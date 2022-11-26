Falcons vs. Commanders Preview: Atlanta Looks To Move Forward Without TE Kyle Pitts

The Atlanta Falcons are currently in the hunt for a division title, but the team will have to continue their journey without second-year tight end Kyle Pitts.

The 5-6 Atlanta Falcons are still in the hunt for the NFC South title. They are entering their Week 12 contest against the 6-5 Washington Commanders second in the division trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a game.

With six games left in the 2022 campaign, Sunday will mark the Falcons' push toward their first division title since 2016. But they will have to do so without the services of second-year tight end Kyle Pitts.

Pitts suffered a torn MCL during the Falcons' Week 11 win over the Chicago Bears. And as first reported by NFL Network, the injury will require surgery and could be season-ending.

"Very unfortunate and for a guy, especially in his second year, that continues to get better every week," quarterback Marcus Mariota said. "He turned into one of our better blocking tight ends, he's such a force in the passing game, so to fill that void you got to have a couple of guys step up, and we got a great tight end group, and I think we're more than capable of doing that."

Mariota described the loss of Pitts to Cordarrelle Patterson , who missed four consecutive games due to a knee injury. Mariota said it takes several players to help fill the empty void of Pitts' on-field presence.

The Falcons have a tight end corps of Feleipe Franks, Anthony Firkser, Parker Hesse and MyCole Pruitt.

In addition to Pitts, the Falcons will also take on the Commanders at FedEx Field without defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham due to a knee injury.

"Obviously, both of those guys won't expect them back in the short term," coach Arthur Smith said. "You do what's in the best interest of the players' health, first and foremost regardless of what year they're in the league.

"I would never — if a guys in a seventh year or second year, I would never navigate somebody doing something that wasn't in the best interest of their health."

Pitts has caught 28 passes for 356 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Graham has recorded 34 tackles with eight quarterback hits.

The Falcons and Commanders kick off at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field.

