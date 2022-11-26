ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Senegal Takes Lead Over Ecuador on Ismaïla Sarr's Penalty Goal

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Senegal struck first in its pivotal Group A match against Ecuador on Tuesday. Ismaïla Sarr put the African side up 1-0 in the 44th minute with a penalty goal....
NBC San Diego

How the USMNT Reached the World Cup Round of 16

The U.S. men's national team has advanced. Faced with a win-or-go-home scenario, the United States toughed out a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The USMNT entered the third and final group stage matchday in third place behind second-place Iran,...
NBC San Diego

Inside David Beckham's Luxurious Hotel Suite for World Cup Visit

“Sir David” has left the building. David Beckham checked out of his luxury hotel in Doha after fans reportedly got wind that he was staying there. Beckham is serving as an ambassador for the World Cup, promoting the tournament and Qatar on the whole. It’s unknown whether he’s still...

Comments / 0

Community Policy