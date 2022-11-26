News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO