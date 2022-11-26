Read full article on original website
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Affected By Bray Wyatt Symbol On Raw, Candice LeRae Picks Up Win
– Alexa Bliss looks to be falling under Bray Wyatt’s spell again as seen on this week’s WWE Raw. During tonight’s show, Bliss was backstage with Bianca Belair and Asuka for an interview segment with Cathy Kelley. When Belair began talking, Wyatt’s symbol appeared on the Tron behind them as Bliss was looking down with a blank look to her face. Kelley asked Bliss if she had anything to add to Belair and Asuka’s comments, she blinked out of it and smiled and said that Belair was right and Becky Lynch was a “great call” to join the WarGames team:
The Undertaker Shares Photo With Stephanie McMahon From WWE Survivor Series
– WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was in attendance at last night’s WWE Survivor Series show, and he shared a backstage photo with WWE Chairwoman and Co-President Stephanie McMahon at the event. Undertaker said he enjoyed the show. He wrote, “Always great to see my friend @StephMcMahon! Congratulations...
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 146 Results: Sanity Reunites
PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 146 event, “They Think It’s All Over”, last night at the Electric Ballroom in London, England. The show featured a mini-Sanity reunion, as Big Damo and Axel Tischer teamed up. The two were part of the WWE group as Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe. Here are results, via the official website:
Bianca Belair on the Pressure of Her Title Run, How WWE Feels Like NXT Now
– During a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Graham GSM Matthews ahead of WWE Survivor Series, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair discussed her title run and how the main WWE roster feels more like NXT now. Below are some highlights:. Belair on being the second-longest reigning Raw...
Ronda Rousey Reportedly Requested Brian Kendrick for WWE Survivor Series
– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick was backstage at WWE Survivor Series over the weekend and helped produce the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match featuring Ronda Rousey defending her title against Shotzi. Kendrick helped Jason Jordan produce the match. Dave Meltzer provided more details on Kendrick working the event on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: The Cardonas vs. The Spectaculars
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:. * The Cardonas vs. The Spectaculars (If the Cardonas win, they get five minutes alone with Rolando Freeman; if The Specaaculars win, Rolando will immediately face Matt Cardona for his World Title shot)
Arn Anderson Explains Why WCW’s Black Scorpion Angle Failed, Why Jim Herd Disliked Ric Flair
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” talked about the infamous Black Scorpion angle in 1990 WCW. Arn talked about what he thought about it, Ole Anderson doing the voice, why Jim Herd wanted to do it, and who Arn would have picked for the Black Scorpion if he had a say. Check out the highlights below:
Ten Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced ten matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. The lineup includes:. * Best Friends & Rocky Romero vs. Davey Bang, Freedom Ramsey & Yabo. * Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout. * Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto.
Saraya On How She Got Cleared To Return, What Moves She Won’t Take, IWC Making Up Stories
On a recent episode of AEW Unrestricted, recorded just before her return match against Dr. Britt Baker at Full Gear, Saraya discussed how she got cleared, being 100% cleared, taking it slow this time, and internet rumour-mongering (yes, she did say “eye-double-you-see”). You can read some spicy excerpts below:
Austin Theory on His Shift in Personality and Evolution
– Following his WWE US Title win at last night’s WWE Survivor Series, new champ Austin Theory spoke to BT Sport’s Rob Armstrong after the match on the victory and how his character in WWE has evolved. Below are some highlights:. Austin Theory on the shift in his...
The New Day Pay Tribute To Jason David Frank at WWE Live Event
At a live event last night in Portland, The New Day paid tribute to former Power Rangers actor Jason David Frank. Frank passed away earlier this month at the age of 49. They both wore attire to the ring that resembled two of his ranger outfits on the show. Xavier Woods was dressed as the White Ranger and Kofi Kingston was the Green.
Bobby Fish Shares Instagram Post on The Bloodline Similarities to Undisputed Era
– In a post on his Instagram, Bobby Fish seemed to notice some similarities between The Bloodline standing tall together after winning WarGames last Saturday at WWE Survivor Series and The Undisputed Era in NXT. Fish wrote in the caption, “Imitation.. the sincerest form of flattery!”
Paul Heyman Explains Sami Zayn’s Importance to The Bloodline, Kevin Owens’ Disloyalty
– Speaking at last night’s post-show press conference for WWE Survivor Series 2022, The Bloodline wise man Paul Heyman discussed Sami Zayn’s dynamic within the group. Below are some highlights:. Paul Heyman on what makes Sami Zayn stand out with The Bloodline: “The dichotomy that he has with...
Possible Spoiler On NXT Wrestler At Tonight’s WWE RAW
PWInsider reports that a wrestler from the WWE NXT roster is set for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Norfolk, Virginia. According to the report, Zoey Stark is set to be at the show. Stark recently turned heel on NXT, ending her tag team with Nikkita Lyons.
Sarath Ton Discusses Eleventh-Hour Changes To Pat McAfee’s Outfit
WWE gear designer Sarath Ton shared a story on his recent appearance on Notsam Wrestling about a last-minute gear alteration for Pat McAfee’s WrestleMania main roster debut (via Wrestling Inc). Ton explained using his craft to accent an outfit without dramatically changing the character display. You can read a highlight and listen to the full episode below.
Update On AEW Contract of William Regal, How Long He’s Expected To Be In Company
On last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley told William Regal to ‘run away’ and ‘don’t come back’, after Regal turned on him to help MJF win the AEW World title. This led to rumors that Regal could be leaving WWE and headed to WWE, which Dave Meltzer suggested on Wrestling Observer Radio.
Austin Theory On Changing Up His Character, US Title Win At Survivor Series
Austin Theory is your new WWE United States Champion, and he talked about his new facet to his character more following his title win at Survivor Series. Theory, who defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Saturday’s PPV to win the title, sp[oke with BT Sport after his win and you can see some highlights below:
Rohit Raju Hoping To Work With AEW More After Dark Appearances
In an interview with Fightful, Rohit Raju spoke about his experience working several AEW Dark tapings and how he hopes to return. The last taping he worked was on August 21. He said: “Dude. It was awesome. I didn’t know what would happen. I remember saying, ‘Hey, should I announce?’ You were like, ‘Dude, why didn’t you tell me?’ I was like, ‘I didn’t know. I didn’t know it would be that powerful.’ So I announced that I was a free agent. A lot of people retweeted it. You retweeted it. Next thing I know, it blew up. That night, QT hit me up and started following me. ‘Hey, you’re not with IMPACT any more?’ ‘No.’ ‘Tony wants you to come down and we want to get a look at you.’ I was like, ‘Okay. That’s cool.’ So they flew me out. They’ve always treated me great. They put me up in a hotel and one of my biggest names—I’m such a mark for old school professional wrestling—so I got to do a promo with Tony Schiavone out in the ring. For me, that was awesome. Getting his feedback was awesome because Tony, he’s been in there with the best, right? So getting that promo time with Tony and just going back and forth with him and getting his feedback, him saying, ‘Hey, you did a great job. You can really talk.’ Oh, man. That was a dream come true for me. It was great. I just hope to get back in there. I haven’t been doing much with them. Hopefully when they start going back to Orlando, I’ll start going back to Orlando. I’ve put some feelers out elsewhere, so we’ll see what happens there. But it’s been great, man. It’s wrestling. You always want more. You always want to be in the spotlight. Sometimes you just have to have patience. The squeaky wheel gets the grease. You just have to keep pushing and prodding and hopefully something will happen. Hopefully something will come about for me. It will.“
Booker T Found The Elite’s CM Punk References on AEW Dynamite ‘Distasteful’
Booker T was not a fan of The Elite making references to their altercation with CM Punk at AEW Dynamite. As noted, the Elite’s match on last week’s Dynamite in Chicago included several references to their All Out altercation with Punk including Kenny Omega biting PAC and more. Booker weighed in on the situation on the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
Dexter Lumis Beats The Miz, Earns Contract On WWE Raw
Dexter Lumis has earned his WWE contract with a win over The Miz on this week’s Raw. Lumis beat Miz on tonight’s show after weeks of feuding with the A-Lister, earning his way back onto the WWE roster. Lumis also got the money that Miz owed him for pretending to stalk Miz, which he proceeded to give out to children at ringside.
