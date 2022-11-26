OMAHA, Neb. — Rain and snow are expected to return to the Omaha area on Tuesday. A mix of drizzle and light rain could cause wet roads and impact the morning commute. Temperatures will drop throughout the day as north winds gust up to 35 miles per hour. We'll see a transition to a wintry mix and snow in the late morning, between 10 a.m. and noon, as temperatures drop below freezing.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO