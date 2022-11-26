Read full article on original website
2023 Cadillac CT4 Gets New Radiant Red Tintcoat Color: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac CT4 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Argent Silver Metallic, Midnight Steel Metallic, and Radiant Red Tintcoat. Here’s our first look at the new Red hue. Assigned RPO code GNT and touch-up paint code WA-170H, Radiant Red Tintcoat is one of eight exterior colors...
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
2024 Chevy Trax vs. 2023 Chevy Trailblazer: Exterior Dimensions Compared
GM revealed the 2024 Chevy Trax this past October, pulling the sheets on an all-new entry-level vehicle for the small crossover segment. When it goes on sale next spring, the new Trax will be sold alongside the Chevy Trailblazer, and with that in mind, we’re taking a look at how the two crossovers compare in terms of exterior dimensions.
2023 Chevy Silverado HD Gets Price Increase In November
The 2023 Chevy Silverado HD introduces only minor changes and updates compared to the preceding 2022 model year, with the nameplate receiving a full model refresh for the following 2024 model year. Now, however, GM has increased pricing for the 2023 Chevy Silverado HD during the month of November, 2022.
2023 Corvette Z06 VIN 001 Has Arrived At The Dealership
It can seem like a lifetime ago that GM officially announced the 2023 Corvette Z06. Unveiled last year, we’ve since been anxiously waiting for the high-performance sports car to hit dealership lots and public roads. Now, we can rejoice, as the first production C8 Corvette Z06 has finally arrived at a dealer.
Which 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Gas mileage is becoming more prevalent. This 2023 Toyota SUV gets the best gas mileage. The post Which 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chevy's 1,000-HP Hybrid Supercar Might Not Be Called a Corvette
The Chevrolet Corvette is well into its production cycle on the C8 platform, which will soon include a long-awaited hybrid all-wheel drive version of America’s sports car. But General Motors is already working on a few successors to go above that hybrid C8, and some hints and rumors give us new intel on what to expect from the car that will likely be called Zora. According to Autoblog, that top-of-the-range C8 might be a separate car altogether that would not wear the Corvette name.
1970 Chevelle SS Takes On 1974 Plymouth Duster 360 In A Drag Race: Video
It’s time to head back to the drag strip to watch as a pair of classic muscle machines battles it out for straight-line supremacy. Taking to the lanes this time is a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS, which is lining up alongside a 1974 Plymouth Duster 360 in the following racing video.
GM Confirms Next-Gen GMC Acadia Will Be Bigger
General Motors recently confirmed that the next-generation GMC Acadia will grow in size, corroborating an exclusive GM Authority report originally published in August 2020. For those readers who may have missed it, GM Authority previously reported that the upcoming third-generation GMC Acadia would debut as a full-size crossover, as compared to the midsize dimensions of the current second-generation model. When the first-generation GMC Acadia originally launched in 2007, it was offered as a full-size three-row model, with the second-gen model downsizing an entire size segment, both inside and out.
Do Cops Drive V6 Dodge Chargers?
The Dodge Charger Pursuit is an example of V6 Charger and V8 Charger that cops can use. Police Chargers are in use all over the country. The post Do Cops Drive V6 Dodge Chargers? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup In Moonshot Green Matte: First Pictures
The GMC Hummer EV Pickup is an incredible vehicle, offering absurd levels of performance both on and off the road. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that customer demand for the all-electric supertruck has been quite high, with much anticipation for the more affordable, lower-end models set to be released. Now, we’re getting our first look at the 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup draped in the Moonshot Green Matte hue thanks to the following GM Authority photos.
Cadillac XT5 Recalled For Faulty Rearview Camera
GM has issued a product recall for certain examples of the 2020 Cadillac XT5 and 2021 Cadillac XT5 due to an issue related to the luxury crossover’s rearview camera. The problem: affected vehicles fitted with the optional Surround Vision feature may have a rearview camera that fails to work or functions intermittently due to coaxial cable connectors being improperly crimped.
Harbor Freight’s Cyber Monday Deals Are Damn Good
Robert BaconSave up to 37% at Harbor Freight this Cyber Monday. You’re guaranteed to find something you need on this list.
Widebody Corvette Z06 Rendering Lays Into The Aggression
The C8 Corvette Z06 stands apart from the “standard” C8 Stingray thanks to its widebody design and aggressive style, but now, one automotive designer is taking the Z06 to new extremes with the following rendering images. Recently posted to social media by Instagram user @carmstyledesign1, the images show...
With a carbon-fiber frame and a 1000W motor, this might be the most affordable premium e-bike yet…
Returning back to its roots after building the flagship high-end Nyx e-bike, Nireeka announced the Revenant, a stunning sub $2500 e-bike with a 1000W motor, 50-mile range, and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System). The Revenant follows Nireeka’s established design style, posturing itself as an incredibly slick, state-of-the-art e-bike for people on...
2023 GMC Hummer EV3X Offers New Launch Package
The 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup is a highly capable machine, both on and off the beaten path. When optioned in the range-topping Edition 1 trim, the all-electric supertruck performs feats seldom seen from a vehicle of its size or heft. Now, GM Authority has learned that the Hummer EV3X Pickup will be available with a new 3X Launch Package.
Buick Century Raises the Bar for Ultra-Luxury Minivans
The Buick Century is a new flagship ultra-luxury minivan, sitting atop the brands GL8 family of vans offered in China. The Century comes in equally sumptuous four- or six-seat layouts, complete with 18-way adjustable seats. The Century will be available with three trim levels, starting around $74,500 and ranging to...
Chevy Silverado ZR2 Off-Road Racer Concept Revealed In Australia
Earlier this year, GM Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) announced that the Chevy Silverado ZR2 would be offered in Australia and New Zealand as a 2023 model-year vehicle. Now, GMSV has released an Australian-developed off-road racer concept based on the ZR2 as a promotional tool for the upcoming launch. Created by Chevrolet...
Chevy Silverado EV Driveline Uses 45 Percent Fewer Part Numbers Than ICE Silverado
GM’s switch to an all-electric portfolio brings with it several notable benefits, not the least of which is a considerable reduction in vehicle complexity with regard to the average number of driveline parts. In fact, according to Executive Vice President of Global Product Development Doug Parks, the Chevy Silverado EV driveline uses on average 45 percent fewer part numbers than the driveline of an equivalent ICE-powered Chevy Silverado.
2023 Chevy Colorado Pricing Revealed
The 2023 Chevy Colorado got its big debut late in July, with GM ushering in a brand-new third generation for the nameplate. Now, GM Authority has exclusively uncovered in-depth 2023 Chevy Colorado pricing information ahead of official disclosure from the automaker. Per GM Authority sources, the 2023 Chevy Colorado starts...
