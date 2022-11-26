The first departure for the Arizona Wildcats following the 2022 season is running back Drake Anderson, who entered the transfer portal on Monday. Anderson, a 5-foot-11-inch, 200-pound Chandler native, transferred to the UA from Northwestern before the 2021 season. Anderson played in 11 games — starting three of them — for Arizona in 2021 and rushed for 385 yards and one touchdown. Anderson's season-high at the UA was a 92-yard performance in the Wildcats' loss to Washington State in '21.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO