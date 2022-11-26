Read full article on original website
Casemiro Leads Neymar-less Brazil to 1-0 Win Over Switzerland
The Brazilian midfielder showed up in a big way for the Seleçao in their match against Switzerland on Monday. Known more as a defensive-minded player, the 30-year-old netted Brazil's lone goal of the day and was instrumental in securing his country a spot in the knockout round. After 83...
Argentina Vs. Mexico Sees Biggest US Viewership For Group Stage World Cup Game
A record 8.9 million viewers tuned in for Telemundo’s coverage of Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday, making it the most-watched World Cup group stage broadcast in U.S. history. The game, which kicked off in the primetime 2 p.m. ET spot on Saturday, shattered the previous group...
How to Watch Argentina Vs. Poland in Group C World Cup Match
Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski have squared off on some of soccer’s biggest stages. Between the UEFA Champions League and Ballon d’Or races, Messi and Lewandowski are among the best players of their generation. Now, the two legends will take their competition to the World Cup. Messi and...
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 30
It was an exciting Tuesday in the World Cup stratosphere as the group stage for Groups A and B came to a flashing finale. England defeated Wales 3-0 with the great work of Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford. The United States followed in a similar fashion, beating Iran 1-0 after a Christian Pulisic goal.
Christian Pulisic Sends Epic Message From Hospital After USMNT's Win Over Iran
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It looks like U.S. men's national team fans don't have to worry about Christian Pulisic's injury. The star American winger sent out a Snapchat picture of himself in a...
Social Media Goes Crazy Over USMNT Win, Advancement to Knockout Round
After two stressful hours and 100 minutes of play, the U.S. Men's National Team has in fact survived and advanced. The young American squad held on to a 1-0 lead to beat Iran and punch its ticket into the Round of 16. The game was not for the faint of...
Canelo Álvarez Threatens Lionel Messi for Allegedly Disrespecting Mexico in Locker Room Video
In one corner, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez. In the other, Lionel Messi. The Argentina star may have gotten into trouble with the wrong person after moving the Mexican national team jersey with his foot while celebrating his team’s much-needed World Cup win against Mexico on Saturday.
Neymar Set to Miss Brazil's Last Group Game at World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Brazil will continue to be without Neymar when the Seleçao plays its last Group G match at the 2022 World Cup on Friday, Dec. 2. The star midfielder...
How the USMNT Reached the World Cup Round of 16
The U.S. men's national team has advanced. Faced with a win-or-go-home scenario, the United States toughed out a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The USMNT entered the third and final group stage matchday in third place behind second-place Iran,...
USMNT's Christian Pulisic Taken to Hospital, Diagnosed With Pelvic Injury
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The United States men's national team advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. Now, the Americans will be holding...
USMNT vs. Iran 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It’s now all to play for on Tuesday. Following the United States men’s national team’s 0-0 draw with England and Iran’s 2-0 win over Wales on Friday, the scenario for the U.S. is as clear as ever: win or go home.
