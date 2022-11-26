Read full article on original website
Springfield man arrested in connection with shooting on Hancock Street
A Springfield man was arrested in connection with a shooting on Hancock Street early Saturday morning.
PHOTOS: Suspect allegedly stole from Westfield package store
The Westfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person who allegedly stole from a package store.
Northampton man sentenced in hit and run deadly accident
A Northampton man has been sentenced to 5 years in state prison after pleading guilty to a hit-and-run accident that killed a woman in 2021.
How effective is gun detection technology in fighting crime?
What is gun detection technology, how do police departments use it and does it impact crime? 22News I-Team Reporter Kate Wilkinson takes an in-depth look.
westernmassnews.com
Customers looking to recover clothes after suspicious fire at Holyoke dry cleaners
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a weekend fire at a dry cleaner in Holyoke, a concerned viewer reached out to our newsroom asking how customers could recover their clothing left inside. “‘Why’ is a good word. It’s devastating,” said Heather Burbeck-Rodriguez. It wasn’t a quiet, restful...
Stolen gun from Vermont found during Greenfield traffic stop
Two men from different states are facing charges after Massachusetts State Police conduct a traffic stop in Greenfield last week.
Range Rover found hidden at Colchester business after speeding at 132MPH on Route 2, driver arrested
A Manchester man is facing several charges after allegedly driving 132 miles per hour in Colchester Monday morning.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car Chicopee: Report
One person is dead after they were hit by a car in Chicopee, Western Mass News reports. Police responded to the crash on Chicopee Street around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, according to Chicopee Police on Facebook and Western Mass News. The crash shut down Chicopee Street from Celestine Street as a result, according to police.
2 men found with guns arrested following shooting in Worcester, police say
Two men found to be in possession of guns following a shooting on Gardner Street in Worcester were arrested Sunday, police said. Officers responded to 2 (A) Gardner Street after receiving a report of gunshots and found a group arguing outside the apartment, police said. Upon police’s arrival, one man...
westernmassnews.com
Officials concerned over vote to reinstate convicted Springfield police officers
New details have been released following a fight that broke out at the Chicopee High-Chicopee Comp. ‘Sword’ game on Thanksgiving. Runners were ready in their costumes, telling us how this race helps get them in the holiday spirit. Getting Answers: protecting Cyber Monday purchases from thieves. Updated: 7...
Two suspects allegedly stole elderly person’s wallet and went on shopping spree
Enfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects allegedly involved in several thefts.
Two arrested at Chicopee football Sword game, firearm located
Two teenagers were arrested after police broke up a large disturbance during the annual Chicopee football Sword game.
westernmassnews.com
Portion of Chicopee Street closed following car accident
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Chicopee Street for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to Chicopee Police, Chicopee Street is closed from Celestine to Charpentier while crews clear the scene. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area until the road has reopened. An estimated...
Fire hits apartment building on Esther Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - An apartment building on Esther Street was damaged by fire late Tuesday morning. There were no reported injuries. Firefighters were dispatched to 55 Esther St. about 11:30 a.m. Crews were able to knock down the flames before they could spread to much of the three-story building. Return to...
Chicopee pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Willimansett section of the city
CHICOPEE – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday evening. The man was hit at about 5:30 p.m. near 548 Chicopee St. The driver remained at the scene after the crash, said Travis Odiorne, police public information officer. “Officers arrived and provided aid until paramedics arrived...
Amherst fire reminder to keep bedroom doors closed at night
The Amherst Fire Department is sharing an important safety tip in case of a fire in your home.
Pittsfield School Employees Union President Charged With Drunkenly Shoving Cop: Police
Police in Florida arrested the president of the Pittsfield Federation of School Employees union earlier this month after she allegedly shoved a sheriff's deputy while drunk at a concert, authorities said. Sandra Amburn, 73, of Pittsfield, is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer — a felony — stemming...
Springfield police officer Jose Diaz backs out of guilty plea in Nathan Bill’s case
SPRINGFIELD — Suspended Police Officer Jose Diaz on Monday pulled the chute on a guilty plea in the long-running Nathan Bill’s assault case at the last second in Hampden Superior Court. Diaz — acquitted in May of assault charges associated with a 2015 altercation between off-duty officers and...
Peter Toomey sentenced to 5 years in prison for hit and run that killed Rhonda Thompson
A Northampton man who left the scene after striking and killing 45-year-old Rhonda Thompson in 2021 was sentenced to 5 years in state prison Tuesday, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said. Peter E. Toomey, 53, pleaded guilty to charges of leaving the scene of personal injury causing death, misleading...
MassLive.com
Chicopee police charge 2 teens after gun pulled in fight at football game
A pair of teenagers are facing charges after one of them pulled a gun and struck a bystander in the face with it during a fight at Chicopee’s annual Thanksgiving Day football game, police said. Emmanuel Nieves and Anthony Rodriguez, both 19, were arrested Thursday after a confrontation during...
MassLive.com
