3,300 blighted units demolished under Franklin County land bank, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s land bank demolished more than 3,300 blighted residential units and funded or financed 350 homes for low to moderate-income families throughout the last decade, a new report shows. Since 2012, the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation has bolstered Franklin County by creating stable homes, reclaiming commercial property and restarting […]
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ohio county rejects ban on utility-scale solar, but 10 counties retain it
Clark County, Ohio has rejected the ban of utility-scale renewable energy development as codified by Senate Bill 52, a 2021 law that prohibits the development of solar and wind power facilities greater than 50 MW of capacity. The bill does not place a ban on smaller residential rooftop or commercial solar facilities.
Intel names lead construction company for New Albany semiconductor fabs
Intel Corp. has chosen construction and engineering firm Bechtel Corp. as the lead general contractor for construction of its $20 billion first two semiconductor fabrication facilities in New Albany. The Reston, Virginia, firm already has started listing New Albany jobs on its website. “We are excited about this progress,” Keyvan Esfarjani, Intel executive vice president […]
columbusmonthly.com
Lost Columbus: Buckeye Steel Castings Anchored the South Side’s Steelton Neighborhood
Even though it wasn’t an industrial power like Cleveland, Columbus did produce shoes, glass, railroad cars, grave vaults, caskets—and steel, in the form of Buckeye Steel Castings. Established near Downtown in 1881, the company made cast-iron farm tools but soon turned to rail car couplers. An 1894 merger created the Buckeye Malleable Iron and Coupler Co. on Russell Street close to North Fourth Street. Renamed Buckeye Steel Castings after it started making that essential metal, it moved to its Parsons Avenue site in 1902 and made both couplers and railroad trucks—the assemblies that hold a rail car’s wheels and bearings in place. Most have four wheels, but the company also produced a special six-wheel assembly—the Buckeye Truck—for extra-heavy loads. In 1901, Buckeye Steel’s manager was Samuel Prescott Bush, a trained mechanic, railroad motive power superintendent and the grandfather and great-grandfather of two U.S. presidents. He was president of the company from 1908 to 1928.
Knox Pages
Authorities discuss shots fired at Centerburg substation that led to power outage
CENTERBURG — Between 20 to 40 shots were heard in Centerburg in early November that caused a power outage giving students a three-day weekend. On Nov. 11, a Licking County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to 15150 Clover Valley Rd., around 1:45 a.m. on reported shots fired at an AEP substation. Johnstown's police department was on the scene too, according to the police report's narrative.
Galion Inquirer
GALION POLICE REPORTS
Galion conducted a well-being check on Libby Lane for Crestline Police Department. Circle K made a report of a male stealing multiple items. There was a non-injury accident reported near Valero. Nov. 23. A male was arrested on a warrant on Smith Street. There was a driver cited for running...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
columbusunderground.com
Local Hate Group Plans to Disrupt Children’s Event in Clintonville
The Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, has announced that they will be gathering at a drag queen story time event in Columbus on December 3rd. The Holi-drag Storytime event is slated to be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus and is described as “a new family-friendly, LGBTQ+ holiday tradition in Central Ohio.”
wktn.com
Sheriff Everhart Updates Citizens About His Health
Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart gave an update on his health status. On the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Sheriff said he is still waiting for that “magical phone call” as he awaits news about a new liver. He said in the meantime he is...
614now.com
Katalina’s is opening a new Columbus location
We have Katalina’s Cafe in Harrison West and Katalina’s, Too in Clintonville. And soon enough, we’ll have a third Katalina’s. According to owner Kathleen “Katalina” Day, Katalina’s 3 is currently in the works. It will be coming to 480 W. Town St. in Franklinton, the former home of Close Quarters: Social Gaming Club.
crawfordcountynow.com
Governor DeWine announces formal selection of Ohio National Guard Unit for new Cyberspace mission
MANSFIELD—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. announced that the Department of the Air Force has formally selected the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield to become the Air National Guard’s first cyberspace wing. The selection announcement follows a yearlong assessment of the site by...
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Semi rollover crash along Route 23
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 23 just south of the Franklin County line for a commercial vehicle crash this morning. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the tractor-trailer rollover crash occurred just north...
Delaware Gazette
Endangered species found in Olentangy
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
Medics called to accident in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Crews responded to an accident with injuries in Champaign County Sunday morning. Around 11:10 a.m. crews were called to the intersection of South Ludlow Road and East US Highway 36 to reports of a crash. Initial scanner traffic indicated that one person was unable to get...
osoblanco.org
Who is Angie Davis from Ohio’s Lancaster? An instructor has been taken into custody for inappropriate behaviour, Details discussed
It’s a broad tragedy, and it’s difficult to conceive of anything more disturbing than the reality that adults are taking advantage of children, yet that’s exactly what’s happening. When a woman is involved, it comes as much more of a shock than it would otherwise. The name Angie Davis comes up rather often in conversations on adolescents’ aggressive behaviour. It is within her legal rights to stay in her place of job, which is behind the bar, so the authorities will be able to locate her there.
614now.com
Find out which eatery was voted the best in Central Ohio through the Ohio Restaurant Association
According to the Ohio Restaurant Association, the best eatery in Central Ohio is located in Dublin. The ORA unveiled the winners of its 2022 Industry Awards last week, and Kona Craft Kitchen was named the best restaurant in Central Ohio. According to the association, the winners were named through a...
Ohio State President Kristina Johnson will resign
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University President Dr. Kristina Johnson is resigning. An announcement Monday night from Johnson said she will transition from her role as president in May, at the end of the current academic year. Her contract was set to expire in August 2025. “We have been able to achieve so much, […]
Mount Vernon News
Knox Sheriff's Office, Mount Vernon PD warn of scammers
MOUNT VERNON – Local law enforcement officials warn that with the holidays, scammers will increase their efforts to separate Knox County and Mount Vernon residents from their money. A spokesperson for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told the Mount Vernon News that criminals generally look for checks and personal...
sciotopost.com
STOLEN – Fairfield County Searches for Stolen Trailer, and Equipment
Fairfield County – Fairfield County sheriff is asking for the community to help find a suspect in a theft. On November 21, 2022, 2 Unknown males, driving a white Dodge Ram pickup truck, 2019 or newer, pulled onto the lot of Circle K, Coonpath Rd., Lancaster, OH, and stole the trailer and skid steer pictured above.
