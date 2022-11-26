Read full article on original website
Dozens of Women Killed in Factory Fire Tragedy
China's state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday attributed the cause of the blaze to "illegal activity."
Archeologists discover bodies were not relocated to new cemeteries in Florida | 60 Minutes
"The bodies were not removed,” Cardno archeologist Erin McKendry tells 60 Minutes. Black cemeteries that were said to be relocated for development projects in the 1950s have been uncovered under a parking lot, school and office building in Clearwater, Florida.
Migrant politician has rocky start in Italian parliament
ROME, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Italy's only Black lawmaker suspended himself from his left-wing party on Thursday after his family was accused of mismanaging funds and exploiting staff at two associations meant to help immigrants.
Rescuers attempt to save 5 pilot whales stranded on Massachusetts beach
Rescuers are racing to save five pilot whales stranded on a Massachusetts beach. The whales were first spotted swimming in shallow water in Eastham on Monday night. By Tuesday morning, International Fund for Animal Welfare crews confirmed that five whales were stranded and one young calf had died. IFAW crew...
World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels
MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.
Photo shows 3 stowaways who were rescued from oil tanker's rudder after likely 11-day ordeal
Barcelona — Spain's Maritime Rescue Service says it has rescued three stowaways traveling on a ship's rudder in the Canary Islands after the vessel sailed there from Nigeria. The men, found on the Alithini II oil tanker at the Las Palmas port, appeared to have symptoms of dehydration and hypothermia and were transferred to hospitals on the island for medical attention, Spain's Salvamento Marítimo said.
