Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug TraffickingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college histroyAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Texas Family Solves Cold Case On Their OwnStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas woman found by family 51 years after being kidnapped as a babyB.R. ShenoyFort Worth, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Passenger Shot During Chase, Shootout on US 175 in Kaufman County
Two men are in custody after shooting at police officers during a chase in Kaufman County Tuesday morning that left one of the men hospitalized with a gunshot wound. According to Kaufman Police, an officer in a marked vehicle attempted to stop a driver reportedly running stop signs and driving erratically.
Denton police seeking suspect’s identity in Thanksgiving fatal hit-and-run
The Denton Police Department is asking for the community help in identifying a suspect vehicle involved in the death of a pedestrian on Thanksgiving Day. At 9 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a hit-and-run on westbound University Drive, just west of Bell Avenue, where a vehicle struck a pedestrian and did not stop, according to a Denton PD news release. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released, as of Monday afternoon.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3400 S. Great Trinity Forest Way
On November 27, 2022, at 1:26 AM officers responded to a local hospital regarding a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, Jose Delarosa 36, later died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined that the victim and passengers were traveling eastbound in the 3400 block of S. Great Trinity Forest Way when a black vehicle pulled up beside them. The suspect in the black vehicle then shot at the victim, hitting him.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Irving police officer crashes into car that ran red light
IRVING, Texas - Dashcam video shows a terrifying moment for an Irving police officer who crashed into a car that ran a red light early Monday morning. Irving PD released the video from the cruiser showing a silver car blowing a stop light and entering the intersection as the officer was driving through it.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 5000 Sharp Street
On November 27, 2022, at 3:05 AM officers responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Sharp Street. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found a male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene. The...
dpdbeat.com
Cold Case Tuesday – Alvin Joseph
The Dallas Police Department continues investigating the 2016 homicide of 30-year-old Alvin Joseph. Mr. Jospeh was shot and killed while walking his dog in the 9900 block of Adleta Boulevard on March 2, 2016. A witness heard the gunshot and called the police. Anyone with information on this homicide is...
Suspect wanted after robbing Fort Worth bank, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — The search is underway for a suspect wanted in connection to robbing a Fort Worth bank the day before Thanksgiving, police said. The crime happened at the Bank of America located in the 2700 block of W. 7th Street, the Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release.
Man shot in Fort Worth over "purchase of an item," gunman still on the loose
A gunman is still on the run after shooting a man in southwest Fort Worth Monday night. Police got calls about 6 p.m. saying a man had been shot several times at a home on Fox Run Drive
3 Arlington ISD schools placed on 'shelter' order, as police search for shooting suspect, officials say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Three Arlington Independent School District schools were placed under a “shelter” order due to police activity surrounding the campuses, officials say. The district said Lamar High School, Butler Elementary and Turning Point Secondary remained under the order until police gave the all-clear that the...
fox4news.com
Man killed in Thanksgiving night hit-and-run in Denton
DENTON, Texas - Denton police need help finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Thanksgiving night. The name and age of the victim have not been released. He was hit by a vehicle on University Drive, just west of Bell Avenue near the two residential towers at Texas Woman’s University.
fox4news.com
3 Arlington schools 'sheltering' after nearby shooting injures 1
ARLINGTON, Texas - Three Arlington ISD schools are ‘sheltering’ after a shooting nearby. The shooting happened Monday at 12:38 p.m on West Lamar Boulevard near North Cooper Street. Arlington police say there was an argument and a male pulled out a hand gun and shot another male. The...
Suspect wanted after deadly hit-and-run crash in Denton on Thanksgiving Day
DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton are searching for a vehicle and suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Thanksgiving Day. At around 9 p.m. Thursday, police said officers responded to an area near University Drive and Bell Avenue, just north of Texas Woman's University, where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
One teen wounded during fight in Arlington, second teen was arrested
The Monday afternoon shooting was on North Cooper within a mile of Butler Elementary, Lamar High School and Turning Point alternative. All three were put under what is described as a “shelter protocol”
Passenger shot in the head on Fort Worth highway, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A passenger was shot in the head on a Fort Worth highway early Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported shortly before 4 a.m. off East Loop 820 and Grayson Street in southeast Fort Worth, according to a police news release. Officers were dispatched...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3600 N. Buckner Blvd
On November 27, 2022, at about 12:35 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found two female victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Both females were transported to a local hospital...
Fort Worth man rushes drive-by shooting victim to the hospital, possibly saving his life
A neighbor is being called a hero for rushing a badly wounded man to a Fort Worth hospital following a drive-by shooting over the weekend. Police believe the victim was in his car when he was wounded by someone driving by on Richmond Avenue
beckersasc.com
Anesthesiologist accused of tampering with IV bags 'terrified' coworkers
The coworkers of anesthesiologist Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., MD, who allegedly injected heart-stopping drugs into IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, testified they were "terrified" of him to federal investigators, D Magazine reported Nov. 23. Dr. Ortiz allegedly injected IV bags with bupivacaine, epinephrine and lidocaine,...
Former Dallas cop faces more charges for firing gun inside Uber ride
This morning former Officer Anthony Heims turned himself in on a misdemnor deadly conduct charge. He quickly bonded out after appearing before a judge. Heims a was fired after his arrest for firing his service weapon through the roof of an Uber
Driver killed in crash on FM 1171
One person died early Friday morning in a crash in west Flower Mound. Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 1:15 a.m. to the 8600 block of Cross Timbers Road, according to a Flower Mound police spokesperson. The vehicle, traveling westbound, left the roadway and crashed into the wood area on the north side of the road.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police officer arrested, accused of domestic violence
SAGINAW, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer has been placed on restricted duty after being arrested for domestic violence early Monday morning. Officer Derek Maly was arrested by Saginaw police after 3 a.m. Monday after his wife reported she had been assaulted. Any criminal charges will be determined as...
