The Denton Police Department is asking for the community help in identifying a suspect vehicle involved in the death of a pedestrian on Thanksgiving Day. At 9 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a hit-and-run on westbound University Drive, just west of Bell Avenue, where a vehicle struck a pedestrian and did not stop, according to a Denton PD news release. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released, as of Monday afternoon.

DENTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO