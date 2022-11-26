ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

butlerradio.com

One Person Taken To The Hospital After School Bus Crash

Crews responded to a crash this morning in Butler Township involving a school bus. The accident happened just after 7 a.m. on North Duffy Road near the entrance to Target. Crews on scene say a vehicle rear-ended a school bus, which did have students on board. Dispatchers say that one...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Pickup truck crashes into house in New Brighton

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — A Beaver County woman woke up to find a pickup truck in her living room early Monday morning. See the damage: Watch the report in the video above. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near the corner of Route 65 and Third Street in New Brighton.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Altius reopens after stolen pick-up crashed into building

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular restaurant on Mt. Washington is back open after a car crashed into the building, forcing it to close for six months.Altius on Grandview Avenue closed back in May after a stolen pick-up truck ran into the front of the building, causing extensive damage.The driver fled the scene after the crash. No one was injured. "On behalf of ownership and staff, we want to thank our loyal guests for your patience during this construction process and look forward to welcoming you this holiday season," Altius proprietor Josephine DeFrancis said in a press release. Reservations are now being accepted. The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Police Release Details on Rollover Crash on Route 322 Involving Local Man

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 involving an Oil City man. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Monday, November 28, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, November 18.
OIL CITY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park man pleads to killing man in wheelchair while DUI

A Bethel Park man who was driving under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man in a motorized wheelchair in Homestead pleaded guilty on Tuesday. Eric Walker, 51, pleaded guilty to causing an accident involving death while not licensed, driving under the influence, careless driving and driving on a suspended license.
BETHEL PARK, PA
WTAJ

Contractor arrested in $250K home improvement fraud across 3 counties

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Westmoreland County man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of taking over $250,000 in payments for contractor jobs he didn’t work on, including one in Somerset County. The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office announced Jason Pirl, 41, of Scottdale, was taken into custody after an investigation that lasted several […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

