Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kfdi.com
TopGolf Wichita to Open on Friday, Employment Opportunities Still Available
Topgolf will open its second Kansas location in east Wichita location on Friday. The two-level entertainment venue will have 52 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays along with Topgolf’s Toptracer technology, a 9-hole miniature golf course, a full-service restaurant and bar, outdoor patio, private event rooms and more. Topgolf Wichita is...
Topgolf Wichita opens Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new entertainment venue is opening in Wichita this week, three months earlier than initially expected. Topgolf plans to open to the public on Friday, Dec. 2. Topgolf, 2976 N. Greenwich Road, says it will be the premier entertainment destination in Wichita. The company says it offers a technology-enabled driving range […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Wichita ranked 7th worst Large College City in America
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America. The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken […]
Former Halstead Hospital up for auction
The former Halstead Hospital and other attached parcels of land and property are on the auction block.
Sedgwick County adds new ways to pay property taxes
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Property taxes are due by Dec. 20 for Sedgwick County residents, and now there are new ways to make your payments. Starting today, residents can pay their property taxes by telephone by calling 833-303-6683. They can also be made in person at the Sedgwick County Tag Offices at 2525 W. Douglas […]
wichitabyeb.com
Drury Lane Bakery & Cafe building up for sale as owners look to change business model
As everyone knows, running a small business is tough. Sacrifices have to be made, and that’s exactly what the owners of Drury Lane Bakery & Cafe in Derby have done to keep their business open the past six years. Today, they made the announcement that they have decided to...
Wichita nonprofit looking for cold weather clothing donations
As cold weather moves in to Wichita and the surrounding areas, a local nonprofit is asking for donations to keep families in need warm this winter.
🎥 A Day In The Life: Wells Aircraft
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of the more popular and unique small airplanes is the Cirrus. The small, single-engine airplane became a news headline when it became the first aircraft to sport its own parachute, which can bring the aircraft down if it becomes disabled and can’t glide or fly.
Wichita Wind Surge: No season tickets, starts new plans
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are a die-hard Wichita Wind Surge fan, get ready for a new way to buy tickets. The minor league baseball team is getting rid of traditional season tickets and replacing them with something new. Fans can purchase direct reservation memberships called Wind Surge Membership Access Plans. “The traditional season […]
Wichita has spent $150,000 on legal fees in defense of police gang list
TOPEKA — The City of Wichita has paid a private law firm more than $150,000 in legal fees to defend itself from litigation over the police department’s use of a gang list. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and Kansas Appleseed filed a class action lawsuit against the city in April 2021, arguing that […] The post Wichita has spent $150,000 on legal fees in defense of police gang list appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jenna & Javaire Felsburg
A dad is hoping the community can help find his daughter and grandson, who’ve been missing since this summer. Jenna Felsburg, 20, and her son Javaire, 1, were last seen July 6, 2022, records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Show. Though, Jenna’s dad said he hasn’t’ physically seen her since June 1. Jenna and her child were believed to be down here in Wichita at the time, but they do have ties to Topeka and out of state, family shares.
wichitabyeb.com
Checking out the southside location of The Angry Elephant
We were celebrating a birthday for an extended family member and decided to check out the south side location of The Angry Elephant. We’ve been plenty of times to their original location on south Hillside, along with their Tyler store. This was our first time visiting the newer location that opened earlier this year.
Amidon Bridge closure causing more traffic in neighborhoods
Road construction in the heart of Wichita is changing the way thousands of drivers get around each day. It's causing headaches for some travelers but also for people who live nearby.
New Wichita police chief is in town
New Wichita police chief is in town New Wichita police chief is in town New Wichita police chief is in town New Wichita police chief is in town
KWCH.com
WPD announces annual toy drive
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is launching its annual toy drive for local Domestic Violence shelters. On December 5, WPD will be collecting items, ranging from apparel to blankets. If you would like to donate, the event will be held at the Community Policing Office at 5802 W. Central. The toy drive will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
wichitabyeb.com
Kiko’s returning to Wichita next month with Kiko’s Burrito Co.
Earlier this year, the taco restaurant and self-proclaimed “Carne Asada Specialist” Kiko’s closed their Wichita location at 2800 E. Central. The restaurant that started in Newton where their original location still resides was rumored to be on the hunt for a new spot in Wichita. Their new...
Hutch Rec Director of Sports retiring end of year
Hutchinson, Kan. – The Hutchinson Recreation Commission (Hutch Rec) in Hutchinson, announced on Nov. 28, Director of Sports, Randy Carter, will be retiring on Dec. 31. Carter began his career with Hutch Rec in November 2007 as the agency’s Sports Coordinator. Carter moved into the Director of Sports...
travelwithsara.com
Fall In Love With Winfield, Kansas
The first time you stop in Winfield, Kansas, you will wonder why you have not stopped before. Winfield is a small town that knows how to play big. You will find it easy to fall in love with Winfield, Kansas. It’s no secret that Winfield is an event community, but...
kfdi.com
WPD collecting donations for local shelters
Wichita police are collecting donations to provide gifts for kids staying at local domestic violence shelters. Toys and other gift items can be dropped off on December 5, at the Patrol West station, at 5803 W Central. That is on Central just west of I-235. Gift idea include arts and...
Comments / 2