ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanaway, WA

Driver of Dodge Challenger had 2 kids in the car when she hit cyclist in Spanaway

By Kristine Sherred
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43D0jA_0jOQFrpc00

The driver of a Dodge Challenger had two kids in the car when she hit and injured a cyclist on State Route 7 near Bethel High School Friday night, police said. She kept going, colliding with another vehicle up the road.

The cyclist was transported to Tacoma General Hospital with serious injuries, said Rob Reyer, spokesperson for Washington State Patrol.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, vehicular assault and two counts of child endangerment.

Neither the driver nor the two minors in the car were wearing seatbelts, according to the Washington State Patrol report.

While headed north on State Route 7 around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, the 2012 Dodge Challenger hit a cyclist near 216th Street, according to the report. It was unclear at the time of the report if he was wearing a helmet and what direction he was biking.

After hitting the biker, the driver continued north for about a mile. Only after rear-ending a Ford pickup truck near the Spanaway Walmart at 8th Avenue East did the Dodge come to a stop in the middle of the road.

The vehicular collision, said Reyer, “caused significant damage” to the Dodge, whose passengers did not appear to suffer any notable injuries. The truck driver sustained minor injuries, he said.

The accident blocked traffic for about two-and-a-half hours Friday night.

Reyer did not have an update on the cyclist’s condition as of Saturday morning.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

WSP seeks help identifying deadly hit-and-run suspect in Kent

KENT, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for help identifying a driver who hit and killed someone in Kent, and drove away early Tuesday morning. According to the WSP, troopers received a call about a man laying in the middle of State Route 516 near the northbound I-5 on ramp at around 2:30 a.m.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Man arrested after pulling gun on driver over line-cutting argument

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a driver outside the West Precinct Tuesday after another motorist called saying he was being followed by someone with a gun. A 911 call came in early Tuesday morning from a 31-year-old man who left a gas station at 7th Avenue and Denny Way and noticed a driver in a gray van following him, according to police.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Marysville Detectives arrest suspect in cold case homicide

MARYSVILLE, Wash., November 29, 2022—On Monday, November 28, Marysville Police Department detectives arrest 52-year-old Jeffrey Paul Premo, a Renton man, in the cold case connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. “Solving this case has been at the top of the priority list of the Marysville Police...
MARYSVILLE, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
8K+
Followers
266
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy