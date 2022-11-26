ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVAL

UO, OSU investigating video of Oregon player striking OSU fan

EUGENE, Ore. — A viral video which drew millions of views shows Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson apparently striking an Oregon State fan who was on the field after the Beavers' comeback win in Saturday's rivalry game. In the video, Johnson is seen punching the person from behind before being...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon volleyball earns #3 seed in NCAA volleyball tournament

EUGENE, Ore. — The NCAA volleyball regular season has ended – but there’s good news for the Ducks. The Oregon volleyball team found out Sunday night that they are the #3 seed in the Louisville bracket, meaning Oregon will host both the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Video shows Ducks' player throwing postgame punch after loss

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon's athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after a video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday's game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

HazMat incident at 13th & University in Eugene sends 1 to hospital

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Department is responding to a HazMat incident at 13th and University avenues in Eugene. The incident is contained to one building and there is no threat to the public at this time, the fire department stated. The building and surrounding buildings have...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Seasonal gates being closed in the Mt. Hood National Forest

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials with the Mt. Hood National Forest have announced that they are closing several of the seasonal gates. The gate to Still Creek campground is locked and officials will be locking the gate to Trillium Lake today. Officials say the Trillium Lake loop has been icy...
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

Eugene-area gas prices seeing steady decline

EUGENE, Ore. — GasBuddy reports that average gas prices in Eugene have fallen 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week. GasBuddy surveys 78 stations in Eugene. This average puts prices in Eugene 45.6 cents/gallon lower than a month ago and 59.2 cents/gallon higher than a year ago. The...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Found, suspect photo released: Vehicle stolen from worksite

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports that the vehicle was spotted by a local landscaper on Hawthorne and Doris near River Avenue, parked in front of a home. Police also released a photo of the person seen taking the vehicle:. Original Story:. EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Commissioners updated on legal review into renaming of Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. — Renaming Lane County has been an idea thrown around for years. In a virtual meeting Tuesday morning, Lane County commissioners got an update on the possible renaming or rededication. If the county were rededicated, the name "Lane" would remain, while renouncing the legacy of General Joseph...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

High number of serious and fatal crashes prompts safety reminder for holiday travel

EUGENE, Ore. — There have been 2 fatal crashes and 3 injury crashes on Lane County roads in the past week. “We have seen this heartbreaking trend over the past few years, but the last seven days have been really rough,” said Sergeant Tom Speldrich with the Lane County Sheriff's Office. “With many of these fatal and serious injury crashes there is a mix of speeding, intoxication or distraction. The worst part is they’re so preventable.”
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Man sentenced for carjacking, kidnapping 9-month-old baby

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Circuit Court has sentenced a convicted man after he stole a minivan and kidnapped a 9-month-old baby. Marcus Esa Paul, age 25, was sentenced to 110 months in prison on Monday for his convictions of Kidnapping, Criminal Mistreatment, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle stemming from the crime.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Urgent care clinics see spike in virus testing demand

PORTLAND, Ore. — Andrew Miller is the chief medical officer for AFC Urgent Care Portland. He said flu numbers were higher in the last month than any November in the last five years. KATU asked Miller what caused the biggest demand for his team over the last few weeks.
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

Springfield Police: Driver dies in crash after speeding past officers

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A driver is dead after police spotted a vehicle traveling at high speeds Saturday night, the Springfield Police Department reported. Around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, while stopped at a red light at 42nd and Main streets, a Springfield patrol officer observed a dark colored Range Rover pass him eastbound on Main at 80-90 mph.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Man runs from police after causing fatal crash, says authorities

COBURG, Ore. — Lane County Officials responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash on Nov. 27 on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection. Authorities say a black 2002 Ford F-150 was going southbound when it crossed into the oncoming northbound lane and hit a silver 2000 Mazda Protegé sedan.
LANE COUNTY, OR

