Rankin County, MS

Brandon man dies in crash on U.S. 49 in Rankin County

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man was killed in a single-car crash on U.S. 49 in Rankin County on Friday, November 25.

Man charged with manslaughter, leaving deadly crash

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said troopers responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. They found that a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Phillip Skipper, 25, was traveling south on the highway when it left the roadway and overturned. Skipper was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the MHP.

