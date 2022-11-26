Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
WATCH: Denver Broncos Defensive Lineman Goes Off on Russell Wilson
Things continue to be bad for the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson with frustrations boiling over on both sides of the ball. During Sunday’s NFL game against the Carolina Panthers, the Broncos just looked flat. They had little offensive production, and Wilson was just barely above 50% passing on the day.
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit
Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
NFL exec predicts where Odell Beckham Jr. will sign
Odell Beckham Jr. is scheduled to meet with at least three teams before finally making his free agent decision, but one executive who is familiar with the situation believes the star wide receiver may have already made up his mind. Beckham appears to be deciding between three teams — the...
Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss
The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move that involved a wide receiver on Monday. The team officially waived receiver Andre Baccellia following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals needed to stop a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to win but were unable to.
Referees completely missed a Seahawks linebacker running off the bench to block after an interception
We have no word from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor on what exactly happened on this play from Sunday’s overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. But here’s what we do know: He should be happy referees and replay officials didn’t catch it at the time. Derek...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Jets Signed Former Cardinals Running Back On Tuesday
The New York Jets added to their backfield on Tuesday. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The Jets signed former Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad." An undrafted back out of Central Michigan, Ward played in 32 games for the Cards, including five this season; totaling...
RUMOR: Jets’ true feelings on Zach Wilson after public support
Zach Wilson was seen as the savior of the New York Jets at one point. Drafted second overall by the team in 2021, there was hope that he could be the great QB the team badly needed. Just a year in, though, and it seems like Wilson is already losing the trust of the front office… and maybe even his trust in himself.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Green Bay Packers A.J. Dillon’s Wife, Gabrielle Dillon
A.J. Dillon of the Green Bay Packers has had an up-and-down 2022, with some impressive performances and some setbacks due to injury. The footballer’s personal highlight of the year was his wedding to the woman of his dreams. A.J. Dillon’s wife, Gabrielle Dillon, was always there to cheer him on at every game. The Dillons’ chemistry and adventures set the bar for other couples. Fans are curious about the running back’s other half, a professional photographer. So we reveal her full background in this Gabrielle Dillon wiki.
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey kiss on the sideline before 49ers-Saints game
Olivia Culpo has become a sideline staple at Levi’s Stadium after the Panthers traded her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey to 49ers last month. The model and actress shared a kiss with the running back before the 49ers defeated the Saints 13-0 on Sunday for their fourth consecutive win. Culpo took to her Instagram story to repost a clip of the couple’s sweet moment on the sidelines, where she was decked out in 49ers gear. The TLC star, 30, rocked a red bomber jacket with the 49ers logo on the back, and jeans with white boots. Culpo attended the game with McCaffrey’s...
Look: Nasty Weather At 2 NFL Games On Sunday
We have some pretty nasty weather in the forecast for a couple of NFL games on Sunday. Both Cleveland and Washington are getting some heavy rain leading into kickoff on Sunday. The Browns are set to host the Bucs, while the Commanders are taking on the Falcons. Kickoff for both...
NFL Analysis Network
49ers Get Concerning Injury Update On Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco 49ers picked up another victory on Sunday afternoon, defeating the New Orleans Saints 13-0. While picking up their fourth consecutive win is certainly encouraging, the 49ers can’t help but feel like they lost coming out of that game. That is because they suffered some more injuries...
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane by police
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport Sunday after refusing to put on his seatbelt.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Blake Griffin turns back the clock with thunderous dunk
Boston Celtics fans were treated to vintage Blake Griffin during Monday night's game at TD Garden. Griffin, who made a living on his dunking prowess during the prime of his career, turned back the clock in the second quarter vs. the Charlotte Hornets. The six-time All-Star finished off an alley-oop with a vicious one-handed slam.
Breaking: NFL Starting Quarterback Injured During Warmups
An NFL starting quarterback has reportedly suffered an injury during pregame warmups and he will not play on Sunday afternoon. Bears starting quarterback Trevor Siemian, who was set to start for Justin Fields, suffered an injury during pregame warmups. He will not be able to play on Sunday afternoon. Chicago...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; San Francisco 49ers hit top three
Hark! The Eagles soar on golden wings back to the top of the NFL Power Rankings. A dominant offensive performance against the Packers on Sunday Night Football was enough to bump the Chiefs from the top spot in what's shaping up as an epic back-and-forth battle between superpowers down the home stretch of the regular season.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Lions, Seahawks holding top-five picks thanks to QB trades
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NBC Sports
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
