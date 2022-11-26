EUGENE, Ore. — There have been 2 fatal crashes and 3 injury crashes on Lane County roads in the past week. “We have seen this heartbreaking trend over the past few years, but the last seven days have been really rough,” said Sergeant Tom Speldrich with the Lane County Sheriff's Office. “With many of these fatal and serious injury crashes there is a mix of speeding, intoxication or distraction. The worst part is they’re so preventable.”

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO