National Border Patrol Council president accuses White House of continuing to ‘lie’ about border crisis

Amy Stapleton-Horn
3d ago
Good! It's about time Biden is called out on the mess he's responsible for causing!! Us taxpayers can't afford to support ourselves (also thanks to Biden!) PLUS the millions of illegals pouring thru the borders Biden opened! Not only did he open them, but he invited them before he was even in office!! It needs to stop now!!
Bobby C.
3d ago
When Trump was president you couldn't keep democrats and the media away from the border now 2 years later you can't even get them to talk about it. That is down right disgusting.
DJ6457!
3d ago
Yep, they invited them, and they're all well taken care of on the taxpayers money. It's sickening. More crime , more drugs, more homeless, more welfare....all low income housing is for illegals now.
