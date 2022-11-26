Driver of Dodge Challenger had 2 kids in the car when she hit cyclist in Spanaway

The driver of a Dodge Challenger had two kids in the car when she hit and injured a cyclist on State Route 7 near Bethel High School Friday night, police said. She kept going, colliding with another vehicle up the road.

The cyclist was transported to Tacoma General Hospital with serious injuries, said Rob Reyer, spokesperson for Washington State Patrol.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, vehicular assault and two counts of child endangerment.

Neither the driver nor the two minors in the car were wearing seatbelts, according to the Washington State Patrol report.

While headed north on State Route 7 around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, the 2012 Dodge Challenger hit a cyclist near 216th Street, according to the report. It was unclear at the time of the report if he was wearing a helmet and what direction he was biking.

After hitting the biker, the driver continued north for about a mile. Only after rear-ending a Ford pickup truck near the Spanaway Walmart at 8th Avenue East did the Dodge come to a stop in the middle of the road.

The vehicular collision, said Reyer, “caused significant damage” to the Dodge, whose passengers did not appear to suffer any notable injuries. The truck driver sustained minor injuries, he said.

The accident blocked traffic for about two-and-a-half hours Friday night.

Reyer did not have an update on the cyclist’s condition as of Saturday morning.