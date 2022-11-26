Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Nebraska football introduces Matt Rhule as the program's new head coach
LINCOLN, Neb. — New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule detailed his goals for the Husker program during his introductory press conference on Monday. “This is a place that is committed to greatness,” Rhule said. Rhule said he wants to build a Husker team that's “tough and hard-working.”
KETV.com
Nebraska football's Matt Rhule to be one of the nation's top-paid coaches
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football's new hire will be one of the top-paid coaches in the nation. Matt Rhule's eight-year deal is worth up to $74 million, averages $9.25 million per year and includes $66.6 million in guaranteed money, athletic director Trev Alberts confirmed on Monday. "All I can...
KETV.com
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule arrives in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — New Husker football coach Matt Rhule and his family arrived in Lincoln on Monday morning. The Rhules were greeted at the Lincoln airport by Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts and his wife Angela. They then went directly to Memorial Stadium, including a brief stop at the...
KETV.com
'Excited for the chance': Husker fans cautiously optimistic about Coach Rhule
LINCOLN, Neb. — Big Red fans were excited to welcome the new Husker head coach to Lincoln Monday as they were lining Memorial Drive. The Big Red fans cheered and the band played as a new head coach for the Nebraska Cornhuskers was welcomed home for the first time.
KETV.com
Big Red Zone insiders weigh in on Matt Rhule hiring
LINCOLN, Neb. — Less than 24 hours after Nebraska football's 24-17 win over Iowa, Nebraska athletics announced Matt Rhule would be the Huskers next head coach. Rhule will be introduced as the new leader of the program during a press conference Monday in Lincoln. Big Red Zone insiders Damon...
KETV.com
Feeding The Pipeline: Company supporting Husker offensive line through NIL
WEST POINT, Neb. — Since November 2021, athletes have had the opportunity to profit off their name, image and likeness, commonly referred to as NIL. Zach Lubeck, Director of Sales and Supply for Quality Pork International, wanted to utilize NIL and support Nebraska football in the process. With Husker...
KETV.com
TCU quarterback, Council Bluffs native Max Duggan named as Davey O'Brien Award finalist
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Texas Christian University quarterback Max Duggan, a Council Bluffs native, was named as a finalist for the Davey O'Brien Award on Tuesday. The award annually honors the best quarterback in college football each season. Duggan, a Council Bluffs Lewis Central grad, has led the Horned...
KETV.com
Creighton, Nebraska volleyball ready for NCAA Tournament
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton and Nebraska will stay in-state to open up NCAA Volleyball Tournament play. The Bluejays, making their 11th straight tournament appearance, will host Auburn, South Dakota and Houston for the first and second rounds at D.J. Sokol Arena. South Dakota and Houston play Friday at 3:30...
KETV.com
Creighton men, women's basketball earn high marks in new AP Top 25
OMAHA, Neb. — The Creighton women's basketball team earned the program's highest-ever ranking, while the Creighton men's basketball team matched theirs in the latest AP Top 25. The Creighton women are ranked No. 13 in this week's AP Top 25. The program's previous high was No. 16 in last...
KETV.com
Winter weather brings snow to Nebraska, Omaha area Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Snow is sticking to the ground across Nebraska as a winter storm moves through the area Tuesday. See scenes from the wintry mix in Pilger, Ponca and Randolph from the Nebraska Department of Transportation in the video at the top of the screen. Viewers also help...
KETV.com
Outage impacting emergency services in 3 Nebraska counties, according to officials
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — An outage is impacting 911 service for three Nebraska counties, according to officials. Officials said the 911 system is down for Butler, Platte and Saunders counties. In Saunders County, residents can call 402-443-1000 for emergencies. There is no indication at this time to the cause...
KETV.com
Giving Tuesday: How to help support non profits in Nebraska and Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Nov. 29 is Giving Tuesday, a national day that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give to charity. At its core, it allows people to collaborate and celebrate generosity. It's the season of giving and there are hundreds of organizations and non-profits in Nebraska and Iowa that need your help.
KETV.com
Omaha snow guide: Road conditions, closings and everything you need for winter weather
OMAHA, Neb. — When winter weather hits the metro, we have what you need to stay informed and up-to-date. Below are links to information you may need during winter weather conditions if you are traveling. For a look at travel conditions across Nebraska and Iowa, visit the NDOT and...
KETV.com
Omaha city planners are hoping to expand urban agriculture
Nebraska is known for its agriculture, but the zoning codes in the state's largest city don't explicitly lay out a way residents can grow food. It also doesn't restrict it. "Right now, it's sort of a gray area," said Tim Fries, a city planner for the city of Omaha. Organizations...
KETV.com
Truck drivers ask for more time, space on icy and snowy roads
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Tuesday brought about light snow, cold temperatures, icy roads and wind across Iowa and Nebraska. Truck drivers who stopped at Sapp Bros. in Council Bluffs before returning to the interstate offered up tips, advice and words of caution for everyone driving. Jeff Connett drives a...
KETV.com
Light snow expected for Omaha area on Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Rain and snow are expected to return to the Omaha area on Tuesday. A mix of drizzle and light rain could cause wet roads and impact the morning commute. Temperatures will drop throughout the day as north winds gust up to 35 miles per hour. We'll see a transition to a wintry mix and snow in the late morning, between 10 a.m. and noon, as temperatures drop below freezing.
KETV.com
Wind, rain and ice cause dozens of crashes on I-80
Neb. — Winter returned to parts of Nebraska on Tuesday. It didn't leave much snow on the ground, but there was plenty of danger along I-80 just west of Seward. Freezing rain turned into light snow creating a deceptive menace. But that wasn't the only concern according to...
KETV.com
Teenager critically injured in stabbing Sunday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a stabbing that critically injured one person on Sunday evening. Around 5:42 p.m., officers responded to a "nature unknown" call near 51st Street and Ames Avenue, according to authorities. At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old female with multiple stab wounds, Omaha...
KETV.com
Doctors brace for peak of flu season
OMAHA, Neb. — Doctors warn that the flu is here, and it may not be going away until the spring. They encourage families to get the flu shot now, so it can start taking effect before holiday gatherings. "Because everyone was really hunkered down and paying lots of attention...
KETV.com
Inmate serving life sentence for first-degree murder dies
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 70-year-old inmate at the Tecumseh State Correction Institute died Sunday, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Necdet Canbaz was serving a life sentence, which started in July 1999, for first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony. According to the Nebraska...
