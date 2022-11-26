ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

local21news.com

Lancaster juvenile with stolen vehicle leads police on chase

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 15-year-old drove a stolen car leading the East Cocalico Township Police Department on a police chase around midnight November 26, on North Reading Road. According to police, the juvenile was arrested after they drove over a curb on Muddy Creek Church road disabling the...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Police investigate reports of shots fired in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say they are investigating after a report of shots fired following a disturbance in a parking lot. According to the East Hempfield Township Police, it happened on Thursday November 24 around 3:45 AM in the parking lot of Soul Sensations on the 3400 block of Columbia Avenue.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Credit card thieves buy gift cards at Ephrata Walmart, suspects sought

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify two people who were caught on Walmart cameras using multiple stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards in Ephrata. Ephrata Police say that the two were captured on video on Nov. 26. Prior to their...
EPHRATA, PA
local21news.com

Snakesgiving happened in Lancaster County today, yes you read that right

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — You've heard of Thanksgiving, but what about Snakesgiving?. Every year after Thanksgiving, the North Museum of Nature and Science in Lancaster puts on several snake-themed activities. Visitors get the chance to interact with live snakes, including a reticulated python, as well as decorate paper...
local21news.com

Deer Hunting Season Kicks off in Pennsylvania

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Deer hunting season has officially begun in Pennsylvania, with many schools being closed on Monday, Pennsylvania hunters and their families could go out. In addition to hunting for meat, many do it for the sport, often saving the antlers or heads of their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

New report looks at Unemployment Compensation in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Nearly half of unemployed workers in Pennsylvania waited more than 10 weeks before receiving their first payment from the unemployment compensation system last month, according to a report released by the Keystone Research Center Tuesday. The left-leaning group advocates for unemployed Pennsylvanians and is calling on Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro to fix, what it calls, a failed system.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Deer rescued from frozen lake in Duman Lake County Park

A deer rescue mission was underway on Saturday when 3 deer got stuck in the ice at Duman Lake County Park. Nanty Glo Fire Department received a call reporting the incident. They then called the water rescue team as well as station 40 and 43 to help with the call.
NANTY-GLO, PA

