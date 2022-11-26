ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car Chicopee: Report

One person is dead after they were hit by a car in Chicopee, Western Mass News reports. Police responded to the crash on Chicopee Street around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, according to Chicopee Police on Facebook and Western Mass News. The crash shut down Chicopee Street from Celestine Street as a result, according to police.
Portion of Chicopee Street closed following car accident

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Chicopee Street for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to Chicopee Police, Chicopee Street is closed from Celestine to Charpentier while crews clear the scene. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area until the road has reopened. An estimated...
