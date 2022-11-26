Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
White Dog Cafe to Host 34th Annual New Year's Day Pajama BrunchMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a FireNikPhiladelphia, PA
Related
local21news.com
Lancaster juvenile with stolen vehicle leads police on chase
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 15-year-old drove a stolen car leading the East Cocalico Township Police Department on a police chase around midnight November 26, on North Reading Road. According to police, the juvenile was arrested after they drove over a curb on Muddy Creek Church road disabling the...
local21news.com
Police investigate reports of shots fired in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say they are investigating after a report of shots fired following a disturbance in a parking lot. According to the East Hempfield Township Police, it happened on Thursday November 24 around 3:45 AM in the parking lot of Soul Sensations on the 3400 block of Columbia Avenue.
local21news.com
Woman's vehicle reportedly shot numerous times during Cumberland Co. road rage incident
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The East Pennsboro Township Police are currently investigating a road rage incident that occurred on East Penn Drive at Magaro Road, Enola, PA in the area of Adams Ricci Park. It was reported that on November 26 at approximately 2:30 am, a female victim's...
local21news.com
Credit card thieves buy gift cards at Ephrata Walmart, suspects sought
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify two people who were caught on Walmart cameras using multiple stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards in Ephrata. Ephrata Police say that the two were captured on video on Nov. 26. Prior to their...
local21news.com
CBS 21 Days of Caring | Contact Helpline provides friendly voice for those in need
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Contact Helpline has been serving Central Pennsylvania since 1970 and they are also the PA 211 providers for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntington, Juniata, Mifflin, Petty and York. A friendly voice on the other end of the line for those in need. Volunteer...
local21news.com
Audience member escorted by police after disrupting Board of State Canvassers meeting
LANSING, Mich. (WEYI) — A man was escorted out by police during the Michigan Board of State Canvassers meeting on Monday morning. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers met in Lansing to certify the 2022 midterm election results. The audience member allegedly yelled with explicate language and was escorted...
local21news.com
Addiction recovery homes cutting off services as state implements regulations
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Directors of recovery homes say recent regulations from the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) are creating devastating impacts in the recovery community. In December of 2021, DDAP rolled out a licensing system for recovery houses. This is a step folks can take...
local21news.com
Snakesgiving happened in Lancaster County today, yes you read that right
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — You've heard of Thanksgiving, but what about Snakesgiving?. Every year after Thanksgiving, the North Museum of Nature and Science in Lancaster puts on several snake-themed activities. Visitors get the chance to interact with live snakes, including a reticulated python, as well as decorate paper...
local21news.com
Deer Hunting Season Kicks off in Pennsylvania
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Deer hunting season has officially begun in Pennsylvania, with many schools being closed on Monday, Pennsylvania hunters and their families could go out. In addition to hunting for meat, many do it for the sport, often saving the antlers or heads of their...
local21news.com
Dauphin County elementary school announces virtual learning day on Wednesday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — According to an alert published on the Lower Dauphin School District website, East Hanover Elementary school will be closed and hold a virtual instruction day on Wednesday, November 30. The school district says the closure is due to a "water issue." All other schools...
local21news.com
New report looks at Unemployment Compensation in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Nearly half of unemployed workers in Pennsylvania waited more than 10 weeks before receiving their first payment from the unemployment compensation system last month, according to a report released by the Keystone Research Center Tuesday. The left-leaning group advocates for unemployed Pennsylvanians and is calling on Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro to fix, what it calls, a failed system.
local21news.com
Winning numbers for 'New Year's Millionaire Raffle' announced by PA Lottery
PENNSYLVANIA — The winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for two $50,000 prizes which is the second weekly drawing for the "New Year's Millionaire Raffle" was announced by the Pennsylvania Lottery. PA Lottery says the winning ticket numbers are 00054550 and 00076252. One ticket was sold at Steve's General Store...
local21news.com
Deer rescued from frozen lake in Duman Lake County Park
A deer rescue mission was underway on Saturday when 3 deer got stuck in the ice at Duman Lake County Park. Nanty Glo Fire Department received a call reporting the incident. They then called the water rescue team as well as station 40 and 43 to help with the call.
Comments / 0