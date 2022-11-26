ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

National Border Patrol Council president accuses White House of continuing to ‘lie’ about border crisis

By Asher Notheis, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 155

Amy Stapleton-Horn
3d ago

Good! It's about time Biden is called out on the mess he's responsible for causing!! Us taxpayers can't afford to support ourselves (also thanks to Biden!) PLUS the millions of illegals pouring thru the borders Biden opened! Not only did he open them, but he invited them before he was even in office!! It needs to stop now!!

Reply(9)
123
Bobby C.
3d ago

When Trump was president you couldn't keep democrats and the media away from the border now 2 years later you can't even get them to talk about it. That is down right disgusting.

Reply(25)
110
DJ6457!
3d ago

Yep, they invited them, and they're all well taken care of on the taxpayers money. It's sickening. More crime , more drugs, more homeless, more welfare....all low income housing is for illegals now.

Reply(1)
82
Related
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden’s bizarre closing argument: ‘Shut up, moocher’

On the eve of the midterm elections, in which voters will hand President Joe Biden his report card, the White House has settled on a message: Shut up and take whatever we give you. It’s perverse on a few levels. First is the fascistic tone of the president telling...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Joe Biden heckled during Cop27 speech after declaring US is ‘world leader’ in climate action

Protests erupted during Joe Biden's Cop27 speech at Sharm el-Sheikh today when he called America a "world leader" in climate action. Young activists holding a banner with a message against fossil fuels stood up in the Nefertiti Hall venue when the US president was addressing a packed auditorium.They jumped from their seats and interrupted Mr Biden briefly with a loud noise, causing Mr Biden to pause before he continued with his speech. Soon after, the security officials arrived and asked them to take the banner down. The activists were then swiftly escorted out of the auditorium.Mr Biden arrived...
Tom Handy

Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
EL PASO, TX
Washington Examiner

Biden opens secret amnesty door, swamping border facilities

The Biden administration, desperate to mute headlines about record illegal immigrant crossings, has secretly started a new system to let in potential lawbreakers that also puts them on a fast track to legal status. The program amounts to an amnesty ticket and preselects some of those caught up in Mexico’s...
CNN

Railway union organizer has a message for Biden

President Biden is urging Congress to do something to avert the rail strike that would devastate our economy by causing shortages, spiking prices and halting factory production. Matthew Weaver, an organizer and Ohio's legislative director for the third largest rail union in the US, joins CNN This Morning to discuss.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy