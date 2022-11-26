Read full article on original website
gilaherald.com
Thatcher finishes as State Runners-Up
Steve Carter File Photo/Special to the Gila Herald: The Thatcher Eagles are your 3A State Runners-Up. PHOENIX – They might be the best 3A team out there, but when the AIA allows 4A teams to play at the 3A level on technicalities, even great teams have trouble playing up to the next level. To wit, with an enrollment double that of Thatcher, the Eastmark Firebirds defeated the Thatcher Eagles for the 3A State Football Championship on Saturday night, 42-21, at Desert Vista High School in Phoenix. Eastmark is in the Queen Creek Unified School District and has only been open for three years, hence the placement in 3A even though the school has an enrollment of 1,311.
sports360az.com
Sun Devils staff gets to work, looking at Big Sky All-Conference WR
With the transfer portal now open, the new football staff at Arizona State isn’t wasting any time. Idaho State wide receiver Xavier Guillory, is on the Sun Devils’ radar. Guillory played for Charlie Ragle, the former head coach at ISU. Ragle accepted the assistant head coaching position with Kenny Dillingham on Sunday night and is already working out of the football offices in Tempe. Guillory was considered the best player for the Bengals. He caught 52 balls for 785 yards and four touchdowns and was named to the All-Big Sky second-team.
sports360az.com
Going 1-on-1 With ASU Football Coach Kenny Dillingham
It’s a new era in Tempe with Kenny Dillingham being named ASU football coach. The 32-year-old Scottsdale native was introduced Sunday morning and quickly showed that Tempe is not just a destination, but THE destination for him. Sports360AZ was able to catch up with Dillingham and discuss his ideal...
Alcorn State Sports
Men’s Hoops Falls at Arizona State
TEMPE, Ariz. – Dekedran Thorn scored 19 points and Dominic Brewton added 11 as Alcorn fell to Arizona State, 76-54 in nonconference men's basketball action Sunday evening inside the Desert Financial Arena. After Arizona State (6-1) jumped out to a quick 8-5 lead in the opening minutes, Dominic Brewton...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Charlie Ragle to join Arizona State staff
Charlie Ragle has resigned as head coach at Idaho State to join Kenny Dillingham's new Arizona State staff, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. Ragle will be the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator. Ragle is well known in the Phoenix-area high school scene, owing to his 63-7 run as...
sports360az.com
Brock Huard Offers Insight on Kenny Dillingham Hire
Brock Huard has seen Kenny Dillingham many times over the years. He calls him one of the brightest football coordinator minds he’s ever been around. Huard joined Brad Cesmat to discuss his thoughts on ASU hiring Dillingham to be the next head coach.
sports360az.com
Dillingham, Patchetts, Aguano, Nap Lawrence on my mind
The Patchetts are two of the best Sun Devil supporters I know. Mo, a badass cancer survivor, has a tattoo of Sparky on her left ankle. JP is the guy that donates pork shoulder to be cooked up for the Sun Devil football team as part of their Thanksgiving Day dinner. He’s the guy who makes sure the little things, which are BIG, are handled professionally. He’s the guy who will buy the table at the football banquet but ensure that everyone is having a great time supporting Arizona State. If the Sol Devils need someone on board, JP steps up.
azdesertswarm.com
That was a nice season for Arizona football, but next year must be even better
By any reasonable metric, this season was a success. Arizona went 5-7, with a 3-6 mark in the Pac-12. Three of their wins came against teams that finished with winning records – with one of them over a highly-ranked UCLA – and beat rival Arizona State. Consider the...
Arizona State Sun Devils hire Kenny Dillingham as head football coach
Arizona State announced Kenny Dillingham as the next head coach of the Sun Devil football team on Sunday. The coach is scheduled to be introduced at 10 a.m. This year was Dillingham’s first season as Oregon’s offensive coordinator and the first time he’s been under a defense-focused head coach who has given him the keys to call plays. The Ducks’ regular season finished on Saturday with a loss to Oregon State, 38-34. They were 9-3 on the year.
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
CBS Sports Network broadcasters apologize after on-air insults of Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler
Wichita State claimed victory during the November 21st game, with a score of 55-43 over Grand Canyon University. The team’s victory quickly became overshadowed by CBS Sports Network broadcasters Chris Walker and Chick Hernandez’s remarks concerning the Shockers’ forward, senior Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler. During the WSU and...
Arizona men’s basketball leaps to No. 4, ASU gets votes in AP Poll
The Arizona Wildcats (6-0) men’s basketball team climbed up 10 spots in rankings, from 14th to No. 4, in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll after emerging from a stacked field to win the Maui Invitational. Meanwhile, the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-1) received six votes following home...
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
KGUN 9
Arizona communities at epicenter of water crisis
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (CNN/KGUN) — America's west is experiencing the worst drought in 1,200 years. The Colorado River is at record lows, threatening the livelihoods of 40 million people who rely on the river everyday. And though the government could impose additional water supply cuts, some Arizona communities are...
KTAR.com
Super Bowl Music Fest reveals lineup for 3 concerts at Footprint Center
PHOENIX – The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, three nights of concerts at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix leading up to the big game, released its lineup on Tuesday. kicks things off on Feb. 9, three days before Super Bowl LVII takes place in Glendale. A special guest to be announced will open the show.
AZFamily
Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Holidays, everyone! Jaime, here! Thank you for your interest in our first ever Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special. We curated this list of businesses to give you some really cool ARIZONA options when it comes to places to shop and visit over the holidays. These local business owners are so passionate about what they create, grow, and cook—it is contagious. I hope you enjoyed our special and remember when you shop local, you are supporting a fellow Arizonan.
KTAR.com
Scratch Daily Dose in midtown Phoenix off your list of brunch spots
PHOENIX – Midtown Phoenix lost a popular brunch option last week when the Daily Dose Kitchen & Bar closed its doors for good. Nov. 23 was the last day of service at the daytime eatery on Highland Avenue near State Route 51, behind the Camelback Colonnade shopping center. “It...
