The first departure for the Arizona Wildcats following the 2022 season is running back Drake Anderson, who entered the transfer portal on Monday. Anderson, a 5-foot-11-inch, 200-pound Chandler native, transferred to the UA from Northwestern before the 2021 season. Anderson played in 11 games — starting three of them — for Arizona in 2021 and rushed for 385 yards and one touchdown. Anderson's season-high at the UA was a 92-yard performance in the Wildcats' loss to Washington State in '21.
Arizona had 18 players participate in pregame Senior Day activities ahead of the Territorial Cup win over ASU. Fourteen of those Wildcats still have eligibility remaining, including several starters. Until those players decide what to do, whether it be stay with the program or pursue other opportunities, Arizona is in...
Arizona is officially in offseason mode, the 2022 campaign ending on a high note via the Territorial Cup win over ASU. That was the Wildcats’ fifth win of the season, four more than in Jedd Fisch’s first year on the job, and the 3-6 Pac-12 record tripled their conference victory total.
Arizona volleyball placed three on the All-Pac-12 honorable mention list after the conclusion of the 2022 regular season. Outside hitter/opposite Sofia Maldonado Diaz, OH Jaelyn Hodge, and libero Kamaile Hiapo were all named to the list on Tuesday. The honors are voted on by the league’s head coaches. Maldonado...
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah men's basketball team will take a break from non-conference action this Thursday, Dec. 1, when it welcomes in the fourth-ranked Arizona Wildcats as part of the early Pac-12 Conference games. Ted Robinson will have the call in the 69th all-time meeting between the...
Oumar Ballo didn’t just become a national sensation last week, he also put himself at the top of the list for the Pac-12’s Most Improved Player award. The first step is winning a conference weekly honor, which happened Monday when Ballo was named Pac-12 Player of the Week.
Brock Huard has seen Kenny Dillingham many times over the years. He calls him one of the brightest football coordinator minds he’s ever been around. Huard joined Brad Cesmat to discuss his thoughts on ASU hiring Dillingham to be the next head coach.
A clean sweep in San Diego helped Arizona women’s basketball continue its rise up the Associated Press Top 25. The Wildcats moved up a spot to No. 14 in the fourth week of the poll. They have moved up each week after starting the season ranked No. 19. Arizona...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's shaping up to be a big few days for Arizona Wildcat men's basketball team. Following a victorious Maui Invitational, where then-ranked No. 14 Wildcats held off then-No. 10 Creighton for its third win in that tournament, the Arizona men jumped ten spots up in the AP poll to No. 4. Arizona moved to 6-0.
Head Wildcat Coach Eric Miller and his team opened the hoop season last week with four games played at the Boyd Baker Tournament hosted by The Gregory School in Tucson. Coach Miller’s veteran roster currently has seniors Kelten Chairez, Jareon Miller, Nehemiah Balda, Mees Koopman, Tristan Paddock, Bannon Johnston, Bryce Bushman, Zane Johnson, Damarcus Bufford, Blake Palmer and Bridger Fields on the roster. Junior Brent Bush, sophomore Landon Miller, and freshmen Cort Miller and Eli James round out the team.
A recent survey commissioned by the Tucson Metro Chamber, in partnership with the Arizona Mining Association, showed that more than 66% of Southern Arizona voters support copper mining in Arizona. The poll, conducted in late September, also indicated that when given a description of the project and its location, more than half of voters support (52.6% support, 37.7% oppose) Hudbay Minerals’ new proposed Copper World Project, located 28 miles south of Tucson.
Over 600 members of Beyond Textbook partners, from 67 partnerships, traveled to Mica Mountain High School in the Vail School District from across the United States to attend the 2022 Beyond Textbooks Super Conference. Some flew, some like the partnership from the Navajo Nation in northern Arizona, drove six hours to attend the conference.
Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
PHOENIX — Public health officials are advising residents in eight Arizona counties to wear masks inside public spaces due to high community levels of the coronavirus. The Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday that residents living in more than half of the state's counties should consider wearing masks for public indoor settings.
One city is nestled in Arizona’s northern region, the other in the south, but both Flagstaff and Tucson are experiencing economic expansion, innovation and growth in several markets, including aviation and autonomous vehicles. Here are the recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff. Tucson economic wins. As 2022...
At noon on November 12, a line of about 25 people formed by the 99 Ranch Market in Chandler. Next door, the world-renowned 85°C Bakery Cafe was holding its soft opening. People trekked from all over the Valley and waited in line for 30 minutes or more to purchase baked goods rarely seen for sale in metro Phoenix.
Tucson is home to many transplants who bring their own backgrounds and traditions. One of the oldest and strongest pipelines to the Old Pueblo comes from Chicago.
