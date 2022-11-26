ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
Larry Brown Sports

NFL exec predicts where Odell Beckham Jr. will sign

Odell Beckham Jr. is scheduled to meet with at least three teams before finally making his free agent decision, but one executive who is familiar with the situation believes the star wide receiver may have already made up his mind. Beckham appears to be deciding between three teams — the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss

The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move that involved a wide receiver on Monday. The team officially waived receiver Andre Baccellia following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals needed to stop a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to win but were unable to.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Jets Signed Former Cardinals Running Back On Tuesday

The New York Jets added to their backfield on Tuesday. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The Jets signed former Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad." An undrafted back out of Central Michigan, Ward played in 32 games for the Cards, including five this season; totaling...
NEW YORK STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Green Bay Packers A.J. Dillon’s Wife, Gabrielle Dillon

A.J. Dillon of the Green Bay Packers has had an up-and-down 2022, with some impressive performances and some setbacks due to injury. The footballer’s personal highlight of the year was his wedding to the woman of his dreams. A.J. Dillon’s wife, Gabrielle Dillon, was always there to cheer him on at every game. The Dillons’ chemistry and adventures set the bar for other couples. Fans are curious about the running back’s other half, a professional photographer. So we reveal her full background in this Gabrielle Dillon wiki.
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey kiss on the sideline before 49ers-Saints game

Olivia Culpo has become a sideline staple at Levi’s Stadium after the Panthers traded her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey to 49ers last month. The model and actress shared a kiss with the running back before the 49ers defeated the Saints 13-0 on Sunday for their fourth consecutive win. Culpo took to her Instagram story to repost a clip of the couple’s sweet moment on the sidelines, where she was decked out in 49ers gear. The TLC star, 30, rocked a red bomber jacket with the 49ers logo on the back, and jeans with white boots. Culpo attended the game with McCaffrey’s...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Look: Nasty Weather At 2 NFL Games On Sunday

We have some pretty nasty weather in the forecast for a couple of NFL games on Sunday. Both Cleveland and Washington are getting some heavy rain leading into kickoff on Sunday. The Browns are set to host the Bucs, while the Commanders are taking on the Falcons. Kickoff for both...
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Get Concerning Injury Update On Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers picked up another victory on Sunday afternoon, defeating the New Orleans Saints 13-0. While picking up their fourth consecutive win is certainly encouraging, the 49ers can’t help but feel like they lost coming out of that game. That is because they suffered some more injuries...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Blake Griffin turns back the clock with thunderous dunk

Boston Celtics fans were treated to vintage Blake Griffin during Monday night's game at TD Garden. Griffin, who made a living on his dunking prowess during the prime of his career, turned back the clock in the second quarter vs. the Charlotte Hornets. The six-time All-Star finished off an alley-oop with a vicious one-handed slam.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Starting Quarterback Injured During Warmups

An NFL starting quarterback has reportedly suffered an injury during pregame warmups and he will not play on Sunday afternoon. Bears starting quarterback Trevor Siemian, who was set to start for Justin Fields, suffered an injury during pregame warmups. He will not be able to play on Sunday afternoon. Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Lions, Seahawks holding top-five picks thanks to QB trades

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NBC Sports

Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12

With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy