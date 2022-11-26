Read full article on original website
Penn State men’s basketball struggles offensively with shots not falling from deep against Clemson
Penn State’s small-ball strategy worked relatively well in bouts with mid-major programs, but against Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night, it didn’t. Despite working its way to double-overtime, it was ultimately the Nittany Lions’ inability to score or protect the paint, especially when 3-point shots weren't hitting, that led to their 101-94 loss.
Despite best start since 1996-97 season, Penn State women’s basketball looks to improve on both ends
For coach Carolyn Kieger, expectations coming into Year 4 at the helm were as high as they have been in her tenure. With a 7-0 start on the year, the program’s best start to a season since 1996-97, Penn State is on track to surge past last season’s win total of 11.
‘It's been a dream, honestly’ | Penn State women’s volleyball’s leadership set to drive tournament run
For the 42nd consecutive year, Penn State will grab its dancing shoes and play in the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions closed out its 2022 campaign with plenty of momentum, building a strong resume that included a 5-5 record against top-20 opponents, a 24-7 overall record and a 13-7 mark in conference play — finishing fifth in the Big Ten.
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey hopes success on power play builds with confidence on ice
Ebbs and flows on special teams have hurt Penn State at times, but despite the glaring weak spot of its offense, the power play has picked up steam over the last few series. In its last four games, the blue and white has scored on the man-advantage in all but one game, including a pair of power-play goals in two of those matchups.
Freshman Evan Mahaffey showcasing versatility through first few games for Penn State men’s basketball
A makeshift roster of returnees and veteran transfers made up Penn State’s squad in Micah Shrewsberry’s first season as head coach. Without any freshman, there was no developmental process. Despite the lack of freshman in Year 1, Shrewsberry went out and signed five promising recruits en route to...
Penn State women's volleyball finishes regular season just outside top 10 in AVCA rankings
Penn State women’s volleyball finds itself staying put at the No. 11 ranking in the AVCA Division I Women’s Volleyball Coaches Poll, which came out Monday afternoon. Finding itself ranked No. 11 for the second consecutive week, Penn State finished the regular season with a 24-7 record, while going 13-7 in Big Ten play.
Penn State men’s basketball faces an evenly matched Clemson for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Penn State is off to its hottest start since 2019 with a 6-1 record early in the 2022-23 season. The Nittany Lions look to continue that hot streak with another trip down south to take on Clemson in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Last year was...
Penn State football by the numbers | 4 statistics to explain the rise to the top 10
Penn State’s 2022 season has been a steady rise since it began, with a couple of hiccups against Michigan and Ohio State. The Nittany Lions started the season unranked but will likely find themselves inside of the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings after finishing the regular season 10-2.
Penn State football cracks top 10 for 1st time in 2022 in latest CFP rankings
Penn State is in the top 10 for the first time this season in the newest College Football Playoff rankings. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 8 in the latest CFP list after beating Michigan State 35-16, closing out the regular season with a record of 10-2 Penn State...
Film Review | Breaking down Penn State football’s 10th win of the season against Michigan State
Penn State capped off its 2022 regular season with a well-rounded win over Michigan State that featured certain elements that haven’t been seen before. The Nittany Lions’ offense pieced together a creative and explosive performance that saw considerable success from the tight end room, with a guest appearance from a quarterback-wide receiver hybrid on a trick play.
Penn State wrestling’s Beau Bartlett cracks single digit ranking in latest poll release
One Penn State wrestler moved up in the latest release of the Intermat rankings on Tuesday. Beau Bartlett officially cracked single digits, moving up one spot from No. 10 to No. 9 at 141 pounds in Tuesday’s release. Bartlett recently took home the 141-pound crown at Army’s Black Knight...
After splitting pair of games in Las Vegas, Penn State women's hockey remains stagnant in USCHO poll
Penn State rounded in at No. 12 in the USCHO poll once again Monday afternoon. Working with an 11-8-1 overall record on the season so far, the Nittany Lions are coming off a split weekend, falling to No. 3 Minnesota 5-1 on Friday night but finding vengeance against Boston University in a 3-0 Saturday night victory.
10 Penn State football players named to All-Big Ten defensive teams
All-Big Ten awards rolled out Tuesday afternoon, and 10 Penn State players have been represented. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was named a unanimous All-Big Ten first-team selection after tallying 27 tackles and 11 pass breakups this past season. Right after Porter Jr., two more players were named to the All-Big...
Penn State women's volleyball set to host in 1st and 2nd rounds of NCAA Tournament
Closing out the final eight regular season matches with seven wins including two top-15 victories, Penn State is set for another NCAA Tournament run. The Nittany Lions will host their first and second round matches at Rec Hall and will begin their chase for an eighth national championship in program history against American East champions UMBC on Friday.
Junior Josie Bothun picks up 4th CHA Goaltender of the Week for No. 12 Penn State women's hockey
Junior goaltender Josie Bothun continued her excellent season for Penn State. Bothun was named CHA Goaltender of the Week for the fourth time this year, after blanking Boston in the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase and securing her 16th career shutout. She totaled 51 saves across the two games this past weekend and currently is tied for the third-most saves in the nation.
Sean Clifford reflects on Penn State career after final home football game
Sixth-year Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford played his final regular-season game Saturday, leading the Nittany Lions to a 35-16 victory over the Michigan State Spartans. Clifford spoke about the importance of gratitude and living in the moment and reflected on his journey representing Penn State. During his time at Penn...
Penn State football safety Ji'Ayir Brown accepts invite to play in 2023 Senior Bowl
Penn State might not know its bowl game yet, but fifth-year safety Ji'Ayir Brown knows a bowl game that he will participate in. Brown accepted his invite to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl, which will be on Feb. 4, 2023. Brown is the first Penn State player to accept...
Penn State football long snapper Chris Stoll a finalist for top snapping award
It’s nearing the time for postseason awards, and one Penn Stater is up for a major honor. Chris Stoll was named one of three finalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given annually to the nation’s top long snapper. A four-year starter, Stoll was named a team captain prior...
Former Penn State students share their wedding day experience in Eisenhower Chapel
When State College natives Kevin and Kimberly Murphy began dating during their high school years at State College Area High School, they never thought they would tie the knot on Penn State’s campus. For the Murphys, “it really wasn’t much of a decision” because they were “pretty steeply entrenched...
Let’s be Frank | Penn State football’s 2022 season is 1 of James Franklin’s best coaching jobs
Let’s be Frank, the 2022 Penn State season will go down as one of James Franklin’s best coaching jobs in Happy Valley. Coming into the year, Penn State’s season outlook was all over the place. Critics cited the Nittany Lions’ 11-11 record over the past two seasons, while optimists saw through last season’s struggles to find a team clearly more talented than its record. (Penn State had more NFL Draft picks than wins a year ago, after all.)
