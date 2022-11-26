Read full article on original website
Route 30 eastbound reopens following head-on crash in Westmoreland County
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A head-on crash involving two vehicles led to the closure of eastbound Route 30 on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at Route 30 and Colonial Manor Road. Emergency dispatchers confirmed there were injuries related to the crash. The road reopened by 7:45...
One Person Taken To The Hospital After School Bus Crash
Crews responded to a crash this morning in Butler Township involving a school bus. The accident happened just after 7 a.m. on North Duffy Road near the entrance to Target. Crews on scene say a vehicle rear-ended a school bus, which did have students on board. Dispatchers say that one...
Westmoreland County road reopens after crash
UPDATE: The road has reopened. Drivers are advised to avoid the area of Route 30 and Colonial Manor Road in North Huntingdon Township due to a vehicle crash. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. A 911 dispatcher said two vehicles are involved. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Local police department seeing problems after several cruisers damaged in accidents
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Five marked police cruisers at New Castle Police Department were damaged in accidents in the past few months. Now the department is down to its minimum number of marked vehicles in its fleet.”Of course it’s concerning,” said Krystalynn Anderson, New Castle resident.
Pickup truck crashes into house in New Brighton
NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — A Beaver County woman woke up to find a pickup truck in her living room early Monday morning. See the damage: Watch the report in the video above. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near the corner of Route 65 and Third Street in New Brighton.
Multi-vehicle crashes on I-79 cause heavy traffic delays
WARRENDALE, Pa. — Two multi-vehicle accidents a half mile apart on I-79 northbound were causing heavy traffic delays. According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire, and EMS units were called to I-79 near mile marker 75 at around 12 p.m. PennDOT tweeted that there were two multi-vehicle crashes in...
Altius reopens after stolen pick-up crashed into building
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular restaurant on Mt. Washington is back open after a car crashed into the building, forcing it to close for six months.Altius on Grandview Avenue closed back in May after a stolen pick-up truck ran into the front of the building, causing extensive damage.The driver fled the scene after the crash. No one was injured. "On behalf of ownership and staff, we want to thank our loyal guests for your patience during this construction process and look forward to welcoming you this holiday season," Altius proprietor Josephine DeFrancis said in a press release. Reservations are now being accepted. The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday.
Car hauler catches fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A car hauler caught fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday morning. According to PennDOT, the vehicle fire was affecting traffic between Exit 67 and Exit 57 on the shoulder right lane. A viewer video shows the blaze erupting from the middle of the carrier. Our...
No injuries reported when school bus crashes in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — No one was injured when a school bus and vehicle crashed this morning in Pittsburgh. A 911 dispatcher said the incident occurred around 9:10 a.m. at Penn and North Negley avenues in the East Liberty area. Students were on the bus and were checked out by medics....
North Versailles man pleads guilty to 2019 fatal crash on Tri-Boro Expressway
A North Versailles man whose blood alcohol was nearly three times the legal limit when he crashed his car on the Tri-Boro Expressway, killing his passenger, pleaded guilty to criminal charges on Monday. Edward Wharton, 60, will be sentenced on charges of homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence and...
EMS driver dies after ambulance crashes in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: The EMS driver has died. Three people were sent to hospitals after a crash involving an ambulance in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh police said the driver of a Penn Hills ambulance went into cardiac arrest. He was sent to the hospital and was considered to be in life-threatening condition.
Police find missing Armstrong County man
LEECHBURG, Pa. — Southern Armstrong Regional Police have located an Armstrong County man who went missing Monday. Police say the man was found on Tuesday.
Police Release Details on Rollover Crash on Route 322 Involving Local Man
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 involving an Oil City man. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Monday, November 28, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, November 18.
Driver reports delivery vehicle stolen in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Zone 5 police confirmed an Amazon delivery driver was targeted when she pulled over to drop off a package. Police say a thief jumped into her truck on Rosedale Street and then drove off. But what was he after, the packages or a quick joy...
Bethel Park man pleads to killing man in wheelchair while DUI
A Bethel Park man who was driving under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man in a motorized wheelchair in Homestead pleaded guilty on Tuesday. Eric Walker, 51, pleaded guilty to causing an accident involving death while not licensed, driving under the influence, careless driving and driving on a suspended license.
1 person killed after being struck by a vehicle in Jefferson Hills
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A deadly pedestrian accident is under investigation in Jefferson Hills.Route 51 was shut down in all directions Saturday evening after a car hit a person near the Sunoco gas station.KDKA is working to learn the name of the victim and what happened to cause the accident.
Aliquippa Man Charged with DUI After Being Revived With NARCAN on I-376 in Hopewell Township
Story by Beaver County Radio Staff) (Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting Monday morning that they have filed DUI Charges against an Aliquippa man after an incident that took place along Interstate 376 Westbound in Hopewell Twp. on November 5, 2022 at 9:30 PM.
State police seek wrong-way driver who struck pedestrian, vehicle in Squirrel Hill
State police have issued a warrant for a Homestead man they say drove the wrong way up a Parkway East ramp Friday morning, hitting both a vehicle and pedestrian before fleeing on foot. Police said troopers were monitoring traffic at the Forward Avenue on-ramp to I-376 around 9:40 a.m. Friday...
Man led Johnstown police on 3-mile foot pursuit after high-speed chase, report says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is behind bars after he allegedly led police on an 11-mile vehicle pursuit, crashed, and then took off another three miles on foot. On Nov. 27 around 10 a.m., Johnstown police were monitoring a “suspicious person and vehicle” that had arrived in the Solomon Homes area, according […]
Contractor arrested in $250K home improvement fraud across 3 counties
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Westmoreland County man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of taking over $250,000 in payments for contractor jobs he didn’t work on, including one in Somerset County. The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office announced Jason Pirl, 41, of Scottdale, was taken into custody after an investigation that lasted several […]
