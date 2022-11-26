ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels

MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.
Photo shows 3 stowaways who were rescued from oil tanker's rudder after likely 11-day ordeal

Barcelona — Spain's Maritime Rescue Service says it has rescued three stowaways traveling on a ship's rudder in the Canary Islands after the vessel sailed there from Nigeria. The men, found on the Alithini II oil tanker at the Las Palmas port, appeared to have symptoms of dehydration and hypothermia and were transferred to hospitals on the island for medical attention, Spain's Salvamento Marítimo said.
