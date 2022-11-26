Read full article on original website
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England. This is Episode 168 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the fallout of Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership,...
Ex-NFLer Encourages Odell Beckham to Visit Vikings
Odell Beckham has only been mentioned in the shadows as a possible free-agent addition to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, the rumor mill has quietly suggested Beckham to Minnesota since Kevin O’Connell joined the franchise as the Vikings new skipper. O’Connell was Beckham’s offensive coordinator in 2021 during a Super Bowl triumph in Los Angeles. But now O’Connell’s Vikings own the NFL’s second-best record at 9-2, Beckham is choosing which Super Bowl contender to join, and the three-time Pro Bowler would actually fit with the Vikings.
Fears Confirmed: Vikings Rookie Lost for Season
The Minnesota Vikings passing defense ranks last in the NFL per passing yards allowed and lost a critical young asset on Tuesday. Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth had meniscus surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Booth, 22, battled injury earlier this season, too, and played 105 defensive...
Minnesota Vikings Adam Thielen Spits Out Turkey Live On TV
Ahh, the Thanksgiving tradition has come and gone...family, turkey, and football. That is what we look forward to all year long. For most of us, it is a time to get together with distant family members we only see ONCE a year, by late in the afternoon your uncle is asleep on the couch - these are all traditional values that we thrive on. One thing is quite sure, whether you are at home or you and your family travel to grandpa and grandma's house, the second you set foot inside you can't escape football on the television set. When I was a kid, every single turkey day involved the Dallas Cowboys taking on Washington Redskins. This year the Thanksgiving finale of the 3 games that were played was Minnesota Vikings at home hosting the New England Patriots. The Skol was looking for redemption, not lousy turkey.
Another Former Viking Signs onto the Bills 53-Man Roster
The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings have been a pipeline for NFL players in recent years. Following the 2019 season, the two teams made the blockbuster trade that sent Stefon Diggs to Buffalo, and the Vikings got the draft pick that ended up being Justin Jefferson. Then, this offseason, former Vikings QB Case Keenum headed to Buffalo, and the Vikings signed DT Harrison Phillips.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
NFL Analysis Network
Vikings Receive Tough Injury Update On Young Cornerback
The Minnesota Vikings came into the 2022 offseason knowing that they needed to make some upgrades in their secondary. They struggled mightily in 2021 slowing down opponents’ passing games as their secondary had numerous underperforming players. So, with the 42nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Vikings...
Pro Bowl Voters Love the Vikings
The NFL starts the Pro Bowl voting process halfway through the season each year. That’s a big deal for fans who want to have their colors represented at the event, and they also want to get their favorite players the honors they deserve. For players, it’s significant because the...
Vikings’ Preseason Star Keeps Getting Opportunities with NFC Rival
When Minnesota’s final roster was announced, it was fairly surprising to see the team move on from T.Y. McGill. The veteran defensive tackle showed some really good things as a pass rusher. In the end, the Vikings’ preseason star didn’t snag one of the coveted final spots.
Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 27th
CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX) - Penn State vs. Tulane. Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) - Illinois vs. Florida. Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) - Maryland vs. Duke. Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh. Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
Two Vikings Make ESPN’s List of Best NFL Players Under 25
Some of the best player’s into today’s NFL are among the youngest in the league. This is especially so due to historically great draft classes in both 2020 and 2021. The Minnesota Vikings have certainly benefited from this pool of young talent, and because of that, they have had two players named to ESPN‘s list of best NFL players under 25 years of age.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota DB, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal
Minnesota is set to see its defensive backs core reduced by one as a sophomore safety announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened on Monday. Steven Ortiz Jr. was a 4-star recruit out of the Phoenix area who signed with the Golden Gophers out of the class of 2021. However, on Tuesday, he tweeted that he was bound for the portal.
Vikings Kicking Has Flat-Out Been Terrible
While the Minnesota Vikings impressive 9-2 record is as magnificent as it is unforeseen, the team’s kicking has flat-out been terrible. For about seven seasons — since Blair Walsh missed a playoff-round-advancing field goal in 2015 — Minnesota’s kicking game has encountered ups and downs, usually ending with a kicker bottoming out and leaving the team.
The Vikings Have a New Wild Card Matchup
After the conclusion of Week 12, the Minnesota Vikings sit at 9=2 atop the NFC North and in the NFC’s No. 2 seed. While the Vikings position in the NFC has remained steady, the conference around them is continuously shifting. Because of that, the current NFC playoff picture suggests that the Vikings have a new Wild Card matchup for the third time in as many weeks.
A Step Forward for the Vikings Offensive Line in Week 12
In the midst of a rather dependable season by the Vikings’ offensive line, they turned in a disastrous performance against the Dallas Cowboys. The unit allowed 7 sacks in pass protection for QB Kirk Cousins, as well as a 63% pressure rate per ESPN, the highest Cousins has dealt with in his career.
Questions Answered: 1 New Playoff Scenario, Taylor Heinicke, Blake Brandel
Questions Answered: 1 New Playoff Scenario, Taylor Heinicke, Blake Brandel. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 27th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some...
The Vikings’ Pass Rush Urgently Needs to Generate Pressure
A couple weeks ago, we saw what happened against the Dallas Cowboys. Dan Quinn’s talented defense generated a remarkable amount of pressure on Kirk Cousins, completely derailing Minnesota’s offense. Minnesota’s talented group simply didn’t have an answer, leading to the 40-3 outcome. It was a good lesson on what can occur when a defense relentlessly pressures a QB. The Vikings’ pass rush needs to emulate what Dallas accomplished.
Week 13 NFL Playoff Picture: The League Continues Shuffling
We are officially two-thirds through the NFL regular season schedule, so it’s safe to say we are in the closing stretch. During these final six weeks, there are many teams jockeying for playoff positioning throughout both conferences. Here’s a look at the Week 13 NFL playoff picture including the projected Wild Card matchups.
Questions Answered: Kwesi’s Rookie Class, Andrew Booth Injury, 2 as the Number
Questions Answered: Kwesi’s Rookie Class, Andrew Booth Injury, 2 as the Number. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 28th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are...
Vikings Rookie CB Andrew Booth Will Miss the Rest of the 2022 Season
After a Monday where most of the injury news was positive, the Minnesota Vikings have some unfortunate injury news on Tuesday. The Vikings rookie CB Andrew Booth will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with his knee injury, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Booth injured his knee in...
