ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Nebraska football introduces Matt Rhule as the program's new head coach

LINCOLN, Neb. — New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule detailed his goals for the Husker program during his introductory press conference on Monday. “This is a place that is committed to greatness,” Rhule said. Rhule said he wants to build a Husker team that's “tough and hard-working.”
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska football's Matt Rhule to be one of the nation's top-paid coaches

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football's new hire will be one of the top-paid coaches in the nation. Matt Rhule's eight-year deal is worth up to $74 million, averages $9.25 million per year and includes $66.6 million in guaranteed money, athletic director Trev Alberts confirmed on Monday. "All I can...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule arrives in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — New Husker football coach Matt Rhule and his family arrived in Lincoln on Monday morning. The Rhules were greeted at the Lincoln airport by Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts and his wife Angela. They then went directly to Memorial Stadium, including a brief stop at the...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Big Red Zone insiders weigh in on Matt Rhule hiring

LINCOLN, Neb. — Less than 24 hours after Nebraska football's 24-17 win over Iowa, Nebraska athletics announced Matt Rhule would be the Huskers next head coach. Rhule will be introduced as the new leader of the program during a press conference Monday in Lincoln. Big Red Zone insiders Damon...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Feeding The Pipeline: Company supporting Husker offensive line through NIL

WEST POINT, Neb. — Since November 2021, athletes have had the opportunity to profit off their name, image and likeness, commonly referred to as NIL. Zach Lubeck, Director of Sales and Supply for Quality Pork International, wanted to utilize NIL and support Nebraska football in the process. With Husker...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Creighton, Nebraska volleyball ready for NCAA Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton and Nebraska will stay in-state to open up NCAA Volleyball Tournament play. The Bluejays, making their 11th straight tournament appearance, will host Auburn, South Dakota and Houston for the first and second rounds at D.J. Sokol Arena. South Dakota and Houston play Friday at 3:30...
CREIGHTON, NE
KETV.com

Creighton men, women's basketball earn high marks in new AP Top 25

OMAHA, Neb. — The Creighton women's basketball team earned the program's highest-ever ranking, while the Creighton men's basketball team matched theirs in the latest AP Top 25. The Creighton women are ranked No. 13 in this week's AP Top 25. The program's previous high was No. 16 in last...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Winter weather brings snow to Nebraska, Omaha area Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. — Snow is sticking to the ground across Nebraska as a winter storm moves through the area Tuesday. See scenes from the wintry mix in Pilger, Ponca and Randolph from the Nebraska Department of Transportation in the video at the top of the screen. Viewers also help...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Giving Tuesday: How to help support non profits in Nebraska and Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Nov. 29 is Giving Tuesday, a national day that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give to charity. At its core, it allows people to collaborate and celebrate generosity. It's the season of giving and there are hundreds of organizations and non-profits in Nebraska and Iowa that need your help.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Omaha city planners are hoping to expand urban agriculture

Nebraska is known for its agriculture, but the zoning codes in the state's largest city don't explicitly lay out a way residents can grow food. It also doesn't restrict it. "Right now, it's sort of a gray area," said Tim Fries, a city planner for the city of Omaha. Organizations...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Truck drivers ask for more time, space on icy and snowy roads

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Tuesday brought about light snow, cold temperatures, icy roads and wind across Iowa and Nebraska. Truck drivers who stopped at Sapp Bros. in Council Bluffs before returning to the interstate offered up tips, advice and words of caution for everyone driving. Jeff Connett drives a...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Light snow expected for Omaha area on Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. — Rain and snow are expected to return to the Omaha area on Tuesday. A mix of drizzle and light rain could cause wet roads and impact the morning commute. Temperatures will drop throughout the day as north winds gust up to 35 miles per hour. We'll see a transition to a wintry mix and snow in the late morning, between 10 a.m. and noon, as temperatures drop below freezing.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Wind, rain and ice cause dozens of crashes on I-80

Neb. — Winter returned to parts of Nebraska on Tuesday. It didn't leave much snow on the ground, but there was plenty of danger along I-80 just west of Seward. Freezing rain turned into light snow creating a deceptive menace. But that wasn't the only concern according to...
SEWARD, NE
KETV.com

Teenager critically injured in stabbing Sunday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a stabbing that critically injured one person on Sunday evening. Around 5:42 p.m., officers responded to a "nature unknown" call near 51st Street and Ames Avenue, according to authorities. At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old female with multiple stab wounds, Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Doctors brace for peak of flu season

OMAHA, Neb. — Doctors warn that the flu is here, and it may not be going away until the spring. They encourage families to get the flu shot now, so it can start taking effect before holiday gatherings. "Because everyone was really hunkered down and paying lots of attention...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Inmate serving life sentence for first-degree murder dies

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 70-year-old inmate at the Tecumseh State Correction Institute died Sunday, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Necdet Canbaz was serving a life sentence, which started in July 1999, for first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony. According to the Nebraska...
TECUMSEH, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy