epicstream.com
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Will Be 'Slaughtered' For Netflix Docuseries? Experts Warn Sussexes Of Massive Backlash
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries will drop next month. However, many believed it would only subject them to a massive backlash. Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Be 'Absolutely Slaughtered' Over Netflix Docuseries?. Royal commentator Calvin Robinson weighed in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's anticipated docuseries...
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was so Terrified to Work With 1 Guest Star She Almost Had to Be ‘Carried out on a Gurney’
'Gunsmoke' started to bring on more guest actors over the course of its run, but there was 1, in particular, that struck fear into Amanda Blake.
Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Talk Show And Fans Are Going Crazy
It’s just been announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning we will have the hit daytime talk show on our screens until at least 2025! How exciting!. The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Renewed Until 2025. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios issued a statement about...
Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son
John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
Heidi Klum’s Surprising Baby Announcement—We Didn’t See It Coming!
Heidi Klum just sensationally revealed that she wants to have a baby with Tom Kaulitz, the 33-year-old Happy People musician she married back in 2019! The 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge made the shock confession about her desire to have a child with her third husband – who she met on the set of Germany’s Next Top Model back in 2018 – in an interview with the US Sun that took a lot of people by surprise!
King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author
King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Wife Recalled 1 Odd Way Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Were Involved in Their First Date
Actor James Arness and his wife, Janet's, first date found his 'Gunsmoke' fame following them through the supermarket in a hilarious fashion.
Meet Tom Cruise's Three Kids
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Much of Tom Cruise's private life is shielded by his status as a high-ranking Scientologist, but fans know that he has been married a total of three times and is the father of three children. His two eldest, Isabella and Connor, were adopted by him and his then-wife, Nicole Kidman, during the course of their decade-long marriage. The couple, who met on the set of "Days of Thunder," was married shortly after the movie came out in 1990 and began to build their family (per StyleCaster). Kidman and Cruise raised the children together until their divorce in 2001.
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
Delish
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
Who Is Hallmark Channel’s Andrew Walker? 6 Things to Know About the ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Star
Something sweet! Andrew Walker has been making Hallmark Channel fans swoon for a decade — his first movie with the network was in 2012 — and he has no plans of slowing down. The 43-year-old actor has been turning heads since his debut in A Bride for Christmas. Walker has since appeared in more than […]
Meghan Markle Says 17-Month-Old Lilibet Has Started Walking: "I'm in the Thick of It"
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's youngest child is on the move. In the Nov. 1 episode of her podcast, "Archetypes," Markle revealed that 17-month-old Lilibet has taken her first steps and started walking. "I'm in the thick of it — toddling," the mom of two said of the princess's latest milestone.
CNET
The Best New Hallmark Christmas Movies to Watch
As the calendar updates to December, you may be looking to dabble in some Christmas cheer. It turns out that the Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channels are debuting a whopping 40 new holiday movies this year. So there are plenty of opportunities to take in what I consider to be the film equivalent of a warm sugar cookie.
tvinsider.com
Lacey Chabert Explains the Fun Hallmark Cameo in ‘Haul Out the Holly’
“Ho-ho-ho” meets HOA when Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert — in her 12th holiday film for the network! — ugly-sweaters up as Emily, a newly single editor hoping to spend the season alone at her parents’ Salt Lake City house. Before you can say “bah, humbug,” she’s...
TV Star Expecting 12th Child
Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
Add these 7 Christmas movies to your holiday watchlist
Here are some Christmas movies, new and old, to get you in the spirit ahead of December 25.
Polygon
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special just made MCU canon a whole lot weirder
The Guardians of the Galaxy have taken to Disney Plus for a Christmas celebration in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and unsurprisingly it’s full of Easter eggs and references. Of course, the whole gang gets in on the fun, and even make their way to Earth, but perhaps the most surprising thing about the special is what it adds to the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon.
ETOnline.com
Nicole Kidman Bids $100K For Hugh Jackman's 'The Music Man' Hat
Nicole Kidman bid big during a performance of The Music Man on Broadway. Following Saturday’s production of the play, the cast -- including lead, Hugh Jackman -- participated in an auction to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. "The generosity emanating from #NicoleKidman leaves me speechless! You ARE amazing. Thank...
