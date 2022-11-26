ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenna firefighters collecting donations for Center of Hope

By Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 3 days ago
During the holiday season, Ravenna Firefighters Local 1340 is giving back by collecting donations in support of the mission of Center of Hope in Ravenna to help families in need.

Items sought include peanut butter, Ramen noodles, cheese crackers,canned goods with pop tops, small manual can openers, meat stick snacks, gum and mints, Hot Hands warmer packs, non-perishable foods and hygiene products.

Donations can be dropped off at the Ravenna Fire Department, 214 Park Way.

The collection drive comes on top of a recent $2,000 donation that the Ravenna Firefighters Local 1340 presented to Center of Hope.

