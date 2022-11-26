The Chevrolet Corvette is well into its production cycle on the C8 platform, which will soon include a long-awaited hybrid all-wheel drive version of America’s sports car. But General Motors is already working on a few successors to go above that hybrid C8, and some hints and rumors give us new intel on what to expect from the car that will likely be called Zora. According to Autoblog, that top-of-the-range C8 might be a separate car altogether that would not wear the Corvette name.

1 DAY AGO