Read full article on original website
Related
Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar in shock after audacious scoop goal against Serbia is given
Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar scored one of the goals of the 2022 World Cup so far after his audacious scoop was given following a VAR check in a thrilling clash against Serbia.With his team trailing 3-1 with half-an-hour to go, Aboubakar sat down Serbia defender Nemanja Maksimovic before terrifically lobbing keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.Yet the striker seemed nonplussed when the offside flag was lifted with Aboubakar himself seemingly accepting that he timed his run a tad early. But following a quick VAR review, using the semi-automated offside technology, he was shown to be onside and the goal was given. Aboubakar enjoyed...
SB Nation
Brazil, Portugal advance to last 16; Ghana, Korea, Serbia, Cameroon entertain with goalfests
Brazil and Portugal became the second and third teams to book their places in the Last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, joining France among the teams already guaranteed to advance from the group stage with a game to spare. Their 1-0 and 2-0 wins over Switzerland and Uruguay, respectively,...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Portugal 'don't understand how' Danilo Pereira broke ribs
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Portugal manager Fernando Santos said the team "do not understand...
Ghana coach shows terrible sportsmanship with crying South Korean player
South Korea began the 2022 World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay and trailed Ghana 2-0 at halftime on Monday. A pair of goals from Cho Gue-sung within three minutes of each other tied the contest at 2-2 though, before Ghana's Mohammed Kudus put in the game-winner in the 68th minute.
Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup
Canada‘s dream of FIFA World Cup glory has come to a close. After Canadian Alphonso Davies scored the fastest goal (so far) in this World Cup, the odds quickly turned in Croatia‘s favor and stayed that way until the final whistle. Once the 2018 World Cup runners-up netted their first goal after 35 minutes of nervy play, Read more... The post Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Epic dance battle breaks out at World Cup 2022 in Qatar
The World Cup has been a kickin’ good time. Watch as a celebratory jig among Arab fans turned into a dance-off when a group of Brazilians jumped in. The uplifting clip filmed outside a stadium in Qatar has more than three million views on Twitter.
Iranian Journalist Asks Black Soccer Player if He's 'OK' to Represent U.S.
The response by midfielder Tyler Adams was addressed calmly and brilliantly.
Hindu group to march for Adani port project in India amid Christian protests
VIZHINJAM, India, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A Hindu group close to India's ruling party will on Wednesday march in support of a $900 million port project by the Adani Group which has been stalled by Christian protesters, as tensions rise after clashes in which 80 people were injured.
NBC Sports
England squad for 2022 World Cup
The 26 players in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by Gareth Southgate. England go into the World Cup as the 4th favorites (+700) to win the trophy and there is a lot of pressure on Southgate’s squad. After finishing fourth at the 2018...
The Jewish Press
Arab Fan Goes on Tirade, says Israeli Journalist ‘Not Welcome’ at World Cup in Qatar
Israeli journalist Moav Vardi on Sunday posted footage of an exchange at the World Cup in Qatar in which an Arab fan hurled insults at him, including the charge that he is “not welcome” at the soccer tournament. During the incident, a clearly disgruntled Vardi, who is the...
retailtouchpoints.com
As World Cup Kicks Off, not all Americans are Rooting for Team USA
As the FIFA World Cup — the world’s largest sporting event — gets underway, it turns out that not everyone in the U.S. will be rooting for their hometown team. America is after all the great melting pot, and online soccer store Soccer.com has uncovered some surprising hotbeds of international fandom across the country based on the bestselling men’s national team jerseys by state over the last month.
FIFA charges Germany for no player at news conference
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany was charged in a disciplinary case by FIFA on Monday, though not for its players’ “hands covering mouths” protest before playing a World Cup game last week. FIFA said it opened a case against the German soccer federation for not bringing...
Arab fans unite after surprise wins in Qatar
DOHA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Victories against the odds by Arab teams competing at the Middle East's first World Cup have inspired their supporters, bringing a rare sense of optimism and unity for fans from the Gulf to the Atlantic Ocean.
CBS Sports
Cameroon vs. Serbia final score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Goalkeeper Onana 'removed' from Cameroon ahead of draw
After they both lost the opening game of the 2022 World Cup, Cameroon and Serbia needed a win to give a boost to their hopes to qualify for the Round of 16 of the competition. It led to a very open game but, even if they went after the win really hard, they failed and the game ended with a 3-3 draw. Six goals and a lot of things happened in the opening game of Monday's action, but Serbia and Cameroon will have to wait for the match between Brazil and Switzerland to figure out what their chances are of qualifying for the next round.
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: How Cameroon came back vs. Serbia
Cameroon escaped what looked like certain elimination by coming back from a 3-1 deficit and tying Serbia 3-3 Monday at Al Janoub Stadium. FOX Sports soccer analysts Jimmy Conrad, DaMarcus Beasley and Melissa Ortiz break down how Cameroon did it on "World Cup Now." Oritz: Cameroon woke up from its...
Carlos Queiroz, part of the USMNT’s revival, now aims to end its World Cup dream
AL-RAYYAN, Qatar – A savvy, charismatic, multi-national polyglot with a fascination for the particularities of the American spirit: One could make the case that Carlos Queiroz was American soccer’s Jurgen Klinsmann before Jurgen Klinsmann was.While Klinsmann has been a constant presence in the nation’s footballing consciousness for more than a decade thanks to his television commentary work and time in charge of the U.S. men’s national team that followed, the Portuguese manager was a quietly influential figure on the domestic scene before the turn of the century.Though he would become a globetrotting coach with an array of high-powered destinations on...
Qatari fans hit back at Germany by recalling Özil in protest
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatari soccer fans hit back at Germany’s World Cup protest on Sunday by holding pictures of former Germany player Mesut Özil while covering their mouths during the match against Spain. A group of fans held copies of a hand-drawn sketch of Özil,...
Ghana not out for revenge against Uruguay after Luis Suarez World Cup heartache
Andre Ayew believes the Ghanaian people have not forgiven Luis Suarez for the deliberate handball that stopped the Black Stars from becoming the first African side to reach the last four of the World Cup.Ghana face Uruguay on Friday in a rematch of the 2010 quarter-final, which Oscar Tabarez’s side won on penalties but only after Suarez was sent off in the 121st minute.Ghana substitute Dominic Adiyiah’s header was going in before Suarez blocked it with his hand, was red-carded and celebrated enthusiastically when Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty. An unrepentant Suarez later said: “The Hand of God...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Andre Onana flies out of Qatar after suspension by Cameroon
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC World Service, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has left their World Cup squad and is set...
Rishi Sunak signals end of ‘golden era’ of relations between Britain and China
PM’s first major foreign policy speech warns of the creeping authoritarianism of Xi Jinping’s regime
Comments / 0