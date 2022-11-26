ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s basketball struggles offensively with shots not falling from deep against Clemson

Penn State’s small-ball strategy worked relatively well in bouts with mid-major programs, but against Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night, it didn’t. Despite working its way to double-overtime, it was ultimately the Nittany Lions’ inability to score or protect the paint, especially when 3-point shots weren't hitting, that led to their 101-94 loss.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

‘It's been a dream, honestly’ | Penn State women’s volleyball’s leadership set to drive tournament run

For the 42nd consecutive year, Penn State will grab its dancing shoes and play in the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions closed out its 2022 campaign with plenty of momentum, building a strong resume that included a 5-5 record against top-20 opponents, a 24-7 overall record and a 13-7 mark in conference play — finishing fifth in the Big Ten.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's volleyball finishes regular season just outside top 10 in AVCA rankings

Penn State women’s volleyball finds itself staying put at the No. 11 ranking in the AVCA Division I Women’s Volleyball Coaches Poll, which came out Monday afternoon. Finding itself ranked No. 11 for the second consecutive week, Penn State finished the regular season with a 24-7 record, while going 13-7 in Big Ten play.
Digital Collegian

Film Review | Breaking down Penn State football’s 10th win of the season against Michigan State

Penn State capped off its 2022 regular season with a well-rounded win over Michigan State that featured certain elements that haven’t been seen before. The Nittany Lions’ offense pieced together a creative and explosive performance that saw considerable success from the tight end room, with a guest appearance from a quarterback-wide receiver hybrid on a trick play.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

10 Penn State football players named to All-Big Ten defensive teams

All-Big Ten awards rolled out Tuesday afternoon, and 10 Penn State players have been represented. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was named a unanimous All-Big Ten first-team selection after tallying 27 tackles and 11 pass breakups this past season. Right after Porter Jr., two more players were named to the All-Big...
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's volleyball set to host in 1st and 2nd rounds of NCAA Tournament

Closing out the final eight regular season matches with seven wins including two top-15 victories, Penn State is set for another NCAA Tournament run. The Nittany Lions will host their first and second round matches at Rec Hall and will begin their chase for an eighth national championship in program history against American East champions UMBC on Friday.
Digital Collegian

Junior Josie Bothun picks up 4th CHA Goaltender of the Week for No. 12 Penn State women's hockey

Junior goaltender Josie Bothun continued her excellent season for Penn State. Bothun was named CHA Goaltender of the Week for the fourth time this year, after blanking Boston in the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase and securing her 16th career shutout. She totaled 51 saves across the two games this past weekend and currently is tied for the third-most saves in the nation.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Sean Clifford reflects on Penn State career after final home football game

Sixth-year Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford played his final regular-season game Saturday, leading the Nittany Lions to a 35-16 victory over the Michigan State Spartans. Clifford spoke about the importance of gratitude and living in the moment and reflected on his journey representing Penn State. During his time at Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football long snapper Chris Stoll a finalist for top snapping award

It’s nearing the time for postseason awards, and one Penn Stater is up for a major honor. Chris Stoll was named one of three finalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given annually to the nation’s top long snapper. A four-year starter, Stoll was named a team captain prior...
Digital Collegian

Let’s be Frank | Penn State football’s 2022 season is 1 of James Franklin’s best coaching jobs

Let’s be Frank, the 2022 Penn State season will go down as one of James Franklin’s best coaching jobs in Happy Valley. Coming into the year, Penn State’s season outlook was all over the place. Critics cited the Nittany Lions’ 11-11 record over the past two seasons, while optimists saw through last season’s struggles to find a team clearly more talented than its record. (Penn State had more NFL Draft picks than wins a year ago, after all.)
STATE COLLEGE, PA

