf Coast to the Tennessee Valley. A moderate or elevated threat of severe weather is located from roughly Jackson, MS to Memphis, TN. Millions of people are in the path of these potentially damaging storms that may produce tornadoes, hail, strong winds, and heavy rain.
Comments / 0