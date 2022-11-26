ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stranraer come from behind to claim home draw against Annan

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Dean Hankshaw’s second-half equaliser ensured Stranraer and Annan picked up a point apiece in a 1-1 draw at Stair Park.

The visitors hit the front in the seventh minute courtesy of Aidan Smith’s effort.

Stranraer found their equaliser just before the hour mark when a header landed at the feet of Hawkshaw, who could not miss the target.

The Blues went in search of a winner and missed a chance through Matty Grant before Luke Watt’s shot from distance could not find a way into the net as both sides took a point each.

