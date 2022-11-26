ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son

John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
shefinds

Heidi Klum’s Surprising Baby Announcement—We Didn’t See It Coming!

Heidi Klum just sensationally revealed that she wants to have a baby with Tom Kaulitz, the 33-year-old Happy People musician she married back in 2019! The 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge made the shock confession about her desire to have a child with her third husband – who she met on the set of Germany’s Next Top Model back in 2018 – in an interview with the US Sun that took a lot of people by surprise!
Fox News

King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author

King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
The List

Meet Tom Cruise's Three Kids

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Much of Tom Cruise's private life is shielded by his status as a high-ranking Scientologist, but fans know that he has been married a total of three times and is the father of three children. His two eldest, Isabella and Connor, were adopted by him and his then-wife, Nicole Kidman, during the course of their decade-long marriage. The couple, who met on the set of "Days of Thunder," was married shortly after the movie came out in 1990 and began to build their family (per StyleCaster). Kidman and Cruise raised the children together until their divorce in 2001.
FLORIDA STATE
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
Delish

'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show

Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
CNET

The Best New Hallmark Christmas Movies to Watch

As the calendar updates to December, you may be looking to dabble in some Christmas cheer. It turns out that the Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channels are debuting a whopping 40 new holiday movies this year. So there are plenty of opportunities to take in what I consider to be the film equivalent of a warm sugar cookie.
News Breaking LIVE

TV Star Expecting 12th Child

Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
Polygon

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special just made MCU canon a whole lot weirder

The Guardians of the Galaxy have taken to Disney Plus for a Christmas celebration in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and unsurprisingly it’s full of Easter eggs and references. Of course, the whole gang gets in on the fun, and even make their way to Earth, but perhaps the most surprising thing about the special is what it adds to the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon.
ETOnline.com

Nicole Kidman Bids $100K For Hugh Jackman's 'The Music Man' Hat

Nicole Kidman bid big during a performance of The Music Man on Broadway. Following Saturday’s production of the play, the cast -- including lead, Hugh Jackman -- participated in an auction to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. "The generosity emanating from #NicoleKidman leaves me speechless! You ARE amazing. Thank...

Comments / 0

Community Policy